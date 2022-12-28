Read full article on original website
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
The Nutella® Chicago Cafe. A warm and adorable experience for chocolate loversNarda MarenChicago, IL
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
fox32chicago.com
Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations
CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
fox32chicago.com
Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.
Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Pet shop among several buildings wrecked by fire in Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. - A devastating fire broke out Thursday night in downtown Mendota. Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze which started in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. They even demolished a nearby building to keep it from spreading. One of the buildings in flames was Fin Fur...
New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash
Skooter's Roadhouse will be holding their annual New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash to bring in the New Year with an epic party. The fun will begin on Saturday, December 31st at 9 PM CST until 1 AM on the first day of 2023.
The best Illinois restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
One Chicago burger was apparently so good, Guy Fieri ranked it among the best he's ever tasted – and it's safe to say Fieri has eaten quite a few burgers in his life
blockclubchicago.org
Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’
EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood church completely destroyed by fire
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Fire officials say a church that caught fire in Maywood on Monday is a total loss. Crews battled the elements after smoke was spotted at the rear of the New Life in Christ Bible Church on South 15th Avenue. The senior pastor told FOX 32 Chicago he's...
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Lulu is a beautiful 3-year-old terrier mix dog who is very sweet and loves to play and snuggle. She is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee was donated by a generous donor. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
napervillelocal.com
Christmas Eve Fire Displaces Family From Home In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — A Naperville family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out in the basement early Christmas Eve. Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Plainfield-Naperville Road around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a basement fire. Prior to their arrival, the residents had gotten out of the home safely.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
napervillelocal.com
Structure Fire in the 800 Block of Plainfield-Naperville Road
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call for smoke in a single-family two-story residential home. A General Alarm was dispatched for the possible structure fire. A General Alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, two shift commanders. One extra ambulance was added due to the cold weather for a total of 26 personnel.
fox32chicago.com
Community activists want some Chicago liquor stores to close early on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - Community activists want liquor stores in the 6th Ward to close early on New Year's Eve. The goal is to reduce the violence they say stems from alcohol abuse. They spoke out Friday in Chatham at A&S Beverages, Wine & Spirits. FOX 32 has not received a response...
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Streeterville
CHICAGO - Four men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Streeterville neighborhood. The group was walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five gunmen walked up and demanded their belongings, police said. The...
