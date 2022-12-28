ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's strong, MVP-esque response to OT loss vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one of the hardest workers in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo did not become the player he is today without putting in a lot of effort into honing his talent and polishing his skills. This has allowed him to become more than the sum of his physical gifts. However, Antetokounmpo still knows that the improvement grind never stops following the Bucks' overtime loss to the DeMar DeRozan, who had 42 points on the night, and the Chicago Bulls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan's Overtime Battle Ends in Chicago Bulls Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses. The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

