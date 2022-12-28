ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak

The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction

Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly looking to sell stake in franchise

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise, Marc Stein reports on Substack. Stein referenced the possibility of a shake-up within the Bucks’ ownership group earlier this week, writing that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Lasry could be open to selling his share of the team. His latest report suggests in strong terms that it’s something to keep a close eye on in 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy