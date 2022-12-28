ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Court asked to enforce $3M deal in police shooting lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Several parties to a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black man on the Virginia Beach oceanfront last year have asked a judge to enforce the $3 million settlement agreement announced earlier this month. The city of Virginia Beach and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

