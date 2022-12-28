Lulu is a beautiful 3-year-old terrier mix dog who is very sweet and loves to play and snuggle. She is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee was donated by a generous donor. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

HINSDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO