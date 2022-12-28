ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

Bethlehem downs Walton in defensive battle

By Sam Granville
 2 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bethlehem boys basketball team took down Walton 38-35 on the opening day of the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational at Chipola State College on Tuesday.

The Wildcats improved to 11-1 and will face Cottondale Wednesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m.

The Braves fell to 7-5 and will take on Navarre Wednesday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m.

unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

New head football coach named for the Northside Methodist Knights

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Academy Knights have announced their new head football coach. Stefan Gainey has been named the next head coach for the Knights football team. Gainey will be replacing Toby Greene who went 7-13 in two seasons with the Knights. This will be the first head coaching position for Coach Gainey.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational returns

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational high school basketball shootout returns to Chipola College this week. 15 boys high school basketball teams from four states will compete in the three-day shootout beginning Tuesday, December 27, and wrapping up on Thursday, December 29. All five Jackson County teams (Graceville, Marianna, Sneads, Malone, […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

18th annual Marlin Christmas Classic returns to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 18th annual Marlin Christmas Classic high school basketball tournament is set to return to Panama City Beach this week. A total of 32 high school teams (18 boys and 14 girls) will compete in the Marlin Christmas Classic. Games will be played all day December 28-30 at three […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Rutherford cruises past Mosley for home victory

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team rolled past Mosley 77-12 at home Thursday night. The Rams improved to 11-1 on the season and will visit Leon on Saturday, January 7. The Dolphins fell to 4-5 and will visit Walton on Thursday, January 5.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Sneads’ Patterson up for Gatorade Player of the Year

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) -Sneads junior running back Jason Patterson, who led all Florida classifications in rushing this season, was named a finalist for the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year. Patterson finished his junior season with a state-leading 2721 yards rushing (226.8 YPG) and 37 touchdowns through 12 games. He ran for 500 yards in […]
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Man dies in head-on collision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
FOUNTAIN, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Washington deputies searching for missing teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager. Rachel Harlan, 16, was last seen at her home on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rachel was wearing a navy-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Most viewed news stories of 2022

These were the most viewed stories on mypanhandle.com in 2022. 1. Spring Break 2022 Panama City Beach was once the Spring Break capital of the world. The city cultivated a party culture and invited thousands of rowdy kids to town every March. But that ended in 2016 after a crackdown by law enforcement and city […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Four Mosley athletes sign to the collegiate level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Mosley athletes from four separate sports signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon. Randy Pittman – University of Central Florida Football (Division I) Henlee Haynes – Presbyterian College Wrestling (Division I) Dalton Humphrey – University of North Georgia (Division II) Kinsley Kennedy: Southern Union State College Volleyball (JUCO) […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

One dead in near head-on collision

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person is dead following an accident on Highway 231 and Veal Road Thursday night. The accident shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 231 for several hours. Troopers said around 7:30 Thursday evening, two vehicles got into a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County

After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

New Year’s events around the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

SARCOA Santa for Seniors assists nearly 500 seniors this holiday season

Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school. Ann Cotton with the Cultural Arts Center talks about their upcoming Art of the Table event. New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal. Updated: 8 hours ago. New allegations in Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

WMBB

