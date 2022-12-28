Bethlehem downs Walton in defensive battle

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bethlehem boys basketball team took down Walton 38-35 on the opening day of the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational at Chipola State College on Tuesday.

The Wildcats improved to 11-1 and will face Cottondale Wednesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m.

The Braves fell to 7-5 and will take on Navarre Wednesday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.