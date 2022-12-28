Read full article on original website
The dangers and punishments of drunk driving
NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
Man, woman facing murder charges appear in Norfolk court
A man and woman were in Norfolk District court Wednesday, facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Stariyana Patterson.
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday. According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man...
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Some Hampton Roads shops removing Delta-8 THC from shelves; Here's why
In the proposed budget, the governor has proposed adding $2 million to create 15 jobs to register and inspect facilities selling hemp products.
2 detained after shooting in VB; Police activity at Target parking lot
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of First Colonial Rd. Officers say they located one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed as suspect
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The husband of a woman shot and killed on Christmas is now classified as a suspect in the case, police say. Warrants are on file for 46-year-old Lamont Lee Lewis’ arrest, police said in an update Tuesday night. He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging firearms within a building.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer killed Donovon Lynch during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Now Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, tells 13News Now the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He says he's parted ways with his case attorney for the suit, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
After 2 possible domestic violence deaths, incidents expected to increase
The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.
Woman charged with murder, man killed in Portsmouth Christmas Day shooting
A woman has turned herself in after police say a man was shot and killed on Christmas in the 100 block of Allard Road.
Minimum wage increase & grocery tax cut laws heading towards Virginia in 2023
Tim Anderson, State Delegate for Virginia Beach and Norfolk, says it's because of a state tax that has been listed on your grocery store receipt for years.
20-year-old man shot dead in Portsmouth apartment complex parking lot
Portsmouth Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside Sterling King Apartments on Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
Sentara pledges $11 million for affordable housing in Newport News
Sentara Healthcare recently pledged $11 million to the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative, to create more options for affordable housing.
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The five localities will provide matching funds to support...
Flooding reported at Norfolk military housing complex after freezing temperatures
Many people around our area said the freezing temperatures caused their pipes to burst. Residents at a Norfolk military housing complex also ran into issues.
VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
