Zanesville, OH

HS Roundup: Rosecrans needs OT to edge SCC

By Times Recorder
 3 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Rosecrans seemed to be in good position on Tuesday night.

The host Bishops led 53-44 with four minutes remaining in regulation, but Steubenville Catholic Central rallied to force overtime on Hall of Fame Night at Rogge Gymnasium.

That's when senior Weston Hartman delivered, hitting a pair of 3s to help Rosecrans earn a 65-62 victory.

Grady Labishak finished with a team-high 19 points and six assists for the Bishops (6-0). Hartman added 14 points, Brendan Bernath made four 3s on his way to 14 points and Xander Daniels posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a balanced effort.

The Crusaders led 12-10 through one quarter before Labishak scored 10, including a 6-of-6 effort at the line, and Daniels made 4 of 6 free throws in the second quarter to send the Bishops into the half up 28-25.

Labishak and Bernath each hit a 3 and Daniels had four points in the third as Rosecrans led 45-40 entering the fourth.

Benji Rool and Andrew Dorsey combined for three 3s and 13 points in the fourth to help SCC tie the game at 56 to force overtime.

Rool and Dorsey scored 12 points apiece and Tommy Perol added 10 for the Crusaders, who were 20 of 49 from the field and 9 of 23 on 3s. They also held a 41-35 edge on the boards and committed 15 turnovers.

Rosecrans had only five turnovers, but was 18-of-52 shooting, including 9-of-31 on 3s. The Bishops made 20 of 37 free throws to a 13-of-18 showing for the Crusaders.

Rosecrans reserves won 39-30, as Nick Bernath had 11 points.

Hilliard Bradley 46, Tri-Valley 24: The host Jaguars used a 27-10 second half to rout the Scotties (6-4).

Jayden Walker had four of his seven points in the first quarter, as Tri-Valley trailed 9-8 after one and 19-14 at the half.

Erik Neal added five points and Terrell Darden and Aaron Frueh had four points and five rebounds each for the Scotties, who were down 33-18 entering the fourth.

Tri-Valley was held to 9-of-25 shooting, including 1 of 12 on 3s, and committed 18 turnovers.

Federal Hocking 67, Crooksville 49: Cooper Watts led four Ceramics (0-8) in double figures with 13 points, but the visiting Lancers left The Kiln with the win.

Watts hit a pair of 3s and Ryan Moore had four of his 11 points in the first quarter, as Crooksville was up 14-12 after one.

Tariq Cottrill sparked the Lancers in a 21-6 second quarter, scoring eight of his game-high 23 points in the frame to stake them to a 33-20 halftime lead. They were up 44-35 entering the fourth.

Vaughn Childress had eight, including two 3s, of his 10 points in the third quarter and Konlan McIntyre scored all 11 of his counters in the second half for the Ceramics.

Andrew Airhart added 12 points and Iden Miller chipped in 11 for Federal Hocking.

Girls Basketball

Philo 42, Johnstown 25: Bailey and Olivia Dement collected 10 points apiece, as the visiting Electrics (4-6) topped the Johnnies.

Olivia scored eight in the first quarter as Philo trailed 11-10 going to the second quarter. The Electrics held the Johnnies to two points in the second to take a 16-13 lead into the half.

Olivia Winland scored five of her nine points and Bailey added five points in the third to send Philo into the fourth with a 31-20 advantage.

Winland also had nine rebounds and Caitlin Rose grabbed six, while Bailey had four steals and Aleigha Busse added three assists for Philo, which made 15 of 45 field goals and had only six turnovers.

Kylie Sharp had 10 points, Abigail Adkins added seven and Lauren Baughman scored six for Johnstown.

Morgan 45, Cambridge 36: Makayla Kidd and Gianna Myers hit 3s during the decisive 10-2 run, as the host Raiders (5-7) used a big second half to top the Bobcats.

Kidd finished with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds, Odessa Smith added 11 points with six assists, Baylee Harmon grabbed 11 rebounds with six points and three blocks and Denae Worley had eight rebounds for Morgan, which led 17-16 at the half and 25-20 through three quarters.

Emma Krise poured in 21 points, nine came in the fourth, for the Lady Cats, who led 8-4 after one quarters.

Morgan reserves won 48-28, as Ellie Parsons had 10 points. Miranda Cole scored six for Cambridge.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: Rosecrans needs OT to edge SCC

