Marquette police warn of 'possible armed, disorderly' man
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police sent out an alert Wednesday night, Dec. 28 regarding a "possible armed, disorderly" man near 18th and Wisconsin. According to police, around 9 p.m., this person approached a female Marquette student as she was getting into her vehicle, threatening to harm her. She honked her...
Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'
MILWAUKEE - During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need. During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry...
Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a candlelight vigil was held for the victims, serving as a grim and visual reminder of the scope of the violence.
Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived
A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years.
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash near 67th and Glendale
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Police said officers spotted a "suspicious" car near 76th and North. When officers tried to stop it, it took off and the pursuit began. It ended near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee when the car disregarded a yield sign and crashed into a transport van around 3:20 p.m.
Missouri man sentenced; possessed firearms in 2020 Kenosha unrest
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Michael Karmo of Missouri was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 29 to more than five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms at the 2020 Kenosha unrest. According to the news release, in summer 2020 Karmo, 42, became intrigued by unrest occurring in various cities. Karmo indicated...
Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman
MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
Racine hit-and-run man dead near Erie and Hagerer
RACINE, Wis. - A 69-year-old Racine man was found lying in the street after a hit-and-run near Erie and Hagerer on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to officials, an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was identified...
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
Reported shooting shuts down I-94 WB at 68th in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on westbound I-94 are closed at 68th Street in Milwaukee while deputies canvass for evidence following a reported shooting. The 70th Street on-ramp is also closed. Commuters can re-enter the freeway at 84th Street. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Allis missing girl; police seek public's help to locate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Analisa Vallejo. Officials say Vallejo is about 4'9" tall, weighing roughly 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white SK8-HI shoes.
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
Sheboygan fire: Woman and dog dead, man hurt
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan firefighters are investigating a fatal fire at a home near 17th and Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials said the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sheboygan police were first on scene and informed responding crews that the porch was fully engulfed with fire spreading to the home. Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away.
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
