West Stockbridge, MA

theberkshireedge.com

West Stockbridge Planning Board breaks open meeting protocols

Congratulations to The Edge for its pursuit of emails that shed light on the non-meeting deliberations of the West Stockbridge Planning Board a special permit it recently decided to issue to the Foundry. It is clear from these documents that the chairperson, Dana Bixby, is biased: She repeatedly speaks about...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Register for OLLI winter semester; Berkshire Art Association calls for college art; Magic show at Berkshire Museum; Great Barrington receives ARPA funding; Shakespeare & Co nominated for BroadwayWorld awards

Pittsfield— Registration is now open for the winter semester of OLLI at Berkshire Community College. Winter 2023 semester runs January 17 to March 6. Expand your mind with OLLI at BCC’s fascinating courses offered online via Zoom and/or in-person in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. No tests, no grades, just learning for the love of learning.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yet Another Marathon City Council Meeting and Kim’s and Montagnino’s Conflicts Continue

The most recent Saratoga Springs City Council meeting again lasted almost five hours, beginning at 6:45PM and ending just before midnight. It is yet another example of Mayor Kim’s inability to efficiently carry out city business. I will be writing more about the December 20,2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, but Foothills Business Daily (FBD) has published a brief and informative article on the meeting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, 84, of West Stockbridge

Sadly, we announce the passing of Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, DDS, MAGD, (August 23, 1937-December 22.) Eclectically talented, hardworking and devoted to friends and family, Stuart lived, labored and thrived in New York, New York, and West Stockbridge. Before the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Stuart was skilled in many...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

