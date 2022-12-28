Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Complaint filed against West Stockbridge Planning Board over Foundry special permit
West Stockbridge — Pittsfield attorney Mitchell Greenwald, who represents resident Truc Nguyen, has filed a complaint in state Land Court against the town’s Planning Board over its decision to grant a special permit to The Foundry. On December 5, after a series of five hearings, the Planning Board...
theberkshireedge.com
West Stockbridge Planning Board breaks open meeting protocols
Congratulations to The Edge for its pursuit of emails that shed light on the non-meeting deliberations of the West Stockbridge Planning Board a special permit it recently decided to issue to the Foundry. It is clear from these documents that the chairperson, Dana Bixby, is biased: She repeatedly speaks about...
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDEP seeks more information on contamination from Housatonic Water Works
Great Barrington — The state’s Department of Environmental Protection is requiring Housatonic Water Works to conduct more tests to determine the causes of haloacetic acids (HAA5) violations in its water system. The company announced back in January that it violated a drinking water standard when it discovered that...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Register for OLLI winter semester; Berkshire Art Association calls for college art; Magic show at Berkshire Museum; Great Barrington receives ARPA funding; Shakespeare & Co nominated for BroadwayWorld awards
Pittsfield— Registration is now open for the winter semester of OLLI at Berkshire Community College. Winter 2023 semester runs January 17 to March 6. Expand your mind with OLLI at BCC’s fascinating courses offered online via Zoom and/or in-person in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. No tests, no grades, just learning for the love of learning.
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Yet Another Marathon City Council Meeting and Kim’s and Montagnino’s Conflicts Continue
The most recent Saratoga Springs City Council meeting again lasted almost five hours, beginning at 6:45PM and ending just before midnight. It is yet another example of Mayor Kim’s inability to efficiently carry out city business. I will be writing more about the December 20,2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, but Foothills Business Daily (FBD) has published a brief and informative article on the meeting.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
theberkshireedge.com
Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, 84, of West Stockbridge
Sadly, we announce the passing of Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, DDS, MAGD, (August 23, 1937-December 22.) Eclectically talented, hardworking and devoted to friends and family, Stuart lived, labored and thrived in New York, New York, and West Stockbridge. Before the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Stuart was skilled in many...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtains lengthy prison sentences for those responsible for Asiyanna Jones’ death
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has obtained lengthy state prison sentences on Wednesday for those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones. Judge John Agostini sentenced Gary Linen to serve life in state prison him for murder, Carey Pilot to serve 15 to 20 years...
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
