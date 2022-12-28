Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023MadocGrapevine, TX
Related
KWTX
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for...
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Shots at the SEC
"In the Big 12, you’re not going to catch Citadel in Week 10 like if we were in the SEC. We got Texas.”
TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal
TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
What is the Hypnotoad? The viral TCU sensation that's been present all football season
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Like the weather, Horned Frog nation is heating up ahead of Saturday's big Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.As TCU prepares to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff, CBS 11 wanted to take a deeper look at the viral sensation that's had the crowds going at TCU games all season long—the Hypnotoad.So...what exactly is the Hypnotoad?CBS 11 tracked down the creator of the Hypnotoad, Eric Kaplan, a writer for hit shows like the Big Bang Theory and the co-executive producer of Young Sheldon on CBS. Kaplan gave some background on the Hypnotoad, and his thoughts on...
fox4news.com
TCU fans planning to go to Fiesta Bowl having to find backup plans due to flight cancellations
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU fans hoping to catch the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix are finding out they probably won't be able to fly out in time. Flights have already been canceled, so they're making different plans. "I waited with bated breath to see that they were going to be...
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
5 Best Taco Places in Dallas
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening
The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
8 Dallas-Area Homes Are Among The Most Expensive Listings in Texas
Dallas dominates the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas for December. Eight D-FW dwellings are on this month’s list, released Wednesday by the Houston Association of Realtors. The local homes include:. 1469 Sunshine Lane, Southlake, $19.9 million. 3808 Potomac Ave., Highland Park, $18.9 million. 9250 Meadowbrook Drive, Dallas,...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
flashbackdallas.com
No-Context Channel 8 Screenshots: 1970-1971
I’ve mentioned that I have been working in the WFAA Newsfilm Collection, which is part of the G. William Jones Film and Video Collection at SMU’s Hamon Library. It’s a lot of fun going through all this footage (even though I have to grin and bear it a bit through all the sports and Commissioners Court meetings!). I thought I’d compile a bunch of random screenshots I’ve collected over the past few months of images I’ve found interesting. They are all from 1970 and 1971. (The link to the YouTube video the screenshot comes from is at the end of the paragraph. Each of these YouTube videos has a description of what’s going on in the clips — click “Show More” to see the full description.)
Comments / 0