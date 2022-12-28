Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
12/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Corey James Brooks, 35, 2000 3rd Ave. — threatening a public official. Bond: $10,000. Kristie Mae Leslie, 36, 4314 La. 1256 No. 117, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; battery of a police officer. Aaron Albert Hall,...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 12, 2022 – December 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Lake Charles Hospital Data Breach – Hit With Ransomware
The hospital system says that, even though much information was stolen, medical records were not accessible to the cyber crooks.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man
BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
What to do if the city or parish wants to demolish your home
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura, tens of thousands of homes had devastating damage. A significant number were left uninhabitable due to the level of damage, leaving Lake Charles, and much of Calcasieu Parish, with a sea of blue roofs. Roughly half the housing stock in the parish was damaged...
KPLC TV
U.S. Department of Transportation awards $150M for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge replacement project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Earlier this month, DOTD held a public hearing on the project where state representative Phillip...
MySanAntonio
Burkeville woman attacked by a pack of dogs
Police are investigating a recent dog attack that hospitalized a Burkeville woman. According to initial report, on Dec. 4 around Texas 87 and Texas 63, a 19-year-old woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in the road. The woman received numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital for...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Man flown to Houston hospital in critical condition after falling from tree in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews flew a man to a Houston hospital after he fell from a tree in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 2800 block of Stevenson Street. Crews from the West Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. A man was...
Lake Charles American Press
Boil advisory issued for Vinton residents
The town of Vinton Water System has experienced a chlorination equipment failure and is unable to maintain adequate chlorine residual. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the town has issued a boil advisory. It is recommended...
12newsnow.com
A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange after what police are calling, a domestic dispute
It happened in the 37-hundred block of hemlock. Orange Police Detective Captain confirmed a victim was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Comments / 0