Bethlehem downs Walton in defensive battle
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bethlehem boys basketball team took down Walton 38-35 on the opening day of the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational at Chipola State College on Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 11-1 and will face Cottondale Wednesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m.
The Braves fell to 7-5 and will take on Navarre Wednesday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m.
