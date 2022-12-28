ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations

CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.

Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pet shop among several buildings wrecked by fire in Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. - A devastating fire broke out Thursday night in downtown Mendota. Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze which started in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. They even demolished a nearby building to keep it from spreading. One of the buildings in flames was Fin Fur...
MENDOTA, IL
Adrian Holman

New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash

Skooter's Roadhouse will be holding their annual New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash to bring in the New Year with an epic party. The fun will begin on Saturday, December 31st at 9 PM CST until 1 AM on the first day of 2023.
SHOREWOOD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’

EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Maywood church completely destroyed by fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. - Fire officials say a church that caught fire in Maywood on Monday is a total loss. Crews battled the elements after smoke was spotted at the rear of the New Life in Christ Bible Church on South 15th Avenue. The senior pastor told FOX 32 Chicago he's...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Lulu is a beautiful 3-year-old terrier mix dog who is very sweet and loves to play and snuggle. She is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee was donated by a generous donor. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
napervillelocal.com

Christmas Eve Fire Displaces Family From Home In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — A Naperville family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out in the basement early Christmas Eve. Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Plainfield-Naperville Road around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a basement fire. Prior to their arrival, the residents had gotten out of the home safely.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Structure Fire in the 800 Block of Plainfield-Naperville Road

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call for smoke in a single-family two-story residential home. A General Alarm was dispatched for the possible structure fire. A General Alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, two shift commanders. One extra ambulance was added due to the cold weather for a total of 26 personnel.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy found shot in Prospect Heights

CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO - Four men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Streeterville neighborhood. The group was walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five gunmen walked up and demanded their belongings, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy