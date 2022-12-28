Read full article on original website
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Road Work Continues On Old Bend-Redmond Hwy
Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Dec. 31. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road. Clearing, earthwork and utility...
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Bend Declares Hunnell Road Campsite Unsafe
The City of Bend has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based...
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor
A nearly 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Madras north was closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.” The post Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
▶️ Rollover crash on Highway 20 blamed on icy roads
Icy road conditions are being blamed for a rollover crash on Highway 20 west of Bend Wednesday morning. Oregon State Police say the driver of a car lost control, spun around on the road ended up rolling on his side and into a fence. The driver had minor injuries and...
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
▶️ High winds push semi off Highway 26 near Madras, into utility pole
A semi truck that was hauling an empty trailer collided with a power pole in Madras Tuesday morning, causing a power outage for about 275 Central Electric Cooperative customers. Oregon State Police say high winds are to blame. CEC said it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 26 at Dogwood...
▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97
The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
Madras tree falls next to home due to high winds
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in Central Oregon. It's set to last until 1-am on Wednesday. Due to high winds, trees are falling in yards, and hitting close to home, quite literally. In madras, this tree fell very close to a home, luckily there was no property damage or injuries reported.
Steelhead Fishing Restrictions Continue in New Year, Says ODFW
Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin,the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers. While the 2022...
$225,000 In Stolen Construction Equipment Seized
A 46-year-old Sisters man was jailed on a list of charges after police found $225,000 worth of stolen construction equipment at his home. After receiving several community tips and a report from a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) identified the man as a suspect in a series of construction and heavy equipment thefts around the Portland, and Vancouver, Washington areas. The suspect was previously arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in November 2022.
Winter weather advisory still in effect, expires Wednesday afternoon
Our wind advisory expired, but we are still in a winter weather advisory for much of Deschutes County lasting until Wednesday afternoon. We see a chance for snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Wednesday's high temperature is coming out of Redmond at about 43 degrees.
