ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nick Kyrgios stuns United Cup teammates by withdrawing at 11th hour

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lV7m5_0jwA2bWq00
The inaugural United Cup would have been the first time Nick Kyrgios played in Australia since the Wimbledon final.

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event a day before his scheduled opening match, seeking to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.

World No 22 Kyrgios was expected to spearhead the Australian team, facing Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night, but withdrew from the mixed-gender tournament just before Wednesday’s scheduled press conference.

Kyrgios was also due to play Rafael Nadal in the most eagerly anticipated match-up of the event when Australia meet Spain next week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has reportedly been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in an exhibition tournament in Dubai last week and has prioritised being fit and firing for his Australian Open campaign.

The United Cup, along with the second Adelaide International event in January, was due to form part of Kyrgios’s local preparation for a tilt at his home grand slam after his stellar 2022 season.

“Team Australia update: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury,” United Cup organisers tweeted.

Kyrgios’s Australian teammates only learned 10 minutes before the press conference that he would no longer be joining them. Team captain Samantha Stosur said she had not spoken to Kyrgios about his decision and would not be drawn on whether he would be fit for the Open.

“I’m not going to speak for Nick’s summer, we’ve got to leave that for him,” Stosur told reporters.

With Kyrgios out, world No 24 Alex de Minaur will move into the No 1 men’s position for Team Australia and play against Norrie and Nadal, with world No 107 Jason Kubler – the fifth-ranked Aussie male – promoted to the No 2 spot.

“We’ve all just heard,” de Minaur told reporters. “Ultimately we’re just going to get ready. We’ve got a great team and we’re all going to be out there doing our best. So ultimately the only thing that changes is match-ups and that’s about it.”

Kyrgios was due to represent Australia for the first time since the now-defunct ATP Cup in 2020, having sat out the Davis Cup for the past three years as well as the Tokyo Olympics.

“He was here. We literally just found out 10 minutes ago ... so obviously news to all of us,” Stosur said. “But like ‘Demon’ said, we just move forward now. We’re all happy to be here and keen to get out there.

“Now that’s out there and we move forward with the placings of the team and do our best on the day. As far as the men’s side of this team goes, we’re in very capable hands still, so I’m not concerned that our chances have just diminished greatly or anything like that. We’re out here to do everything we can possible to try and win this competition.”

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy