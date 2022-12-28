ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With senior Emily Buckley leading the way, Aces overwhelm Zane Trace

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
AMANDA – Heading into Tuesday’s non-conference game against Zane Trace, Amanda-Clearcreek senior Emily Buckley was thinking ahead.

She knew the Aces were likely going to have their way with the struggling Pioneers, so she wanted to make sure she and her team took care of business because Amanda-Clearcreek has a tough, four-game stretch coming up.

The Aces did precisely that by jumping out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and led 41-8 at halftime en route to a dominating 57-12 victory over the winless Pioneers (0-12).

Buckley, the undeniable leader of the team, knew the Aces could have had plenty of excuses to not play well. They haven’t played a game in 11 days, and they were off practice for three of those days because of the Christmas holiday, but Buckley was having none of it.

“In games like this, when you are clearly the better team, there is a personal responsibility you put on yourself,” Buckley said. “It is easy to play down to a team’s level so I think having that personal responsibility and accountability to just go in and do your job and do your best at all times is what will help us beat some competitive teams that we will be playing.

“This was a chance to play against ourselves because we have a tough stretch coming up against really good competitive teams, so I think seeing some shots go in tonight and just working on the little things like talking on defense and being active and making good decisions overall, I think will help us build momentum and confidence going into those next stretch of games.”

Buckley led a balanced scoring attack for the Aces by finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Taylor Evans added 10 points and four assists and Megan Tooill had 10 points. Halley Sowers chipped in eight points and four assists, Addy Pugh finished with eight points and Kaylie Wilson had six points.

Amanda-Clearcreek coach Tim Leist was pleased with how the Aces went out and took care of business and he was also pleased to see some of his players that have been struggling with their shooting, hit some shots to gain some confidence moving forward.

“The biggest thing in a game like this is to just make sure we are competing at a high level,” Leist said. “We know we are the better team and that (Zane Trace) has been struggling, so we just wanted to make sure we got better. I didn’t know what to expect because we hadn’t played a game in a while and we had some time off, but the girls did a nice job.

“Some of the girls needed a game like this. We had some girls hit some shots tonight that hadn’t been hitting shots. For them to see those shots go down was big because our next four games are going to be tough. Johnstown, Berne Union, Liberty Union and Teays Valley, is a going to be a grind, so it was nice to see them hit some shots for a confidence boost before we play those teams.”

As for the Pioneers, their biggest downfall was turning the ball over, especially in the first half when they had 18 turnovers that led to some easy buckets for the Aces. Overall, Zane Trace finished with 27 turnovers.

The Pioneers also struggled with their shooting as they hit only 3 of 16 from the field in the first half compared to 16-for-26 for the Aces.

Amanda-Clearcreek did a nice job of making the extra pass and creating good looks. After the Pioneers’ Chloe Heshiser, who led Zane Trace with six points, hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to cut the deficit to 16-7, the Aces went on a 15-0 run as five different players scored. When the dust had settled, Amanda-Clearcreek increased its lead to 31-7.

“Everything is all about keeping each other accountable, and I tried to be vocal tonight,” Buckley said. “You can only control what you can control, and I think if we all do that and we are all on the same page, it really helps and makes a difference, and it did tonight. My goal coming into the season was to leave it all out there and play as hard as I can for my team and encourage others to do the same.”

The Aces improved to 6-3 overall and are 4-2 in the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division. They will begin their tough stretch of games by hosting Johnstown on Thursday.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

