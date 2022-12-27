Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
UCF hunts for holes in No. 3 Houston’s defense
No. 3 Houston’s defense has been called “menacing.” Tulsa coach Eric Konkol recently described the Cougars as “gritty and nasty.”
Daily Mississippian
Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech
Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
mocomotive.com
Former The Woodlands standout Fox overcomes to thrive at TCU
Former The Woodlands defensive standout Caleb Fox has overcome a lot to contribute for No. 3 TCU, which plays in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday against No. 2 Michigan. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/The-Woodlands-Caleb-Fox-TCU-17683847.php.
No. 3 Houston cruises to 39-point rout of Tulsa
Tramon Mark scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 3 Houston rolled to an 89-50
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas Tech honoring Mike Leach at start of Texas Bowl
Lane Kiffin approved of Texas Tech’s classy gesture to remember the late Mike Leach to open the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston. On their first possession, the Red Raiders opened in the Air Raid formation and took a delay of game penalty in a tribute to the late former Texas Tech coach.
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
cw39.com
The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
papercitymag.com
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
fox26houston.com
Ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport lifted
HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stop that was issued for Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has been lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration. If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, be sure to check with your airline regarding any possible delays or cancellations. ------------------ It's been a tough...
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
Click2Houston.com
Severe weather and flood threat increases into tonight
Our storms are looking stronger, which translates into an expanded flood threat area. Street flooding is possible for low-lying spots and new construction sites. The severe weather threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. It includes Houston and cities farther west. These storms will be with us tonight into the overnight hours.
