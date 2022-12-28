ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled

Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver's license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Light rain expected throughout Kern County

Tuesday's storm brought Bakersfield .80″ of rain and over an inch toward our local mountains. Wednesday, most wet weather tapered off early, giving us a mix of sun and clouds and temps slightly above average with a high of 58. Light rain is expected to continue on and off tomorrow, with a weaker system moving […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don't bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn't just about the flooded streets in town but it's also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man suffers major injuries after pickup crashes into power pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered major injuries when a pickup crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a report of a pickup truck wrapped around a power pole just after 9 p.m. on south Union Avenue near Pacheco Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to a news release from CHP. Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. During maximum enforcement the highway patrol will be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver's life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It's unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

NAACP Bakersfield host Kwanzaa celebration in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The NAACP of Bakersfield joined the community together to celebrate Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration that represents the first fruits of harvest. It is celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. The celebration happened on December 29th at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
BAKERSFIELD, CA

