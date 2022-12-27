ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
OXFORD, MS
mocomotive.com

Former The Woodlands standout Fox overcomes to thrive at TCU

Former The Woodlands defensive standout Caleb Fox has overcome a lot to contribute for No. 3 TCU, which plays in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday against No. 2 Michigan. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/The-Woodlands-Caleb-Fox-TCU-17683847.php.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas Tech honoring Mike Leach at start of Texas Bowl

Lane Kiffin approved of Texas Tech’s classy gesture to remember the late Mike Leach to open the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston. On their first possession, the Red Raiders opened in the Air Raid formation and took a delay of game penalty in a tribute to the late former Texas Tech coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
tedmag.com

Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes

Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport lifted

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stop that was issued for Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has been lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration. If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, be sure to check with your airline regarding any possible delays or cancellations. ------------------ It's been a tough...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Severe weather and flood threat increases into tonight

Our storms are looking stronger, which translates into an expanded flood threat area. Street flooding is possible for low-lying spots and new construction sites. The severe weather threat includes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. It includes Houston and cities farther west. These storms will be with us tonight into the overnight hours.
HOUSTON, TX
