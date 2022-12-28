Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reveals why he confronted Bucks’ Grayson Allen after dirty shove
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan admitted that Grayson Allen’s reputation as a dirty player pushed him to confront the Milwaukee Bucks guard during their Wednesday showdown. DeRozan was seemingly ready to attack Allen after the Bucks swingman shoved him during the third quarter of their meeting. They were quickly...
DeMar DeRozan, Grayson Allen, Zach LaVine React to Bulls-Bucks Dust-Up
DeRozan, Allen, LaVine react to Bulls-Bucks dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn't be a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks without tensions centered on Grayson Allen. Allen, of course, is reviled by Bulls fans for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist during a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Injury update: Khris Middleton' and Jrue Holiday' status for game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Bucks could be without two of their stars once again tonight.
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic closes MVP gap after historic night
Luka Doncic’s assault on the NBA record book also had a major impact on his pursuit of a first league
The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak
The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to shocking collapse vs. Bulls
For maybe the first time all season, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing some adversity. The team has now lost four straight after coming up short in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee was up 11 points with just over two minutes to go in regulation but ended up losing in overtime by six, 119-113.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
Don’t look now, but an exciting matchup on the hardwood is set to take place as the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks this evening. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Timberwolves-Bucks prediction and pick will be revealed. In an attempt...
Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction
Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
Three New Year's Resolutions for the Phoenix Suns
Entering a new year, the Phoenix Suns look to embark on a new era filled with improvement and success
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly looking to sell stake in franchise
Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise, Marc Stein reports on Substack. Stein referenced the possibility of a shake-up within the Bucks’ ownership group earlier this week, writing that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Lasry could be open to selling his share of the team. His latest report suggests in strong terms that it’s something to keep a close eye on in 2023.
