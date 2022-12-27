ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

BioNTech SE Stock Down Momentum With A 18% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped by a staggering 18.28% in 5 sessions from $180.07 to $147.15 at 11:53 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.79% to $10,394.83, following the last session’s upward trend. BioNTech SE’s last close...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Friday, 30 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,349.06. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 626881536, 89.25% below its average volume of 5832155768.47. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Tattooed Chef Stock Went Up By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped by a staggering 18.69% in 5 sessions from $1.08 to $1.28 at 13:53 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.88% to $10,386.34, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Xcel Energy And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), Xcel Energy (XEL), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Mettler and Halliburton Companies

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news

Groupon Stock Was 13.47% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 13.47% to $8.59 on Friday while NASDAQ fell 0.11% to $10,466.48. Groupon’s last close was $7.57, 75.7% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., along with its affiliates, manages a marketplace which connects merchants...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.69% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.36, 88.45% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) jumping 6.96% to $0.36. NASDAQ jumped 2.59% to $10,478.09,...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 06:16 EST on Friday, 30 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.598% up from its 52-week low and 10.695% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy