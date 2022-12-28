HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The husband of a woman shot and killed on Christmas is now classified as a suspect in the case, police say. Warrants are on file for 46-year-old Lamont Lee Lewis’ arrest, police said in an update Tuesday night. He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging firearms within a building.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO