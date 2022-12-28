Read full article on original website
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Light rain expected throughout Kern County
Tuesday’s storm brought Bakersfield .80″ of rain and over an inch toward our local mountains. Wednesday, most wet weather tapered off early, giving us a mix of sun and clouds and temps slightly above average with a high of 58. Light rain is expected to continue on and off tomorrow, with a weaker system moving […]
Bakersfield Cal Water customers make good progress on reducing water use this year
BAKERSFIELD, California — Bakersfield residents have been cutting back on their water usage this year. In one month, they achieved saving a record breaking amount of water. California Water Service has been tracking water usage in all of their 23 districts statewide. Assistant manager for Cal Water Bakersfield, Rafael...
Wet weather expected this NYE weekend, AAA shares winter weather driving tips
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Whether you're staying in town or have plans to go out and ring in the New year, the big question is, are you ready for the atmospheric river storm that will bring heavy rain through the Valley?. According to AAA, 112.7 million people will journey...
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
Man suffers major injuries after pickup crashes into power pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered major injuries when a pickup crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a report of a pickup truck wrapped around a power pole just after 9 p.m. on south Union Avenue near Pacheco Road. […]
CHP at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to a news release from CHP. Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. During maximum enforcement the highway patrol will be […]
CHP to have Maximum Enforcement Period, conduct DUI Checkpoint
As everyone gets ready to ring in 2023, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging those who plan on drinking to have a plan before they go out and celebrate.
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Designated Driver Inc. of Bakersfield offering free rides New Year's Eve
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — DDi of Bakersfield, "Designated Driver Incorporated" is offering free rides for New Year’s Eve. According to a social media post, it is sponsored by Advance Beverage Company. The free rides will be offered from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and limited to places in...
NAACP Bakersfield host Kwanzaa celebration in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The NAACP of Bakersfield joined the community together to celebrate Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration that represents the first fruits of harvest. It is celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. The celebration happened on December 29th at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
