ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Maysville survives Zanesville to stay unbeaten

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Dave Brown preaches the importance of toughness to his Maysville squad.

It was a lesson that paid dividends on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6i9G_0jwA5tQ900

The undefeated Panthers watched visiting Zanesville erase a pair of double-digit deficits, but Alex Bobb's long-range shooting propelled them to a hard-fought 55-45 nonleague victory.

Maysville (8-0) opened the game on a 14-0 run and led 38-22 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, only to see Zanesville go on an 18-2 stretch to tie the game at 40 early in the fourth.

Bobb, who scored 21 points, hit a pair of 3s to put the Panthers up 46-40 midway through the fourth.

Hayden Jarrett added 24 points in the win, as Brown applauded his group for battling through more adversity.

"I felt like we stopped guarding, and they hit some open 3s. We want to play fast, and we had some quick possessions where shots didn't fall," Brown said. "I told our guys we had to keep strong faces because we knew they'd make a run. They've done that in other games, but our guys fought. We never felt defeated, and Alex hit two big 3s."

Outside shooting gave the Blue Devils a spark. Mikey Johnson made a pair of 3s to start the 18-2 run that saw Zanesville score on seven straight possessions.

Former Panther Rashaud Hampton knocked down a 3 in the closing seconds of the third to cut the Maysville lead to 40-38, while Xavier Riley, who had seven of his 11 points in that run, scored on a putback to tie it at 40 with 6:30 left in the game.

But, Zanesville (1-6) came up empty on two straight possessions with the chance to take the lead. The Blue Devils later got as close as 48-45 after Johnson made two free throws with 2:33 left, but lefty Wesley Armstead answered with a 3 to seal it for Maysville.

Johnson collected 15 points, Hampton 11 and Maddox Hayes eight to round out the Zanesville scoring.

Slow starts and big deficits have been the story of Zanesville's season. Coach Cedric Harris is focused on finding answers.

"We played our way (during that run). We made shots and had lots of energy," Harris said. "Mikey brought some great energy with his shooting, but we had a couple of shots that didn't fall when we had the chance to take the lead.

"We have to bring that energy from the start. When I was (an All-American guard) at West Liberty, my coach started five guys who played with energy, and that is something I have to look at," he added. "We also aren't stopping the other team's best players. We have to find a way to do that consistently, and we have to be better mentally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLkxJ_0jwA5tQ900

Jarrett and Bobb sparked the Panthers in the first eight minutes. They combined for all 17 first-quarter points to put the Panthers up 17-6 through one.

Maysville continued the offensive onslaught in the second quarter, making 8 of 12 field goals. Ky Ryan contributed all seven of his points in that frame, and Jarrett hit a 3 with 30 seconds left to put the Panthers ahead 36-20 at the half.

The Panthers will now test their skills against Parkersburg (West Virginia) at 6 p.m. Friday at Marietta College.

Brown knows his team has found ways to win, but they are far from a finished product.

"Our guys have put in the work to be 8-0," Brown said. "I don't get a lot of sleep because these guys want to be in the gym at 6 a.m. before school. They want to get extra shots in and put in work. That's a good thing for us to see our guys know they have to keep working to reach their goals."

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Maysville survives Zanesville to stay unbeaten

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

OSU point guard Greene out for the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup. On Dec. 20, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Ready to ring in new year

It helped raise funds for the World War II effort, celebrated the war’s end, marked the location of Hillsboro’s most well-known former business and for the past 10 years has helped local residents ring in the new year. But whether the largest C.S. Bell Company bell ever cast would ring on New Year’s Eve this year was in question until Thursday.
HILLSBORO, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days

C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Garden Road Fire Damages Home

The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy