fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened on Dec. 27 near 19th Avenue and Northern. According to a statement, officers responded to the scene at around 6:43 p.m. and detained a man who admitted to being involved in a shooting. Officers also found another man, 40-year-old Brian West, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
KOLD-TV
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
Police arrest man accused of setting porch on fire in Suprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man accused of deliberately setting fire to a Surprise home has been arrested, according to the Surprise Police Department. Police said Justin Winium, age 36, was arrested and is facing felony charges of arson and criminal damage. The charges against Winium stem from an incident...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
10-year-old boy dead, 5 others hospitalized following Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died and five other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The three children were in critical condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, occurred around 9:50 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department.
Man dies following Christmas Eve shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:13 p.m. behind a business near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. The man, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders, was hospitalized in critical...
Child dead, five others hospitalized in Avondale crash
Avondale Police Department is investigating a serious crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.
Chandler man gets probation for importing counterfeit N95 masks
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been placed on probation for one year after he pleaded guilty to importing counterfeit N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Cohn, 68, was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty to one count of importing goods by means of false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
One dead, one detained after shooting near 19th Avenue and Northern
A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near 19th and Northern avenues Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.
AZFamily
Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.
10-year-old dead, others injured after crash in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 10-year-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash in Avondale, officials said. Three other children are in critical condition. Avondale Fire & Medical crews responded to the site of the crash near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway Wednesday morning. According to early reports, four children...
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week...
Suspect sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing Valley tow truck driver
PHOENIX — The suspect convicted of killing a tow truck driver in Phoenix last year has recently been sentenced to spend the next 22 years in prison. Luis Delgadillo-Garcia, 31, was sentenced last month to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and vehicle theft, court records show.
Police: Man seen running in roadway before being fatally struck
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who was seen running in the roadway before being struck by a passing truck. The driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with authorities, officials said. Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road...
