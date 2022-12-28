ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron-area high school results Dec. 27-30

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H0Ou_0jwA2Jps00

Friday's results: Host Bees third at Brecksville Holiday wrestling tournament

WRESTLING

BRECKSVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(At Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School)

Team Results : 1. Perrysburg 225.5; 2. Dundee (Mich.) 194.5; 3. Brecksville 179; 4. Detroit Central Catholic 178.5; 5. Perry 167.5, 6. Brownsburg (Ind.) 162.5; 7. Lowell (Mich.) 160; 8. Dublin Coffman 144; 9. Olentangy Liberty 135; 10. Davison (Mich.), 134.5; 20. St. Vincent-St. Mary 68.5; 21. Louisville 58.5, 22. CVCA 58; 26. Garrettsville 46; 31. Aurora 40.5

Championship Round

106 : Seacrist (Brecksville) dec. Dickman (Brownsburg), 8-7. 113 : McKinney (Elyria) dec. Rohr (Perrysburg), 3-2. 120 : M.Blaze (Perrysburg) dec. Blum (Lowell), 3-0. 126 : Davis (Dundee) pin Avolos (Perrysburg), 1:08. 132 : Ison (Brownsburg) maj. dec. Blackburn (Mentor), 10-1. 138 : O.Ayoub (Coffman) dec. Gates (Davison), 9-3. 144 : Herman (Brecksville) dec. Davis (Dundee), 8-3. 150 : Denkins (Perrysburg) dec. Hovarth (Edison), 3-1 (OT). 157 : Birden (Coffman) maj. dec. Marines (DCC), 12-4. 165 : J.Blaze (Perrysburg) maj. dec. Andel (Garrettsivlle), 12-3. 175 : Barr (Davison) maj. dec. Newsome (Col. Bishop Hartley), 12-2. 190 : McDanel (Teays Valley) pin Cotton (Davison), 3:15. 215 : Shulaw (Col. DeSales) dec. Russo (Olentangy Liberty), 5-3. 285 : Fockler (Perry) dec. Jones (Brownsburg), 3-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Friday's Results

Berlin Hiland 60, Lake 56

Boardman 50, Tallmadge 38

East Canton 22, Kidron Central Christian 16

Perry 48, Wadsworth 32

Stow 30, Medina 29

Walsh Jesuit 56, CVCA 54

West Geauga 42, Aurora 34

Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17

STOW 30, MEDINA 29

STOW: Ray 3-0-8, Hurst 4-0-8, Ka.Dodds 1-0-2, Frailey 2-0-6, Ke.Dodds 3-2-8. Totals: 13 0-2 30.

MEDINA : White 0-1-1, Bobey 1-0-2, Klanac 3-4-12, Kurka 1-2-4, Roberts 2-1-5, Joyner 2-1-5. Totals: 9 9-17 29.

Stow - 17 - 2 - 4 - 7 — 30

Medina - 3 - 8 - 10 - 8 — 29

3-Point Goals : Ray 2, Frailey 2, Klanac 2. Fouls : Stow, 13-10.

BOARDMAN 50, TALLMADGE 38

BOARDMAN: Smith 2-0-5, Triveri 4-0-10, Martin 1-2-4, Goske 0-2-2, Wench 2-0-2, Riccitelli 11-5-27. Totals: 19-9-50.

TALLMADGE: Gray 1-1-4, Dexter 1-2-4, Pooler 2-4-9, Harjung 1-0-3, Becks 2-2-8, Zappola 1-0-3, Caruso 2-1-6, Messina 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-38.

Boardman - 17 - 8 - 11 - 14 —-50

Tallmadge - 9 - 13 - 7 - 9 — 38

3-Point Goals: Triveri 2, Becks 2, Smith, Gray, Pooler, Harjung, Zappola, Caruso.

WEST GEAUGA 42, AURORA 34

WEST GEAUGA: Laster 2 0-1 4, Hocevar 8 5-6 21, Drayer 2 0-0 5, Whiting 1 0-0 2, Ottmon 3 0-0 6, Furst 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-7 42.

AURORA: Stask 2 3-5 7, Feckner 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-2 4, Unverferth 2 0-0 4, Manav 2 0-0 5, Rogge 1 0-0 3, Witting 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 3-7 34.

West Geauga - 10 - 8 - 14 - 10 — 42

Aurora - 10 - 9 - 6 - 9 — 34

3-Point Goals: Drayer, Manav, Rogge, Witting.

BERLIN HILAND 60, LAKE 56

BERLIN HILAND: Habegar 0 2-2 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Mast 2 0-0 5, Stutzman 6 0-0 16, Mullett, 8 2-2 20, Kaufman 1 0-0 3, J.Yoder 3 2-2 8, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 6-6 60.

LAKE : Anderson 5 2-3 14, Marshall 2 3-4 7, Walker 2 0-0 4, Johnson 7 0-0 17, Croyle 2 0-0 4, A.Horning 4 0-1 10. Totals: 22 5-8 56.

Hiland - 16 - 15 - 11 - 18 — 60

Lake - 16 - 20 - 8 - 12 — 56

3-Point Goals: Stutzman 4, Johnson 3, Anderson 2, Mullet 2, Mast, Kaufman. Fouls : Lake, 12-8. Rebounds: Hil., 23 (Mullet 7); Lake, 31 (Johnson 8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Friday's Results

Alliance 45, North Canton Hoover 42

Canfield 68, Salem 51

Canfield South Range 45, Southeast 38

Chippewa 67, Northwestern 59

Cuyahoga Falls 69, Aurora 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 62, Kidron Central Christian 41

Dalton 76, Hillsdale 64

Fairless 54, East Canton 38

GlenOak 83, Kent Roosevelt 35

Jackson 60, Young. Mooney 38

Kinsman Badger 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 56

Lake Center Christian 62, Tuslaw 57

Malvern 70, Newcomerstown 35

New Philadelphia 56, Wooster 50

Northwest 53, Norton 48 (OT)

Waterloo 47, Garrettsville 33

West Branch 55, Minerva 45

Windham 67, Warren Champion 51

Young. East 59, North 18

Friday’s Scoring Summaries

GLENOAK 83, KENT ROOSEVELT 35

KENT ROOSEVELT (3-6): Martin 3-1-7, Lepp 3-0-7, Leslie 1-0-3, Hockin 0-2-2, Ellington 1-3-6, Dennison 1-0-2, Leslie 0-1-1, Slowm 3-1-7. Totals: 12-7-35.

GLENOAK (9-0): Lipkins 5-1-13, Zerger 5-3-13, Davis 4-1-10, McElroy 5-3-13, Scott 2-2-7, Ashcraft 2-2-6, Broom 2-0-6. James 2-1-5, Birchler 1-0-2. Totals: 30-17-83.

Kent Roosevelt - 12 - 11 - 0 - 12 — 35

GlenOak - 22 - 26 - 17 - 18 — 83

3-Point Goals: Broom 2, Lipkins 2, Scott, Davis, Ellington, Leslie, Lepp, Martin. Fouls: 13-13.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 62, TUSLAW 57

TUSLAW: Frascone 5 0-1 11, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Litman 1 0-0 3, Harbeitner 7 1-2 16, McMerrell 4 1-2 12, Buchanan 4 0-1 8, Lindenberger 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 4-8 57.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN: Warder 8 1-2 17, Underwood 5 0-0 13, Norman 7 3-6 19, Stokes 2 2-5 6, B Miller 2 1-3 5, Lynch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-16 62.

Tuslaw - 16 - 12 - 18 - 11 — 57

LCC - 11 - 16 - 15 - 20 — 62

3-Point Goals: Underwood 3, McMerrell 3, Norman 2, Harbeitner, Litman, Frascone, Gardner.

Thursday's results: Hoban, Highland boys basketball; Revere, STVM girls basketball win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Hoban 74, Chamberlain (Fla.) 35

St. Vincent-St. Mary 69, Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan 56

Perry 61, Firestone 59

Grafton Midview 53, Tallmadge 47

Highland 69, Woodridge 45

Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40

Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58

Ravenna 66, Garrettsville 51

Southeast 63, Field 50

HOBAN 74, CHAMBERLAIN (Fla.) 35

KSA Holiday Showcase

HOBAN (7-1): Scott 6 4-7 16, Franjesh 3 0-0 6, Barclay 4 3-3 12, Hardman 1 0-0 2, Vowles 8 0-0 21, Griffith 0 2-2 2, Korwin 5 1-1 11, Sperling 2 0-1 4, Greer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 29 10-16 74.

CHAMBERLAIN (1-10) : Alion 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 1 0-2 3, Camaro 0 2-2 2, Delarosa 3 2-2 8, Jolly 1 1-3 3, Vaughn 2 0-0 4, Campbell 5 0-0 10. Totals: 14 5-9 35.

Hoban - 18 - 15 - 31 - 10 — 74

Chamberlain - 9 - 14 - 6 - 6 — 35

3-Point Goals: Vowles 5, Barclay, Alion, Jenkins. Fouls : Hob., 16-14.

PERRY 61, FIRESTONE 59

FIRESTONE (3-6): Potts 2 2-4 8, Hubbard 8 0-0 19, Dampier 2 0-0 4, White 1 0-0 2, Benford 2 0-0 4, Rookard 3 1-2 7, Jones 7 1-3 15. Totals: 25 4-9 59.

PERRY (2-5): Brown 2 0-0 4, Basham 0 0-2 0, Wolf 6 1-2 14, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Wengerd 3 1-2 9, Perry 10 1-3 21, Donsherty 1 0-0 2, Sabin 4 1-4 9. Totals: 27 4-13 61.

Firestone - 12 - 14 - 18 - 15 — 59

Perry - 15 - 13 - 18 - 15 — 61

3-Point Goals : Hubbard 3, Potts 2, Wengerd 2, Wolf. Fouls : Fir., 15-10

GRAFTON MIDVIEW 53, TALLMADGE 47

MIDVIEW: Reed 2-5-9, Runser 7-0-19, Moore 2-2-6, Plas 2-4-10, D'Franco 2-0-5, Komar 2-0-4. Totals: 17-11-53.

TALLMADGE (3-4): Hurst 8-6-25, Dixon 4-0-8, Davis 2-0-5, Reifsnyder 2-0-4, Eisaman 2-0-5. Totals: 18-6-47.

Midview - 7 - 16 - 14 - 16 — 53

Tallmadge - 7 - 13 - 13 - 14 — 47

3-Point Goals: Runser 5, Hurst 3, Plas 2, D'Franco, Davis, Eisaman.

HIGHLAND 69, WOODRIDGE 45

WOODRIDGE (4-5) : Gaddis 1-0-2, Lehrer 1-0-2, Lynch 3-0-7, Snyder 4-2-12, Evans 4-0-9, Duve 2-4-8, Mencer 1-2-4, Helton 0-1-1 Totals: 16-9-45.

HIGHLAND (6-2) : Chapman 3-0-6, Sooy 0-1-1, Radigan 5-0-10, Winston 5-7-18, Albright 5-2-14, Butcher 4-3-15, Kraus 2-1-5 Totals: 24-14-69.

Woodridge - 5 - 16 - 16 - 8 45

Highland - 15 - 20 - 21 - 13 69

3-Point Goals : Butcher 4, Albright 2, Snyder 2, Evans, Winston, Lynch. Fouls : Woo., 17-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Brunswick 63, Sumner (Fla.) 41

Canton Central Catholic 54, Firestone 40

Chippewa 59, Rittman 9

Revere 58, Buchtel 24

St. Vincent-St. Mary 47, Brentwood Acad. (Tenn.) 32

REVERE 58, BUCHTEL 24

BUCHTEL : Golden 3-1-7, Rankin 1-0-2, Parmer 1-0-2, Valentin 2-1-5, Cherry 3-0-8. Totals: 10 2-6 24.

REVERE (4-6) : Pokrajac 3-0-6, Loudin 0-1-1, M.Tompkins 1-0-2, Schiesswohl 5-2-12, Freeman 1-0-2, Janke 2-0-5, Lowry 1-3-5, Gostnell 2-0-4, Zlojutro 6-0-13, Wojciak 1-0-2, L.Tompkins 3-0-6. Totals: 25 6-14 58.

Buchtel - 7 - 5 - 4 - 8 — 24

Revere - 6 - 17 - 21 - 14 — 58

3-Point Goals : Cherry 2, Janke, Zlojutro.

CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54, FIRESTONE 40

CCC (6-4): K. Belden 2-4-8, Ellerbrock 1-0-3, Buckler 2-2-6, L. Belden 4-0-9, Stevens 1-0-3, S. Belden 1-0-2, Dolan 1-3-5, Johnson 6-3-15, Schmidt 1-0-3. Totals: 9-12-54.

FIRESTONE (5-6): K.Smith 6-3-19, McCarthy 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-3, Whiting 2-2-6, Mullins 2-3-7.  Totals:13-8-40

CCC - 14 - 14 - 18 - 8 — 54

Firestone - 10 - 16 - 10 - 4 — 40

3-Point Goals: K.Smith 4, McCarthy, Williams, L.Belden, Ellerbrock, Stevens, Schmidt. Fouls: Fir., 14-13. Rebounds: CCC, 34 (Johnson 13).

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 47, BRENTWOOD ACADEMY (TENN.) 32

Cincinnati Princeton Holiday Classic

STVM (9-2) : Batchik 6-3-18, King 3-1-8, Gordon 3-0-7, Gray 2-0-5, Pryor 1-1-3, Smtih 1-0-2. Totals: 17 7-10 47.

BRENTWOOD : Fields 4-2-12, Johnson 2-1-5, Grimes 3-0-6, Naynes 1-0-3, Duhart 0-2-2, Perry 2-0-4. Totals: 15 5-7 32.

STVM - 16 - 13 - 10 - 6 — 47

Brentwood - 13 - 6 - 6 - 7 — 32

3-Point Goals: Batchik 3, Fields 2, Naynes, King, Gray, Gordon.

WRESTLING

MEDINA INVITATIONAL

Team Results : 1. Buckeye 243; 2. Wauseon 165.5; 3. Highland 144.5; 4. Mayfield 125.5; 5. Avon Lake 118.5; 6. Beavercreek 106.5; 7. Miami East 105; 8. Clarkston (Mich.) 101.5; 9. Galion 95; 10. Ashland 94.5; 14. Medina 78.5; 17. Brunswick 60.5; 25. Copley 44.5; 28. North Canton Hoover 36.5; 34. Northwest 25.

Finals

106 : Yarbrough (Cop.) dec. Bartos (Buc.), 9-5. 113 : Limbert (Buc.) dec. Schulke (Columbia Station Columbia), 7-4. 120 : Shore (ME) maj. dec. Wilcox (Otsego), 21-7. 126 : Pina-Lorenzana (Firelands) dec. Twigg (Wau.), 4-2. 132 : D’Alessandro (May.) dec. Sharpley (Solon), 3-0. 138 : Perry (AL) maj. dec. Campbell (NW), 8-0. 144 : Anderson (Cla.) dec. Torres (Wau.), 8-6. 150 : Martin (Bea) pin Beck (May.), 3:31. 157 : Supers (Med.) dec. Metzger (Med), 4-0. 165 : Kessler (Wau.) pin Marconi (AL), 3:10. 175 : Neitenbach (Buc.) pin Chrisman (Med), :23. 190 : Thomas (Bed.) maj. dec. Garrow (Columbia Station), 15-3. 215 : Stiles (Hig.) dec. Nzekwe (Bea.), 10-3. 285: Allen (Buc.) dec. Griffin (Gal.), 5-1.

Wednesday's results: Green, Tallmadge, Walsh girls basketball win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Alliance 43, Nordonia 36
  • Beavercreek 55, Strongsville 49
  • Bishop Fenwick 36, Southeast 19
  • Blackhawk (PA) 59, North Canton Hoover 39
  • Brecksville 52, Parma 41
  • Cin. Princeton 69, St. Vincent-St. Mary 62
  • Dalton 45, Woodridge 44
  • Field 48, Mogadore 40
  • Gilmour Academy 51, Norton 35
  • Green 41, Hathaway Brown 31
  • Northwest 65, Old Fort 25
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 55, North 13
  • Tallmadge 53, Garfield 10
  • Tuslaw 34, Manchester 29
  • Walsh Jesuit 68, Ellet 46
  • West Geauga 51, Streetsboro 45

WALSH JESUIT 68, ELLET 46

ELLET (9-2): Holmes 8-7-27, Wenzel 3-1-8, Knight 3-0-6, Shaw 1-0-3, Tavares 1-0-2. Totals 16-18-46.

WALSH JESUIT (7-3): Courtad 10-2-23, Sutton 6-7-19, Taraba 3-3-9, Angielski 3-2-8, Gottschalk 3-1-7, Norton 1-0-2. Totals 26-15-68.

Ellet - 9 - 7 - 16 - 14 — 46

Walsh - 14 - 22 - 12 - 20 — 68

3-Point Goals: Holmes 4, Courtad, Wenzel, Shaw. Total Fouls: Ellet 13-11. Rebounds: Ellet 22 (Knight 6), Walsh Jesuit 34.

TALLMADGE 53, GARFIELD 10

GARFIELD: Wahid 1-1-3, Thomas 1-0-3, Kimbrough 0-1-1, Jordan 1-0-2, Singleton 0-1-1. Totals 3-3-10.

TALLMADGE: Dexter 3-0-6, Pooler 1-0-2, Harjung 6-2-15, Becks 4-0-9, Zappola 1-2-4, Caruso 4-2-10, Messina 3-0-6, Worthington 0-1-1. Totals 22-7-53.

Garfield - 1 - 7 - 0 - 2 — 10

Tallmadge - 21 - 15 - 10 - 7 — 53

3-Point Goals: Harjung, Becks, Thomas.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55, NORTH 13

NORTH: Underwood 4-0-9, Azimi 1-0-2, Monseni 1-0-2, D. Rai 0-0-0, Ford 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-13.

AQUINAS: Smith 12-1-26, Carter 7-0-14, Soehnlen 2-1-6, Gibson 2-1-5, Harvey 2-0-4. Totals 25-3-55.

North - 5 - 4 - 2 - 2 — 13

Aquinas - 18 - 16 - 11 - 10 — 55

3-Point Goals: Smith, Soehnlen, Underwood. Total Fouls: North 14-11. Rebounds: North 23, St. Thomas 44 (Smith 14).

ALLIANCE 43, NORDONIA 36

NORDONIA: Dunlap 1-0-2, Smigel 1-0-2, Molnar 0-1-1, Root 3-1-7, Paul 4-0-10, Stehlik 2-0-6, Johnson 3-1-8. Totals 14-3-36.

ALLIANCE (5-6): Gantz 5-0-11, Ford 1-4-6, Smith 3-2-9, Callock 6-0-13, Fannin 2-0-4. Totals 17-6-43.

Nordonia - 5 - 5 - 9 - 17 — 36

Alliance - 17 - 11 - 9 - 6 — 43

3-Point Goals: Paul 2, Stehlik 2, Gantz, Smith, Callock, Johnson. Total Fouls: 12-12. Rebounds: Alliance 26 (Fannin 15).

TUSLAW 34, MANCHESTER 29

TUSLAW: Johnson 1-4-6, Rowbotham 3-0-8, Dulkowski 3-2-8, Mizares 3-5-11, McCabe 0-1-1. Totals 10-12-34.

MANCHESTER: Rankin 1-0-2, Ca. Perry 1-0-2, Mayer 2-0-4, Co. Perry 1-0-2, Wayman 0-1-1, Hite 1-0-2, Haney 2-0-4, Petroff 4-4-12. Totals 12-5-29.

Tuslaw - 3 - 6 - 13 - 12 — 34

Manchester - 8 - 8 - 4 - 9 — 29

3-Point Goals: Rowbotham 2. Total Fouls: Manchester 18-11.

NORTHWEST 65, OLD FORT 25

OLD FORT: Gilmor 5-0-10, Cleveland 1-0-3, Guth 1-0-2, Fortney 5-0-10, Smith 0-0-0. Totals 12-0-25.

NORTHWEST (10-1): Greenfield 1-0-3, K. Lower 2-0-5, Cudnik 9-0-21, Stark 4-3-12, Kaufman 1-1-3, Carmany 3-0-7, Bottomley 6-2-14. Totals 26-6-65.

Old Fort - 5 - 6 - 12 - 2 — 25

Northwest - 17 - 23 - 19 - 6 — 65

3-Point Goals: Cudnik 3, Greenfield, K. Lower, Stark, Carmany, Cleveland. Total Fouls: Northwest 10-5.

FIELD 48, MOGADORE 40

FIELD (6-4): Miller 3-0-7, Ab. Harlin 1-0-2, Rahe 11-3-25, Jacobs 3-0-7, Al. Harlin 2-1-5, Bey 1-0-2. Totals 21-4-48.

MOGADORE: J. Tompkins 0-1-1, Morris 6-3-15, Lawrentz 2-3-7, McIntyre 2-3-8, A. Tompkins 1-1-4, Kidd 1-1-3. Totals 13-12-40.

Field - 11 - 15 - 13 - 9 — 48

Mogadore - 8 - 8 - 14 - 10 — 40

3-Point Goals: Miller, Jacobs, McIntyre, A. Tompkins. Total Fouls: Mogadore 19-17. Rebounds: Mogadore 33 (Lawrentz 8, Kidd 8).

WEST GEAUGA 51, STREETSBORO 45

STREETSBORO (5-3): Johnson-Wilson 1-0-2, Tiller 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-3, Abbuhl 2-3-7, Bedford 2-0-6, Benson 6-3-15, Kassan 3-4-10. Totals 16-10-45.

WEST GEAUGA (8-1): Mikulski 1-0-2, Laster 4-2-10, Hocevar 4-8-17, Drayer 1-0-2, Whiting 2-2-6, Ottman 2-3-9, Forst 2-1-5. Totals 16-16-51.

Streetsboro - 15 - 6 - 13 - 11 — 45

West Geauga - 7 - 9 - 9 - 26 — 51

3-Point Goals: Ottman 2, Bedford 2, Hocevar, Taylor. Total Fouls: Streetsboro 23-11. Fouled Out: Johnson-Wilson, Taylor, Bedford.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Archbishop Hoban 54, Lake Nona (Fla.) 39
  • Dublin Coffman 72, Wadsworth 58
  • East 68, Olmsted Falls 52
  • Ellet 66, Cuyahoga Falls 57
  • Imani Christian (Pa.) 65, CVCA 51
  • John Marshall (W.Va.) 44, Marlington 37
  • Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Perry 51
  • Mogadore 55, Garfield 43
  • Newark 75, Barberton 46
  • Solon 91, Wooster 60
  • Stow 56, Copley 40
  • St. Vincent-St. Mary 84, Math, Civics and Sciences (Pa.) 73
  • University School 70, Dalton 67

EAST 68, OLMSTED FALLS 52

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

OLMSTED FALLS: Gillilard 2-1-5, M. Cardow 9-0-20, I. Cardow 1-2-4, Foulkes 2-2-6, Connelly 2-0-4, Timura 3-1-7, Rosol 2-1-6. Totals 21-7-52.

EAST (9-1): Holley 4-2-10, Anderson 3-4-10, Woodall 7-2-16, Kelley 0-2-2, Sowell 5-3-14, Tyler 2-1-6, Sales 0-1-1, Campbell 1-0-3, Darisaw 3-0-6. Totals 25-15-68.

Olmsted - 13 - 17 - 2 - 20 — 52

East - 16 - 14 - 17 - 21 — 68

3-Point Goals: M. Cardow 2, Sowell, Tyler, Campbell, Rosol. Total Fouls: Olmsted Falls 19-15.

ELLET 66, CUYAHOGA FALLS 57

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

CUYAHOGA FALLS: Mitchell 2-0-5, Smith 1-2-4, Earl 1-0-3, Austin 3-4-10, Cleveland 1-0-2, Huffman 9-7-31, Pelphrey 1-0-2. Totals 18-13-57.

ELLET (3-7): Ingham 2-2-7, Merring 2-1-5, Lewis 2-2-6, Moledor 2-2-6, Hosey 1-0-3, King 5-5-18, Taylor 5-1-13, Knowles 3-2-8. Totals 22-15-66.

Falls - 13 - 7 - 14 - 23 — 57

Ellet - 12 - 14 - 18 - 22 — 66

3-Point Goals: Huffman 6, King 3, Taylor 2, Ingham, Hosey, Mitchell, Earl. Total Fouls: Cuyahoga Falls 15-13. Rebounds: Cuyahoga Falls 36 (Huffman 8), Ellet 29 (Taylor 6).

MOGADORE 55, GARFIELD 43

MOGADORE (6-2): Lehner 1-2-4, Coffman 6-4-19, Miller 2-0-4, Butler 1-3-6, Graham 4-0-10, Davis 2-0-4, Stephenson 3-0-6. Totals 19-9-55.

GARFIELD (2-7): Smith 1-0-3, Vaughn 9-0-20, Rosenthal 3-1-8, Wilson 1-0-3, Walker 2-2-6, Matthews 1-0-3. Totals 17-3-43.

Mogadore - 11 - 11 - 11 - 22 — 55

Garfield - 11 - 11 - 8 - 13 — 43

3-Point Goals: Coffman 3, Miller 2, Graham 2, Vaughn 2, Butler, Smith, Rosenthal, Wilson, Matthews.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 54, LAKE NONA (FLA.) 39

KSA Holiday Showcase

HOBAN (6-1): Nichols 5-0-10, Scott Jr. 4-2-11, Vowles 3-4-11, Griffith 3-0-9, Coyne 2-0-6, Sperling 0-2-2, J. Greer 1-3-5. Totals 18-11-54.

LAKE NONA (7-4): Lavoie 1-0-2, Cehajic 2-0-5, Zamota 1-3-5, Steward 1-3-5, Chamberlin 4-4-16, Madverne 2-2-6. Totals 11-12-39.

Hoban - 5 - 13 - 21 - 15 — 54

Nona - 12 - 8 - 12 - 7 — 39

3-Point Goals: Chamberlin 4, Griffith 3, Coyne 2, Scott Jr., Vowles, Cehajic. Total Fouls: Hoban 19-13.

STOW 56, COPLEY 40

STOW (7-1): Raymond-Smith 5-4-16, Fleishour 0-1-1, Baskerville 3-4-10, Pestello 8-0-16, Timberlake 4-2-13. Totals 20-11-56.

COPLEY: Firestine 1-0-3, Hood 4-4-13, Wininger 7-0-16, Rosetti 1-0-3, Edinburgh 1-0-2, Labocki 1-0-3. Totals 15-4-40.

Stow - 10 - 12 - 23 - 11 — 56

Copley - 8 - 8 - 10 - 14 — 40

3-Point Goals: Timberlake 3, Raymond-Smith 2, Wininger 2, Firestine, Hood, Rosetti, Labocki. Total Fouls: Copley 13-7.

IMANI CHRISTIAN (PA) 65, CVCA 51

CVCA (6-3): Nuru 3-0-6, Shelby 3-2-8, Fridline 2-0-5, Peterson 9-8-27, Grant 0-3-3, Kopec 1-0-2. Totals 18-13-51.

IMANI CHRISTIAN: Sledge 1-2-5, Wesley 6-0-14, Givener 3-0-6, Abdul 1-1-4, Maluk 6-4-17, Brazil 2-0-5, Hall 6-1-14. Totals 25-8-65.

CVCA - 14 - 6 - 17 - 14 — 51

Imani - 19 - 17 - 16 - 13 — 65

3-Point Goals: Wesley 2, Sledge, Abdul, Maluk, Brazil, Hall, Fridline, Peterson. Total Fouls: Imani Christian 16-8.

Tuesday's Results: CVCA, East, Mogadore, Wadsworth boys basketball earn wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Archbishop Hoban 93, The Saints Academy (Fla.) 10

Avon 68, Norton 46

Canton South 56, Northwest 53 (OT)

Carrollton 72, St. Clairsville 62

CVCA 65, Manchester 44

East 77, Cle. Rhodes 76

Elyria 79, Revere 72

GlenOak 77, Olmsted Falls 63

Linsly School (WV) 69, Ellet 33

Louisville 60, Pisgah (NC) 31

Malvern 56, Minerva 30

Marlington 63, Rayland Buckeye Local 26

Massillon 58, Lake 51

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Garrettsville 58

Mogadore 43, Burton Berkshire 42

Ravenna 49, Kent Roosevelt 33

Rootstown 58, North 38

Triway 66, Fairless 50

Twinsburg 64, Mayfield 57

Wadsworth 59, Col. St. Charles 51

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 41, Canton Central Catholic 38

EAST 77, CLE. RHODES 76

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

RHODES (5-2): Giles 10-4-27, Jones 6-4-16, Williams 4-0-8, Vilamil 4-0-8, Reynolds 4-1-9, Rembert 1-0-3, T. Harper 1-0-2, Green 1-0-3. Totals 31-9-76.

EAST (8-1): Holley 4-0-8, Anderson 3-2-8, Woodall 5-1-13, Kelley 2-0-5, Sowell 11-3-28, Tyler 2-2-7, Sales 3-0-8. Totals 30-8-77.

Rhodes - 13 - 19 - 22 - 22 — 76

East - 20 - 17 - 24 - 16 — 77

3-Point Goals: Sowell 3, Giles 3, Woodall 2, Sales 2, Kelley, Tyler, Rembert, Green. Total Fouls: East 15-14. Fouled Out: Holley.

LINSLY SCHOOL (WV) 69, ELLET 33

Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament

ELLET (2-7): Ingham 2-2-8, Merring 2-0-4, Moledor 1-0-2, King 3-1-8, Sims 2-0-6, Harper 2-0-5. Totals 12-3-33.

LINSLY (3-2): Murray 1-0-3, Jackson 7-0-19, Anderson 1-0-2, Goodwin 3-1-8, Gill 2-0-5, Taylor 1-3-5, Jones 4-0-8, Arias 2-0-4, Vaysbakh 3-0-7, Coleman 3-0-6, Syzmusiak 1-0-2. Totals 28-4-69.

Ellet - 5 - 8 - 12 - 8 — 33

Linsly - 14 - 23 - 18 - 14 — 69

3-Point Goals: Jackson 5, Ingham 2, Sims 2, Murray, Goodwin, Gill, Vaysbakh, King, Harper. Total Fouls: Linsly 15-11.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 93, THE SAINTS ACADEMY (FLA.) 10

KSA Holiday Showcase

HOBAN (5-1): Nichols 4-0-8, Scott Jr. 4-2-11, Franjesh 2-0-4, Barclay 4-0-10, Hardman 3-0-6, Vowles 5-0-13, Griffith 4-0-10, Korwin 8-0-17, Coyne 2-0-4, J. Greer 2-0-4, S. Greer 3-0-6. Totals 41-2-93.

SAINTS (0-5): Glenn 3-0-7, Mysing 1-0-3. Totals 4-0-10.

Hoban - 33 - 25 - 23 - 12 — 93

Saints - 0 - 3 - 5 - 2 — 10

3-Point Goals: Vowles 3, Barclay 2, Griffith 2, Scott Jr., Korwin, Glenn, Mysing. Total Fouls: Hoban 3-1.

WADSWORTH 59, COL. ST. CHARLES 51

Gussler Invitational

WADSWORTH (6-2): Bosley 4-0-8, Madigan 4-5-15, Callaghan 8-6-26, McMillen 0-3-3, Schmitt 1-0-2, Neville 2-0-5. Totals 19-14-59.

ST. CHARLES: Cole 1-0-2, Auletta 2-1-6, Levy 1-0-2, Willey 1-1-3, Mosholder 2-0-6, Walker 10-7-28, Colvey 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-51.

Wadsworth - 15 - 13 - 14 - 17 — 59

St. Charles - 16 - 5 - 11 - 19 — 51

3-Point Goals: Callaghan 4, Madigan 2, Mosholder 2, Neville, Auletta, Walker. Total Fouls: St. Charles 18-12.

CVCA 65, MANCHESTER 44

CVCA (6-2): Nuru 1-0-2, Shelby 1-0-2, Sharpe 3-0-7, C. Levak 1-0-2, Fridline 1-0-3, Peterson 13-5-34, Grant 4-3-11, Owens 1-2-4. Totals 25-10-65.

MANCHESTER: Zuza 2-6-12, Haney 0-2-2, Sensius 2-1-5, Isakov 6-2-14, Carr 1-0-2, Kieffer 1-1-3, Veppert 1-4-6. Totals 13-16-44.

CVCA - 12 - 15 - 26 - 12 — 65

Manchester - 6 - 11 - 9 - 18 — 44

3-Point Goals: Peterson 3, Zuza 2, Sharpe, Fridline. Total Fouls: CVCA 18-11. Technicals: Sensius.

MOGADORE 43, BURTON BERKSHIRE 42

MOGADORE (5-2): Coffman 3-0-7, L. Miller 4-0-11, Butler 3-2-11, Graham 1-0-2, Davis 5-0-10, Stephenson 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-43.

BERKSHIRE (3-4): Yalanty 1-0-2, M. Miller 1-3-6, Czekaj 2-0-4, Hastings 6-4-16, Hipp 2-0-5, Martin 1-0-2, Mendolera 2-3-7. Totals 15-10-42.

Mogadore - 9 - 9 - 12 - 13 — 43

Berkshire - 9 - 8 - 15 - 10 — 42

3-Point Goals: L. Miller 3, Butler 3, Coffman, M. Miller, Hipp.

CANTON SOUTH 56, NORTHWEST 53 (OT)

CANTON SOUTH: Fitzgibbon 2-0-5, Snyder 3-4-11, Sadler 1-2-4, Simmons 9-0-19, Castle 7-0-14, Cochran 1-1-3. Totals 23-7-56.

NORTHWEST: Badger 5-0-11, Pennington 1-0-2, Beichler 4-0-9, Harper 2-1-6, Pappas 3-4-13, Hyrne 1-0-2, Ziegler 0-6-6, LaFay 2-0-4. Totals 18-11-53.

3-Point Goals: Fitzgibbon, Snyder, Simmons, Badger, Beichler, Harper.

MASSILLON 58, LAKE 51

LAKE (4-5): Maricocchi 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6, Gullet 1-0-2, Collins 3-0-6, Casenhiser 9-3-24, Coffield 3-1-7, Swope 1-1-3. Totals 21-5-51.

MASSILLON (4-3): Stitt 4-0-12, Knight 3-0-9, Slaughter 3-2-8, Greene 1-0-2, Manson 3-1-7, Jackson 2-0-4, Farrington 6-4-16. Totals 22-7-58.

Lake - 9 - 15 - 13 - 14 — 51

Massillon - 14 - 9 - 20 - 15 — 58

3-Point Goals: Stitt 4, Knight 3, Casenhiser 3, Swope. Total Fouls: Lake 14-7. Rebounds: Lake 24, Massillon 27 (Farrington 14).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scoreboard

Archbishop Hoban 51, Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 45

Canton South 61, Buchtel 26

Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40

Highland 56, Tol. Whitmer 46

Hudson 51, Willoughby South 14

Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45

Shelby 59, Medina 43

Tusky Valley 40, Dover 23

COPLEY 66, SANDUSKY PERKINS 40

Jingle Bell Jam

COPLEY: V. McKnight 0-1-1, Calloway 8-7-28, Lane 1-0-2, E. McKnight 1-0-2, A. Kerekes 8-2-19, Ayoup 6-2-14. Totals 23-12-66.

PERKINS: Kaufman 3-2-8, Manion 1-0-3, VanVlerah 5-4-15, Hartley 1-0-2, Zeiher 3-3-12. Totals 12-9-40.

Copley - 15 - 28 - 9 - 14 — 66

Perkins - 10 - 9 - 13 - 8 — 40

3-Point Goals: Calloway 5, Zeiher 3, A. Kerekes, Manion, VanVlerah. Total Fouls: Perkins 14-11. Fouled Out: Ayoup, Farley. Technicals: Farley.

HIGHLAND 56, TOL. WHITMER 46

HIGHLAND: Morgan 8-0-20, VanKirk 2-2-6, Weber 2-0-5, E. Miller 2-0-4, Shondel 2-5-10, Madison 2-1-5, Tessena 3-0-6. Totals 21-8-56.

WHITMER: Borer 3-3-11, Hughes 1-0-2, Kynard 2-4-8, Shoup 5-5-15, Lawrence 5-0-10. Totals 16-12-46.

Highland - 7 - 12 - 20 - 17 — 56

Whitmer - 4 - 13 - 13 - 16 — 46

3-Point Goals: Morgan 4, Borer 2, Weber, Shondel. Total Fouls: Highland 18-14. Fouled Out: Tessena.

HUDSON 51, WILLOUGHBY SOUTH 14

WILLOUGHBY SOUTH: Farinacci 1-0-3, Boruskoloski 3-0-6, Luciado 1-0-2, McCue 1-1-3. Totals 6-1-14.

HUDSON (4-6): Stitzel 2-0-4, Rothgerber 2-0-4, Stearns 3-0-6, McCormick 2-0-4, Sutton 7-2-16, Merrick 3-0-6, M. Kordos 2-0-4, Hileman 0-2-2, E. Henderson 2-1-5. Totals 23-5-51.

South - 2 - 2 - 7 - 3 — 14

Hudson - 15 - 10 - 18 - 8 — 51

3-Point Goals: Farinacci.

KENT ROOSEVELT 63, RAVENNA 34

RAVENNA: Clark 0-3-3, Carney 2-2-8, Laudato 4-0-8, Walker 0-1-1, Sandifer 1-0-2, Farris 2-8-12. Totals 9-14-34.

ROOSEVELT: Keller 7-0-15, Crockett 1-1-3, Crawford 1-1-3, Wilson 4-2-10, Dunlap 1-3-5, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 7-2-17, Taylor 4-0-8. Totals 26-9-63.

Ravenna - 4 - 6 - 10 - 14 — 34

Roosevelt - 17 - 13 - 14 - 19 — 63

3-Point Goals: Carney 2, Keller, Canning. Total Fouls: Roosevelt 20-14. Rebounds: Ravenna 38 (Laudato 14), Roosevelt 42 (Canning 8).

SHELBY 59, MEDINA 43

Jingle Bell Jam

MEDINA: White 0-1-1, Johnson 1-0-2, Bobey 2-0-5, Klanac 6-4-17, Shook 1-0-2, Kurka 1-0-2, Roberts 3-2-8, Joyner 3-0-6. Totals 17-7-43.

SHELBY: Hipp 5-0-14, Albut 4-0-8, Long 0-1-1, Reiser 1-0-2, Ramsey 1-0-2, Baker 4-1-9, Ale. Booker 4-0-8, Schwemley 6-1-15. Totals 25-3-59.

Medina - 7 - 17 - 8 - 11 — 43

Shelby - 14 - 14 - 17 - 14 — 59

3-Point Goals: Hipp 4, Schwemley 2, Bobey, Klanac. Total Fouls: Medina 18-15.

GIRLS BOWLING

Christmas Invitational

at Stonehedge Entertainment, Akron

Team Results: 1. Nordonia 3,271; 2. Tallmadge 3,258; 3. Archbishop Hoban 3,102; 4. Mentor 3,069; 5. Struthers 3,008; 6. Perry 2,994; 7. Norton 2,980; 8. Warren Harding 2,868; 9. Ellet 2,702; 10. Cuyahoga Falls 2,698; 11. Woodridge 2,662; 12. Stow 2,662; 13. Austintown Fitch 2,561; 14. Walsh Jesuit 2,558; 15. St. Vincent-St. Mary 2,477.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-area high school results Dec. 27-30

Comments / 0

