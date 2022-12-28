ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

newsnationnow.com

New York nurses threaten strike amid tripledemic surge

(NewsNation) — Thousands of nurses are preparing to potentially strike across the tri-state area, as hospitals are preparing for another influx in ‘tripledemic’: the flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases following the holidays. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents 12 private sector hospitals in New...
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
WKTV

Health Department reminding public of the dangers of heavy drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With the upcoming New Year celebrations, the New York State Department of Health is reminding the public of the dangers of binge and heavy drinking. “As we prepare to gather with loved ones and celebrate the new year, it’s important to know the behaviors and risk factors associated with binge drinking. Binge and heavy drinking have dangerous short-and long-term health impacts and lead to thousands of premature deaths in New York every year. I thank the Department’s team at the Center for Community Health for shedding light on an issue that impacts so many New Yorkers,” State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
iheart.com

New Year Means New Laws in New York State

Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
iheart.com

Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise

Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
CBS New York

New law in N.Y. will reimburse kidney, liver donation costs

NEW YORK -- There's a new effort to encourage more people in New York to donate their organs.Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to support donors.The New York State Living Donors Support Act will reimburse people for the costs associated with kidney and liver donations.It's the first state program in the country to reimburse donors for those costs.It's meant to eliminate barriers associated with organ donation.There are currently more than 8,500 people on the state's transplant wait list.
ithaca.com

New York State Announces New Guidance for COVID-19 Booster Doses

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recently announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age. The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants, and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible.
CBS New York

Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
mychamplainvalley.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
