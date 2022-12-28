Akron-area high school results Dec. 27-30
Friday's results: Host Bees third at Brecksville Holiday wrestling tournament
WRESTLING
BRECKSVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(At Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School)
Team Results : 1. Perrysburg 225.5; 2. Dundee (Mich.) 194.5; 3. Brecksville 179; 4. Detroit Central Catholic 178.5; 5. Perry 167.5, 6. Brownsburg (Ind.) 162.5; 7. Lowell (Mich.) 160; 8. Dublin Coffman 144; 9. Olentangy Liberty 135; 10. Davison (Mich.), 134.5; 20. St. Vincent-St. Mary 68.5; 21. Louisville 58.5, 22. CVCA 58; 26. Garrettsville 46; 31. Aurora 40.5
Championship Round
106 : Seacrist (Brecksville) dec. Dickman (Brownsburg), 8-7. 113 : McKinney (Elyria) dec. Rohr (Perrysburg), 3-2. 120 : M.Blaze (Perrysburg) dec. Blum (Lowell), 3-0. 126 : Davis (Dundee) pin Avolos (Perrysburg), 1:08. 132 : Ison (Brownsburg) maj. dec. Blackburn (Mentor), 10-1. 138 : O.Ayoub (Coffman) dec. Gates (Davison), 9-3. 144 : Herman (Brecksville) dec. Davis (Dundee), 8-3. 150 : Denkins (Perrysburg) dec. Hovarth (Edison), 3-1 (OT). 157 : Birden (Coffman) maj. dec. Marines (DCC), 12-4. 165 : J.Blaze (Perrysburg) maj. dec. Andel (Garrettsivlle), 12-3. 175 : Barr (Davison) maj. dec. Newsome (Col. Bishop Hartley), 12-2. 190 : McDanel (Teays Valley) pin Cotton (Davison), 3:15. 215 : Shulaw (Col. DeSales) dec. Russo (Olentangy Liberty), 5-3. 285 : Fockler (Perry) dec. Jones (Brownsburg), 3-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Friday's Results
Berlin Hiland 60, Lake 56
Boardman 50, Tallmadge 38
East Canton 22, Kidron Central Christian 16
Perry 48, Wadsworth 32
Stow 30, Medina 29
Walsh Jesuit 56, CVCA 54
West Geauga 42, Aurora 34
Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17
STOW 30, MEDINA 29
STOW: Ray 3-0-8, Hurst 4-0-8, Ka.Dodds 1-0-2, Frailey 2-0-6, Ke.Dodds 3-2-8. Totals: 13 0-2 30.
MEDINA : White 0-1-1, Bobey 1-0-2, Klanac 3-4-12, Kurka 1-2-4, Roberts 2-1-5, Joyner 2-1-5. Totals: 9 9-17 29.
Stow - 17 - 2 - 4 - 7 — 30
Medina - 3 - 8 - 10 - 8 — 29
3-Point Goals : Ray 2, Frailey 2, Klanac 2. Fouls : Stow, 13-10.
BOARDMAN 50, TALLMADGE 38
BOARDMAN: Smith 2-0-5, Triveri 4-0-10, Martin 1-2-4, Goske 0-2-2, Wench 2-0-2, Riccitelli 11-5-27. Totals: 19-9-50.
TALLMADGE: Gray 1-1-4, Dexter 1-2-4, Pooler 2-4-9, Harjung 1-0-3, Becks 2-2-8, Zappola 1-0-3, Caruso 2-1-6, Messina 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-38.
Boardman - 17 - 8 - 11 - 14 —-50
Tallmadge - 9 - 13 - 7 - 9 — 38
3-Point Goals: Triveri 2, Becks 2, Smith, Gray, Pooler, Harjung, Zappola, Caruso.
WEST GEAUGA 42, AURORA 34
WEST GEAUGA: Laster 2 0-1 4, Hocevar 8 5-6 21, Drayer 2 0-0 5, Whiting 1 0-0 2, Ottmon 3 0-0 6, Furst 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-7 42.
AURORA: Stask 2 3-5 7, Feckner 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-2 4, Unverferth 2 0-0 4, Manav 2 0-0 5, Rogge 1 0-0 3, Witting 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 3-7 34.
West Geauga - 10 - 8 - 14 - 10 — 42
Aurora - 10 - 9 - 6 - 9 — 34
3-Point Goals: Drayer, Manav, Rogge, Witting.
BERLIN HILAND 60, LAKE 56
BERLIN HILAND: Habegar 0 2-2 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Mast 2 0-0 5, Stutzman 6 0-0 16, Mullett, 8 2-2 20, Kaufman 1 0-0 3, J.Yoder 3 2-2 8, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 6-6 60.
LAKE : Anderson 5 2-3 14, Marshall 2 3-4 7, Walker 2 0-0 4, Johnson 7 0-0 17, Croyle 2 0-0 4, A.Horning 4 0-1 10. Totals: 22 5-8 56.
Hiland - 16 - 15 - 11 - 18 — 60
Lake - 16 - 20 - 8 - 12 — 56
3-Point Goals: Stutzman 4, Johnson 3, Anderson 2, Mullet 2, Mast, Kaufman. Fouls : Lake, 12-8. Rebounds: Hil., 23 (Mullet 7); Lake, 31 (Johnson 8).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Friday's Results
Alliance 45, North Canton Hoover 42
Canfield 68, Salem 51
Canfield South Range 45, Southeast 38
Chippewa 67, Northwestern 59
Cuyahoga Falls 69, Aurora 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 62, Kidron Central Christian 41
Dalton 76, Hillsdale 64
Fairless 54, East Canton 38
GlenOak 83, Kent Roosevelt 35
Jackson 60, Young. Mooney 38
Kinsman Badger 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 56
Lake Center Christian 62, Tuslaw 57
Malvern 70, Newcomerstown 35
New Philadelphia 56, Wooster 50
Northwest 53, Norton 48 (OT)
Waterloo 47, Garrettsville 33
West Branch 55, Minerva 45
Windham 67, Warren Champion 51
Young. East 59, North 18
Friday’s Scoring Summaries
GLENOAK 83, KENT ROOSEVELT 35
KENT ROOSEVELT (3-6): Martin 3-1-7, Lepp 3-0-7, Leslie 1-0-3, Hockin 0-2-2, Ellington 1-3-6, Dennison 1-0-2, Leslie 0-1-1, Slowm 3-1-7. Totals: 12-7-35.
GLENOAK (9-0): Lipkins 5-1-13, Zerger 5-3-13, Davis 4-1-10, McElroy 5-3-13, Scott 2-2-7, Ashcraft 2-2-6, Broom 2-0-6. James 2-1-5, Birchler 1-0-2. Totals: 30-17-83.
Kent Roosevelt - 12 - 11 - 0 - 12 — 35
GlenOak - 22 - 26 - 17 - 18 — 83
3-Point Goals: Broom 2, Lipkins 2, Scott, Davis, Ellington, Leslie, Lepp, Martin. Fouls: 13-13.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 62, TUSLAW 57
TUSLAW: Frascone 5 0-1 11, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Litman 1 0-0 3, Harbeitner 7 1-2 16, McMerrell 4 1-2 12, Buchanan 4 0-1 8, Lindenberger 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 4-8 57.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN: Warder 8 1-2 17, Underwood 5 0-0 13, Norman 7 3-6 19, Stokes 2 2-5 6, B Miller 2 1-3 5, Lynch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-16 62.
Tuslaw - 16 - 12 - 18 - 11 — 57
LCC - 11 - 16 - 15 - 20 — 62
3-Point Goals: Underwood 3, McMerrell 3, Norman 2, Harbeitner, Litman, Frascone, Gardner.
Thursday's results: Hoban, Highland boys basketball; Revere, STVM girls basketball win
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Hoban 74, Chamberlain (Fla.) 35
St. Vincent-St. Mary 69, Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan 56
Perry 61, Firestone 59
Grafton Midview 53, Tallmadge 47
Highland 69, Woodridge 45
Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40
Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58
Ravenna 66, Garrettsville 51
Southeast 63, Field 50
HOBAN 74, CHAMBERLAIN (Fla.) 35
KSA Holiday Showcase
HOBAN (7-1): Scott 6 4-7 16, Franjesh 3 0-0 6, Barclay 4 3-3 12, Hardman 1 0-0 2, Vowles 8 0-0 21, Griffith 0 2-2 2, Korwin 5 1-1 11, Sperling 2 0-1 4, Greer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 29 10-16 74.
CHAMBERLAIN (1-10) : Alion 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 1 0-2 3, Camaro 0 2-2 2, Delarosa 3 2-2 8, Jolly 1 1-3 3, Vaughn 2 0-0 4, Campbell 5 0-0 10. Totals: 14 5-9 35.
Hoban - 18 - 15 - 31 - 10 — 74
Chamberlain - 9 - 14 - 6 - 6 — 35
3-Point Goals: Vowles 5, Barclay, Alion, Jenkins. Fouls : Hob., 16-14.
PERRY 61, FIRESTONE 59
FIRESTONE (3-6): Potts 2 2-4 8, Hubbard 8 0-0 19, Dampier 2 0-0 4, White 1 0-0 2, Benford 2 0-0 4, Rookard 3 1-2 7, Jones 7 1-3 15. Totals: 25 4-9 59.
PERRY (2-5): Brown 2 0-0 4, Basham 0 0-2 0, Wolf 6 1-2 14, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Wengerd 3 1-2 9, Perry 10 1-3 21, Donsherty 1 0-0 2, Sabin 4 1-4 9. Totals: 27 4-13 61.
Firestone - 12 - 14 - 18 - 15 — 59
Perry - 15 - 13 - 18 - 15 — 61
3-Point Goals : Hubbard 3, Potts 2, Wengerd 2, Wolf. Fouls : Fir., 15-10
GRAFTON MIDVIEW 53, TALLMADGE 47
MIDVIEW: Reed 2-5-9, Runser 7-0-19, Moore 2-2-6, Plas 2-4-10, D'Franco 2-0-5, Komar 2-0-4. Totals: 17-11-53.
TALLMADGE (3-4): Hurst 8-6-25, Dixon 4-0-8, Davis 2-0-5, Reifsnyder 2-0-4, Eisaman 2-0-5. Totals: 18-6-47.
Midview - 7 - 16 - 14 - 16 — 53
Tallmadge - 7 - 13 - 13 - 14 — 47
3-Point Goals: Runser 5, Hurst 3, Plas 2, D'Franco, Davis, Eisaman.
HIGHLAND 69, WOODRIDGE 45
WOODRIDGE (4-5) : Gaddis 1-0-2, Lehrer 1-0-2, Lynch 3-0-7, Snyder 4-2-12, Evans 4-0-9, Duve 2-4-8, Mencer 1-2-4, Helton 0-1-1 Totals: 16-9-45.
HIGHLAND (6-2) : Chapman 3-0-6, Sooy 0-1-1, Radigan 5-0-10, Winston 5-7-18, Albright 5-2-14, Butcher 4-3-15, Kraus 2-1-5 Totals: 24-14-69.
Woodridge - 5 - 16 - 16 - 8 — 45
Highland - 15 - 20 - 21 - 13 — 69
3-Point Goals : Butcher 4, Albright 2, Snyder 2, Evans, Winston, Lynch. Fouls : Woo., 17-13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Brunswick 63, Sumner (Fla.) 41
Canton Central Catholic 54, Firestone 40
Chippewa 59, Rittman 9
Revere 58, Buchtel 24
St. Vincent-St. Mary 47, Brentwood Acad. (Tenn.) 32
REVERE 58, BUCHTEL 24
BUCHTEL : Golden 3-1-7, Rankin 1-0-2, Parmer 1-0-2, Valentin 2-1-5, Cherry 3-0-8. Totals: 10 2-6 24.
REVERE (4-6) : Pokrajac 3-0-6, Loudin 0-1-1, M.Tompkins 1-0-2, Schiesswohl 5-2-12, Freeman 1-0-2, Janke 2-0-5, Lowry 1-3-5, Gostnell 2-0-4, Zlojutro 6-0-13, Wojciak 1-0-2, L.Tompkins 3-0-6. Totals: 25 6-14 58.
Buchtel - 7 - 5 - 4 - 8 — 24
Revere - 6 - 17 - 21 - 14 — 58
3-Point Goals : Cherry 2, Janke, Zlojutro.
CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54, FIRESTONE 40
CCC (6-4): K. Belden 2-4-8, Ellerbrock 1-0-3, Buckler 2-2-6, L. Belden 4-0-9, Stevens 1-0-3, S. Belden 1-0-2, Dolan 1-3-5, Johnson 6-3-15, Schmidt 1-0-3. Totals: 9-12-54.
FIRESTONE (5-6): K.Smith 6-3-19, McCarthy 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-3, Whiting 2-2-6, Mullins 2-3-7. Totals:13-8-40
CCC - 14 - 14 - 18 - 8 — 54
Firestone - 10 - 16 - 10 - 4 — 40
3-Point Goals: K.Smith 4, McCarthy, Williams, L.Belden, Ellerbrock, Stevens, Schmidt. Fouls: Fir., 14-13. Rebounds: CCC, 34 (Johnson 13).
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 47, BRENTWOOD ACADEMY (TENN.) 32
Cincinnati Princeton Holiday Classic
STVM (9-2) : Batchik 6-3-18, King 3-1-8, Gordon 3-0-7, Gray 2-0-5, Pryor 1-1-3, Smtih 1-0-2. Totals: 17 7-10 47.
BRENTWOOD : Fields 4-2-12, Johnson 2-1-5, Grimes 3-0-6, Naynes 1-0-3, Duhart 0-2-2, Perry 2-0-4. Totals: 15 5-7 32.
STVM - 16 - 13 - 10 - 6 — 47
Brentwood - 13 - 6 - 6 - 7 — 32
3-Point Goals: Batchik 3, Fields 2, Naynes, King, Gray, Gordon.
WRESTLING
MEDINA INVITATIONAL
Team Results : 1. Buckeye 243; 2. Wauseon 165.5; 3. Highland 144.5; 4. Mayfield 125.5; 5. Avon Lake 118.5; 6. Beavercreek 106.5; 7. Miami East 105; 8. Clarkston (Mich.) 101.5; 9. Galion 95; 10. Ashland 94.5; 14. Medina 78.5; 17. Brunswick 60.5; 25. Copley 44.5; 28. North Canton Hoover 36.5; 34. Northwest 25.
Finals
106 : Yarbrough (Cop.) dec. Bartos (Buc.), 9-5. 113 : Limbert (Buc.) dec. Schulke (Columbia Station Columbia), 7-4. 120 : Shore (ME) maj. dec. Wilcox (Otsego), 21-7. 126 : Pina-Lorenzana (Firelands) dec. Twigg (Wau.), 4-2. 132 : D’Alessandro (May.) dec. Sharpley (Solon), 3-0. 138 : Perry (AL) maj. dec. Campbell (NW), 8-0. 144 : Anderson (Cla.) dec. Torres (Wau.), 8-6. 150 : Martin (Bea) pin Beck (May.), 3:31. 157 : Supers (Med.) dec. Metzger (Med), 4-0. 165 : Kessler (Wau.) pin Marconi (AL), 3:10. 175 : Neitenbach (Buc.) pin Chrisman (Med), :23. 190 : Thomas (Bed.) maj. dec. Garrow (Columbia Station), 15-3. 215 : Stiles (Hig.) dec. Nzekwe (Bea.), 10-3. 285: Allen (Buc.) dec. Griffin (Gal.), 5-1.
Wednesday's results: Green, Tallmadge, Walsh girls basketball win
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Alliance 43, Nordonia 36
- Beavercreek 55, Strongsville 49
- Bishop Fenwick 36, Southeast 19
- Blackhawk (PA) 59, North Canton Hoover 39
- Brecksville 52, Parma 41
- Cin. Princeton 69, St. Vincent-St. Mary 62
- Dalton 45, Woodridge 44
- Field 48, Mogadore 40
- Gilmour Academy 51, Norton 35
- Green 41, Hathaway Brown 31
- Northwest 65, Old Fort 25
- St. Thomas Aquinas 55, North 13
- Tallmadge 53, Garfield 10
- Tuslaw 34, Manchester 29
- Walsh Jesuit 68, Ellet 46
- West Geauga 51, Streetsboro 45
WALSH JESUIT 68, ELLET 46
ELLET (9-2): Holmes 8-7-27, Wenzel 3-1-8, Knight 3-0-6, Shaw 1-0-3, Tavares 1-0-2. Totals 16-18-46.
WALSH JESUIT (7-3): Courtad 10-2-23, Sutton 6-7-19, Taraba 3-3-9, Angielski 3-2-8, Gottschalk 3-1-7, Norton 1-0-2. Totals 26-15-68.
Ellet - 9 - 7 - 16 - 14 — 46
Walsh - 14 - 22 - 12 - 20 — 68
3-Point Goals: Holmes 4, Courtad, Wenzel, Shaw. Total Fouls: Ellet 13-11. Rebounds: Ellet 22 (Knight 6), Walsh Jesuit 34.
TALLMADGE 53, GARFIELD 10
GARFIELD: Wahid 1-1-3, Thomas 1-0-3, Kimbrough 0-1-1, Jordan 1-0-2, Singleton 0-1-1. Totals 3-3-10.
TALLMADGE: Dexter 3-0-6, Pooler 1-0-2, Harjung 6-2-15, Becks 4-0-9, Zappola 1-2-4, Caruso 4-2-10, Messina 3-0-6, Worthington 0-1-1. Totals 22-7-53.
Garfield - 1 - 7 - 0 - 2 — 10
Tallmadge - 21 - 15 - 10 - 7 — 53
3-Point Goals: Harjung, Becks, Thomas.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55, NORTH 13
NORTH: Underwood 4-0-9, Azimi 1-0-2, Monseni 1-0-2, D. Rai 0-0-0, Ford 0-0-0. Totals 6-0-13.
AQUINAS: Smith 12-1-26, Carter 7-0-14, Soehnlen 2-1-6, Gibson 2-1-5, Harvey 2-0-4. Totals 25-3-55.
North - 5 - 4 - 2 - 2 — 13
Aquinas - 18 - 16 - 11 - 10 — 55
3-Point Goals: Smith, Soehnlen, Underwood. Total Fouls: North 14-11. Rebounds: North 23, St. Thomas 44 (Smith 14).
ALLIANCE 43, NORDONIA 36
NORDONIA: Dunlap 1-0-2, Smigel 1-0-2, Molnar 0-1-1, Root 3-1-7, Paul 4-0-10, Stehlik 2-0-6, Johnson 3-1-8. Totals 14-3-36.
ALLIANCE (5-6): Gantz 5-0-11, Ford 1-4-6, Smith 3-2-9, Callock 6-0-13, Fannin 2-0-4. Totals 17-6-43.
Nordonia - 5 - 5 - 9 - 17 — 36
Alliance - 17 - 11 - 9 - 6 — 43
3-Point Goals: Paul 2, Stehlik 2, Gantz, Smith, Callock, Johnson. Total Fouls: 12-12. Rebounds: Alliance 26 (Fannin 15).
TUSLAW 34, MANCHESTER 29
TUSLAW: Johnson 1-4-6, Rowbotham 3-0-8, Dulkowski 3-2-8, Mizares 3-5-11, McCabe 0-1-1. Totals 10-12-34.
MANCHESTER: Rankin 1-0-2, Ca. Perry 1-0-2, Mayer 2-0-4, Co. Perry 1-0-2, Wayman 0-1-1, Hite 1-0-2, Haney 2-0-4, Petroff 4-4-12. Totals 12-5-29.
Tuslaw - 3 - 6 - 13 - 12 — 34
Manchester - 8 - 8 - 4 - 9 — 29
3-Point Goals: Rowbotham 2. Total Fouls: Manchester 18-11.
NORTHWEST 65, OLD FORT 25
OLD FORT: Gilmor 5-0-10, Cleveland 1-0-3, Guth 1-0-2, Fortney 5-0-10, Smith 0-0-0. Totals 12-0-25.
NORTHWEST (10-1): Greenfield 1-0-3, K. Lower 2-0-5, Cudnik 9-0-21, Stark 4-3-12, Kaufman 1-1-3, Carmany 3-0-7, Bottomley 6-2-14. Totals 26-6-65.
Old Fort - 5 - 6 - 12 - 2 — 25
Northwest - 17 - 23 - 19 - 6 — 65
3-Point Goals: Cudnik 3, Greenfield, K. Lower, Stark, Carmany, Cleveland. Total Fouls: Northwest 10-5.
FIELD 48, MOGADORE 40
FIELD (6-4): Miller 3-0-7, Ab. Harlin 1-0-2, Rahe 11-3-25, Jacobs 3-0-7, Al. Harlin 2-1-5, Bey 1-0-2. Totals 21-4-48.
MOGADORE: J. Tompkins 0-1-1, Morris 6-3-15, Lawrentz 2-3-7, McIntyre 2-3-8, A. Tompkins 1-1-4, Kidd 1-1-3. Totals 13-12-40.
Field - 11 - 15 - 13 - 9 — 48
Mogadore - 8 - 8 - 14 - 10 — 40
3-Point Goals: Miller, Jacobs, McIntyre, A. Tompkins. Total Fouls: Mogadore 19-17. Rebounds: Mogadore 33 (Lawrentz 8, Kidd 8).
WEST GEAUGA 51, STREETSBORO 45
STREETSBORO (5-3): Johnson-Wilson 1-0-2, Tiller 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-3, Abbuhl 2-3-7, Bedford 2-0-6, Benson 6-3-15, Kassan 3-4-10. Totals 16-10-45.
WEST GEAUGA (8-1): Mikulski 1-0-2, Laster 4-2-10, Hocevar 4-8-17, Drayer 1-0-2, Whiting 2-2-6, Ottman 2-3-9, Forst 2-1-5. Totals 16-16-51.
Streetsboro - 15 - 6 - 13 - 11 — 45
West Geauga - 7 - 9 - 9 - 26 — 51
3-Point Goals: Ottman 2, Bedford 2, Hocevar, Taylor. Total Fouls: Streetsboro 23-11. Fouled Out: Johnson-Wilson, Taylor, Bedford.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Archbishop Hoban 54, Lake Nona (Fla.) 39
- Dublin Coffman 72, Wadsworth 58
- East 68, Olmsted Falls 52
- Ellet 66, Cuyahoga Falls 57
- Imani Christian (Pa.) 65, CVCA 51
- John Marshall (W.Va.) 44, Marlington 37
- Lewis Center Olentangy 55, Perry 51
- Mogadore 55, Garfield 43
- Newark 75, Barberton 46
- Solon 91, Wooster 60
- Stow 56, Copley 40
- St. Vincent-St. Mary 84, Math, Civics and Sciences (Pa.) 73
- University School 70, Dalton 67
EAST 68, OLMSTED FALLS 52
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament
OLMSTED FALLS: Gillilard 2-1-5, M. Cardow 9-0-20, I. Cardow 1-2-4, Foulkes 2-2-6, Connelly 2-0-4, Timura 3-1-7, Rosol 2-1-6. Totals 21-7-52.
EAST (9-1): Holley 4-2-10, Anderson 3-4-10, Woodall 7-2-16, Kelley 0-2-2, Sowell 5-3-14, Tyler 2-1-6, Sales 0-1-1, Campbell 1-0-3, Darisaw 3-0-6. Totals 25-15-68.
Olmsted - 13 - 17 - 2 - 20 — 52
East - 16 - 14 - 17 - 21 — 68
3-Point Goals: M. Cardow 2, Sowell, Tyler, Campbell, Rosol. Total Fouls: Olmsted Falls 19-15.
ELLET 66, CUYAHOGA FALLS 57
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS: Mitchell 2-0-5, Smith 1-2-4, Earl 1-0-3, Austin 3-4-10, Cleveland 1-0-2, Huffman 9-7-31, Pelphrey 1-0-2. Totals 18-13-57.
ELLET (3-7): Ingham 2-2-7, Merring 2-1-5, Lewis 2-2-6, Moledor 2-2-6, Hosey 1-0-3, King 5-5-18, Taylor 5-1-13, Knowles 3-2-8. Totals 22-15-66.
Falls - 13 - 7 - 14 - 23 — 57
Ellet - 12 - 14 - 18 - 22 — 66
3-Point Goals: Huffman 6, King 3, Taylor 2, Ingham, Hosey, Mitchell, Earl. Total Fouls: Cuyahoga Falls 15-13. Rebounds: Cuyahoga Falls 36 (Huffman 8), Ellet 29 (Taylor 6).
MOGADORE 55, GARFIELD 43
MOGADORE (6-2): Lehner 1-2-4, Coffman 6-4-19, Miller 2-0-4, Butler 1-3-6, Graham 4-0-10, Davis 2-0-4, Stephenson 3-0-6. Totals 19-9-55.
GARFIELD (2-7): Smith 1-0-3, Vaughn 9-0-20, Rosenthal 3-1-8, Wilson 1-0-3, Walker 2-2-6, Matthews 1-0-3. Totals 17-3-43.
Mogadore - 11 - 11 - 11 - 22 — 55
Garfield - 11 - 11 - 8 - 13 — 43
3-Point Goals: Coffman 3, Miller 2, Graham 2, Vaughn 2, Butler, Smith, Rosenthal, Wilson, Matthews.
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 54, LAKE NONA (FLA.) 39
KSA Holiday Showcase
HOBAN (6-1): Nichols 5-0-10, Scott Jr. 4-2-11, Vowles 3-4-11, Griffith 3-0-9, Coyne 2-0-6, Sperling 0-2-2, J. Greer 1-3-5. Totals 18-11-54.
LAKE NONA (7-4): Lavoie 1-0-2, Cehajic 2-0-5, Zamota 1-3-5, Steward 1-3-5, Chamberlin 4-4-16, Madverne 2-2-6. Totals 11-12-39.
Hoban - 5 - 13 - 21 - 15 — 54
Nona - 12 - 8 - 12 - 7 — 39
3-Point Goals: Chamberlin 4, Griffith 3, Coyne 2, Scott Jr., Vowles, Cehajic. Total Fouls: Hoban 19-13.
STOW 56, COPLEY 40
STOW (7-1): Raymond-Smith 5-4-16, Fleishour 0-1-1, Baskerville 3-4-10, Pestello 8-0-16, Timberlake 4-2-13. Totals 20-11-56.
COPLEY: Firestine 1-0-3, Hood 4-4-13, Wininger 7-0-16, Rosetti 1-0-3, Edinburgh 1-0-2, Labocki 1-0-3. Totals 15-4-40.
Stow - 10 - 12 - 23 - 11 — 56
Copley - 8 - 8 - 10 - 14 — 40
3-Point Goals: Timberlake 3, Raymond-Smith 2, Wininger 2, Firestine, Hood, Rosetti, Labocki. Total Fouls: Copley 13-7.
IMANI CHRISTIAN (PA) 65, CVCA 51
CVCA (6-3): Nuru 3-0-6, Shelby 3-2-8, Fridline 2-0-5, Peterson 9-8-27, Grant 0-3-3, Kopec 1-0-2. Totals 18-13-51.
IMANI CHRISTIAN: Sledge 1-2-5, Wesley 6-0-14, Givener 3-0-6, Abdul 1-1-4, Maluk 6-4-17, Brazil 2-0-5, Hall 6-1-14. Totals 25-8-65.
CVCA - 14 - 6 - 17 - 14 — 51
Imani - 19 - 17 - 16 - 13 — 65
3-Point Goals: Wesley 2, Sledge, Abdul, Maluk, Brazil, Hall, Fridline, Peterson. Total Fouls: Imani Christian 16-8.
Tuesday's Results: CVCA, East, Mogadore, Wadsworth boys basketball earn wins
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Archbishop Hoban 93, The Saints Academy (Fla.) 10
Avon 68, Norton 46
Canton South 56, Northwest 53 (OT)
Carrollton 72, St. Clairsville 62
CVCA 65, Manchester 44
East 77, Cle. Rhodes 76
Elyria 79, Revere 72
GlenOak 77, Olmsted Falls 63
Linsly School (WV) 69, Ellet 33
Louisville 60, Pisgah (NC) 31
Malvern 56, Minerva 30
Marlington 63, Rayland Buckeye Local 26
Massillon 58, Lake 51
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Garrettsville 58
Mogadore 43, Burton Berkshire 42
Ravenna 49, Kent Roosevelt 33
Rootstown 58, North 38
Triway 66, Fairless 50
Twinsburg 64, Mayfield 57
Wadsworth 59, Col. St. Charles 51
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 41, Canton Central Catholic 38
EAST 77, CLE. RHODES 76
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament
RHODES (5-2): Giles 10-4-27, Jones 6-4-16, Williams 4-0-8, Vilamil 4-0-8, Reynolds 4-1-9, Rembert 1-0-3, T. Harper 1-0-2, Green 1-0-3. Totals 31-9-76.
EAST (8-1): Holley 4-0-8, Anderson 3-2-8, Woodall 5-1-13, Kelley 2-0-5, Sowell 11-3-28, Tyler 2-2-7, Sales 3-0-8. Totals 30-8-77.
Rhodes - 13 - 19 - 22 - 22 — 76
East - 20 - 17 - 24 - 16 — 77
3-Point Goals: Sowell 3, Giles 3, Woodall 2, Sales 2, Kelley, Tyler, Rembert, Green. Total Fouls: East 15-14. Fouled Out: Holley.
LINSLY SCHOOL (WV) 69, ELLET 33
Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament
ELLET (2-7): Ingham 2-2-8, Merring 2-0-4, Moledor 1-0-2, King 3-1-8, Sims 2-0-6, Harper 2-0-5. Totals 12-3-33.
LINSLY (3-2): Murray 1-0-3, Jackson 7-0-19, Anderson 1-0-2, Goodwin 3-1-8, Gill 2-0-5, Taylor 1-3-5, Jones 4-0-8, Arias 2-0-4, Vaysbakh 3-0-7, Coleman 3-0-6, Syzmusiak 1-0-2. Totals 28-4-69.
Ellet - 5 - 8 - 12 - 8 — 33
Linsly - 14 - 23 - 18 - 14 — 69
3-Point Goals: Jackson 5, Ingham 2, Sims 2, Murray, Goodwin, Gill, Vaysbakh, King, Harper. Total Fouls: Linsly 15-11.
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 93, THE SAINTS ACADEMY (FLA.) 10
KSA Holiday Showcase
HOBAN (5-1): Nichols 4-0-8, Scott Jr. 4-2-11, Franjesh 2-0-4, Barclay 4-0-10, Hardman 3-0-6, Vowles 5-0-13, Griffith 4-0-10, Korwin 8-0-17, Coyne 2-0-4, J. Greer 2-0-4, S. Greer 3-0-6. Totals 41-2-93.
SAINTS (0-5): Glenn 3-0-7, Mysing 1-0-3. Totals 4-0-10.
Hoban - 33 - 25 - 23 - 12 — 93
Saints - 0 - 3 - 5 - 2 — 10
3-Point Goals: Vowles 3, Barclay 2, Griffith 2, Scott Jr., Korwin, Glenn, Mysing. Total Fouls: Hoban 3-1.
WADSWORTH 59, COL. ST. CHARLES 51
Gussler Invitational
WADSWORTH (6-2): Bosley 4-0-8, Madigan 4-5-15, Callaghan 8-6-26, McMillen 0-3-3, Schmitt 1-0-2, Neville 2-0-5. Totals 19-14-59.
ST. CHARLES: Cole 1-0-2, Auletta 2-1-6, Levy 1-0-2, Willey 1-1-3, Mosholder 2-0-6, Walker 10-7-28, Colvey 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-51.
Wadsworth - 15 - 13 - 14 - 17 — 59
St. Charles - 16 - 5 - 11 - 19 — 51
3-Point Goals: Callaghan 4, Madigan 2, Mosholder 2, Neville, Auletta, Walker. Total Fouls: St. Charles 18-12.
CVCA 65, MANCHESTER 44
CVCA (6-2): Nuru 1-0-2, Shelby 1-0-2, Sharpe 3-0-7, C. Levak 1-0-2, Fridline 1-0-3, Peterson 13-5-34, Grant 4-3-11, Owens 1-2-4. Totals 25-10-65.
MANCHESTER: Zuza 2-6-12, Haney 0-2-2, Sensius 2-1-5, Isakov 6-2-14, Carr 1-0-2, Kieffer 1-1-3, Veppert 1-4-6. Totals 13-16-44.
CVCA - 12 - 15 - 26 - 12 — 65
Manchester - 6 - 11 - 9 - 18 — 44
3-Point Goals: Peterson 3, Zuza 2, Sharpe, Fridline. Total Fouls: CVCA 18-11. Technicals: Sensius.
MOGADORE 43, BURTON BERKSHIRE 42
MOGADORE (5-2): Coffman 3-0-7, L. Miller 4-0-11, Butler 3-2-11, Graham 1-0-2, Davis 5-0-10, Stephenson 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-43.
BERKSHIRE (3-4): Yalanty 1-0-2, M. Miller 1-3-6, Czekaj 2-0-4, Hastings 6-4-16, Hipp 2-0-5, Martin 1-0-2, Mendolera 2-3-7. Totals 15-10-42.
Mogadore - 9 - 9 - 12 - 13 — 43
Berkshire - 9 - 8 - 15 - 10 — 42
3-Point Goals: L. Miller 3, Butler 3, Coffman, M. Miller, Hipp.
CANTON SOUTH 56, NORTHWEST 53 (OT)
CANTON SOUTH: Fitzgibbon 2-0-5, Snyder 3-4-11, Sadler 1-2-4, Simmons 9-0-19, Castle 7-0-14, Cochran 1-1-3. Totals 23-7-56.
NORTHWEST: Badger 5-0-11, Pennington 1-0-2, Beichler 4-0-9, Harper 2-1-6, Pappas 3-4-13, Hyrne 1-0-2, Ziegler 0-6-6, LaFay 2-0-4. Totals 18-11-53.
3-Point Goals: Fitzgibbon, Snyder, Simmons, Badger, Beichler, Harper.
MASSILLON 58, LAKE 51
LAKE (4-5): Maricocchi 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6, Gullet 1-0-2, Collins 3-0-6, Casenhiser 9-3-24, Coffield 3-1-7, Swope 1-1-3. Totals 21-5-51.
MASSILLON (4-3): Stitt 4-0-12, Knight 3-0-9, Slaughter 3-2-8, Greene 1-0-2, Manson 3-1-7, Jackson 2-0-4, Farrington 6-4-16. Totals 22-7-58.
