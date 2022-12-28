ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

12/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Corey James Brooks, 35, 2000 3rd Ave. — threatening a public official. Bond: $10,000. Kristie Mae Leslie, 36, 4314 La. 1256 No. 117, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; battery of a police officer. Aaron Albert Hall,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Burkeville woman attacked by a pack of dogs

Police are investigating a recent dog attack that hospitalized a Burkeville woman. According to initial report, on Dec. 4 around Texas 87 and Texas 63, a 19-year-old woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in the road. The woman received numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital for...
BURKEVILLE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Boil advisory issued for Vinton residents

The town of Vinton Water System has experienced a chlorination equipment failure and is unable to maintain adequate chlorine residual. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the town has issued a boil advisory. It is recommended...
VINTON, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE

