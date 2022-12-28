Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
A RAMPAGE of homicides left a community shaken as they begged for answers. As a police investigation went underway, they arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in relation to the case. Who is Bryan Kohberger?. On December 30, 2022, law enforcement apprehended Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Idaho college murders. That...
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California
Here's a creative way to address the increasing cost of living. Austin Wells, a 28-year-old from San Diego, bought an apartment on the MV Narrative, a residential cruise liner with lifestyle amenities like a spa, a workspace lounge, a gym, indoor/outdoor golf, and a marina at sea level to enjoy boating and watersports.
A couple spent 6 years transforming an ancient church on a Scottish island into a 10-bedroom vacation rental. Take a look inside the $651,000 getaway.
The couple's goal was to create functional apartments that preserved the church's original features, like vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
This Epic New 217-Foot Trimaran Concept Was Inspired by . . . Noah’s Ark
Aras Kazar just gave Noah’s Ark a makeover of biblical proportions. The European yacht designer, who has been penning “minimalist and futuristic” yacht concepts for the past decade, has unveiled a new trimaran design inspired by the vessel that famously saved Noah, his family and a handful of the world’s animals from an epic flood in the book of Genesis. In particular, Kazar pays tribute to the way in which the fabled ark was able to weather a raging storm. “I wanted to design something unique and almost indestructible even,” Kazar told Robb Report via email. Christened Noy, the new multihull is a...
Couple Forced to Sleep in Walmart Parking Lot After Airbnb Host Double-Booked the Property
Over 150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation rentals. Unfortunately, not every booking goes exactly as planned. U/lightfighter06 shared their experience using Airbnb for the first time.
Prepare to be mesmerized by ‘spellbinding’ mansion for sale in Canada. Take a look
“The house is a contemporary landmark, but it’s also very much a home,” the listing agent told Mansion Global
Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style
A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Agios Stefanos, Greece
The apartments are located in a very quiet area of the island (Agios Stefanos Beach). The beach is quite long and is not crowded. The apartment that we stayed had old furniture. Doors, beds, handles, they all creak. The owner is quite nice, but his sister has to learn few thing about been polite with your guests. Because we booked over internet we had some misunderstanding regarding some services that were included, but he realized and was all ok but her approach was let`s say "funny". Please check the linen on beds. We had to buy some beach sheets to put on them (I don`t think they were clean). They don`t have cable TV, but you can watch Netflix and Youtube. The WiFi connection was very good. They have a parking lot for the guests.
The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts
Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
Comments / 0