Lake - 9 - 15 - 13 - 14 — 51
Massillon - 14 - 9 - 20 - 15 — 58
3-Point Goals: Stitt 4, Knight 3, Casenhiser 3, Swope. Total Fouls: Lake 14-7. Rebounds: Lake 24, Massillon 27 (Farrington 14).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoreboard
Archbishop Hoban 51, Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 45
Canton South 61, Buchtel 26
Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40
Highland 56, Tol. Whitmer 46
Hudson 51, Willoughby South 14
Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45
Shelby 59, Medina 43
Tusky Valley 40, Dover 23
COPLEY 66, SANDUSKY PERKINS 40
Jingle Bell Jam
COPLEY: V. McKnight 0-1-1, Calloway 8-7-28, Lane 1-0-2, E. McKnight 1-0-2, A. Kerekes 8-2-19, Ayoup 6-2-14. Totals 23-12-66.
PERKINS: Kaufman 3-2-8, Manion 1-0-3, VanVlerah 5-4-15, Hartley 1-0-2, Zeiher 3-3-12. Totals 12-9-40.
Copley - 15 - 28 - 9 - 14 — 66
Perkins - 10 - 9 - 13 - 8 — 40
3-Point Goals: Calloway 5, Zeiher 3, A. Kerekes, Manion, VanVlerah. Total Fouls: Perkins 14-11. Fouled Out: Ayoup, Farley. Technicals: Farley.
HIGHLAND 56, TOL. WHITMER 46
HIGHLAND: Morgan 8-0-20, VanKirk 2-2-6, Weber 2-0-5, E. Miller 2-0-4, Shondel 2-5-10, Madison 2-1-5, Tessena 3-0-6. Totals 21-8-56.
WHITMER: Borer 3-3-11, Hughes 1-0-2, Kynard 2-4-8, Shoup 5-5-15, Lawrence 5-0-10. Totals 16-12-46.
Highland - 7 - 12 - 20 - 17 — 56
Whitmer - 4 - 13 - 13 - 16 — 46
3-Point Goals: Morgan 4, Borer 2, Weber, Shondel. Total Fouls: Highland 18-14. Fouled Out: Tessena.
HUDSON 51, WILLOUGHBY SOUTH 14
WILLOUGHBY SOUTH: Farinacci 1-0-3, Boruskoloski 3-0-6, Luciado 1-0-2, McCue 1-1-3. Totals 6-1-14.
HUDSON (4-6): Stitzel 2-0-4, Rothgerber 2-0-4, Stearns 3-0-6, McCormick 2-0-4, Sutton 7-2-16, Merrick 3-0-6, M. Kordos 2-0-4, Hileman 0-2-2, E. Henderson 2-1-5. Totals 23-5-51.
South - 2 - 2 - 7 - 3 — 14
Hudson - 15 - 10 - 18 - 8 — 51
3-Point Goals: Farinacci.
KENT ROOSEVELT 63, RAVENNA 34
RAVENNA: Clark 0-3-3, Carney 2-2-8, Laudato 4-0-8, Walker 0-1-1, Sandifer 1-0-2, Farris 2-8-12. Totals 9-14-34.
ROOSEVELT: Keller 7-0-15, Crockett 1-1-3, Crawford 1-1-3, Wilson 4-2-10, Dunlap 1-3-5, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 7-2-17, Taylor 4-0-8. Totals 26-9-63.
Ravenna - 4 - 6 - 10 - 14 — 34
Roosevelt - 17 - 13 - 14 - 19 — 63
3-Point Goals: Carney 2, Keller, Canning. Total Fouls: Roosevelt 20-14. Rebounds: Ravenna 38 (Laudato 14), Roosevelt 42 (Canning 8).
SHELBY 59, MEDINA 43
Jingle Bell Jam
MEDINA: White 0-1-1, Johnson 1-0-2, Bobey 2-0-5, Klanac 6-4-17, Shook 1-0-2, Kurka 1-0-2, Roberts 3-2-8, Joyner 3-0-6. Totals 17-7-43.
SHELBY: Hipp 5-0-14, Albut 4-0-8, Long 0-1-1, Reiser 1-0-2, Ramsey 1-0-2, Baker 4-1-9, Ale. Booker 4-0-8, Schwemley 6-1-15. Totals 25-3-59.
Medina - 7 - 17 - 8 - 11 — 43
Shelby - 14 - 14 - 17 - 14 — 59
3-Point Goals: Hipp 4, Schwemley 2, Bobey, Klanac. Total Fouls: Medina 18-15.
GIRLS BOWLING
Christmas Invitational
at Stonehedge Entertainment, Akron
Team Results: 1. Nordonia 3,271; 2. Tallmadge 3,258; 3. Archbishop Hoban 3,102; 4. Mentor 3,069; 5. Struthers 3,008; 6. Perry 2,994; 7. Norton 2,980; 8. Warren Harding 2,868; 9. Ellet 2,702; 10. Cuyahoga Falls 2,698; 11. Woodridge 2,662; 12. Stow 2,662; 13. Austintown Fitch 2,561; 14. Walsh Jesuit 2,558; 15. St. Vincent-St. Mary 2,477.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-area high school results Dec. 27-30
