Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker

MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit.

No giving up 39 points in the first quarter.

No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25.

The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing around this time.

Without Devin Booker, Phoenix came out with a big lineup to match Memphis’ size of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr., got an impactful boost from backup point guard Duane Washington Jr. and was the more forceful team in Tuesday’s 125-108 win over the Grizzlies before a rare sellout crowd of 18,239 at FedExForum.

"We talk about how hard it is to win a game, but you feel a level of pride, you feel a good vibe, spirit about your team when you see collectively, across the board, that many guys playing hard with a controlled chaos and ferocity for 48 minutes," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

A two-way player, Washington scored a career-high 26 points, hitting 5-of-9 from 3, as the Suns led by as many as 25 points.

"It felt good, man," Washington Jr. said. "I've been working my tail off. I've just been believing in myself. Coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me. I sound like a broken record, but it's the truth. Tonight, I started going early. Woke up this morning, I felt good and just believed in myself. Coach put me in positions to make plays. Teammates helped me out, too. I just put the ball in the rim."

Before the game, Washington Jr. roared into the locker room during media availability jumping up and down with excitement and screaming about the game.

Then he came out and exploded all over the Grizzlies for a career night.

"I've been waiting for that, man," Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul said. "The cool thing about it is he's more than capable. When guys go down and guys are out, guys get an opportunity to play more minutes and he's a true hooper. You can just tell the way he play how much he love the game. It's great to see great games like this happen to good people."

As for Landale, the backup big scored 16 points in his first start of the season. Williams said Suns assistant coach Patrick Mutombo suggested starting Landale.

“I was going to go a totally different way," Williams said. "Patrick texted me last night before I went to bed, which was pretty early, and he was like, ‘Let's start Jock because we need some physicality against their bigs."

Landale said he didn't even know about Mutombo's suggestion.

"That's big time," Landale said. "I appreciate that confidence coming from Pat."

Williams said the coaches noticed on film Landale playing physical against the Grizzlies in their last meeting. Landale came out Monday and scored Phoenix's first five points.

When asked what direction he was going to go, Williams wouldn't say, but joked, "It wasn't the right one."

Hitting 2-of-2 from 3 for the game, Landale helped space the floor as the Suns shot 17-of-31s on 3s.

"I'm glad that we have the personnel to match up with a lot of teams in the league," Suns guard Josh Okogie said. "Jock came in there solid. He came in there to provide that big body. Stretch the floor, get rebounds and that's what he did tonight. He made plays, he made shots and he played great. I believe in Jock, we believe in Jock and I'm just glad he was out there and I'm glad we got the win."

Last week, Memphis (20-13) came to Phoenix (20-15) and opened up a giant can of swag and bravado in embarrassing the Suns.

Ja Morant danced off the court after the game and “FINE IN THE WEST!” chants could be heard as Grizzlies players were heading to the visiting locker room at Footprint Center.

That was a follow-up to Morant saying he’s “fine in the West” when asked during an ESPN interview with Malika Andrews about who the Grizzlies have to go through to win a title this season.

After the game, Williams challenged his team.

“Whether it's Boston, Memphis, these teams that are big and physical, and want to put their hands on us, we don't have the pregame edge we've had around here,” Williams said. “We've got to get back to chasing something. I feel like the prey, and I don't like that feeling."

The Suns answered that call Sunday, but they lost in overtime at Denver to start a six-game road trip.

They also lost Booker, who re-aggravated his groin within the first five minutes of the Christmas game and went back to Phoenix afterward to have further evaluation on a left groin strain .

So the Suns flew to Memphis with a third straight loss, but feeling better about their effort going into a rematch with a team that blasted them less than seven days ago.

No Booker, but since the Suns All-Star didn’t play the first meeting this season, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins felt good about the matchups going into this one.

“We figured out the matchups there,” Jenkins said pregame. “If Booker was playing, that might potentially change some of our matchups. We’ll cross that bridge the next time we play them if he’s in the lineup, but I think we figured it out. We executed our game plan pretty well defensively. It was a credit to us coming out setting the tone in that first quarter.”

Williams started Landry Shamet in the first Suns-Grizzlies matchup in Phoenix. Shamet scored 15 points on 16 shot attempts.

Shamet tied his career high of 31 in Phoenix’s next game Sunday at Denver, but he sat Tuesday with a sore right Achilles.

Had Shamet been available, maybe Williams starts him again.

Williams instead went with Landale, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.

"I'm glad Coach changed up the lineup and added more size, put (Torrey Craig) at that 3, helping me and Jock bang all night," Suns big Deandre Ayton said. "It gave me more confidence to deal with Adams. We would be fighting, playing this jump ball, but another big would get the ball. All tonight was just really being stationary. The physicality was set to a legal limit."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker