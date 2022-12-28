Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 27: Tineus McCluster’s shooting pushes Chicopee Comp past Agawam & more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 29: West Springfield defeats Pope Francis & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. West Springfield used a hot start to get past Pope Francis on Thursday night, 68-61. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 29: Monson defeats Mount Greylock, 56-50, & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monson defeated Mount Greylock, 56-50, on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MassLive.com
Early run, press pushes Northampton girls basketball past Agawam
NORTHAMPTON – Northampton’s key to success this season has been its defense. In the Blue Devils’ two wins prior to Friday night’s game with Agawam, they held their opponents under 40 points. Anytime the opposing team got past that mark, they lost.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Southwick girls basketball, St. Mary’s boys basketball post ‘W’s & more
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Hockey Scoreboard for Dec. 28: West Springfield can’t stop dominant Auburn offense & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. West Springfield suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling to Auburn, 7-2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
Springfield’s Christian Wilkins looking forward to MA return vs. Patriots: ‘Feels like home’
Springfield native Christian Wilkins had a standout collegiate career at Clemson, and in his four years with the Miami Dolphins, has become one of the organization’s best defensive players. He loves everything about Miami, even saying that the team’s home field, Hard Rock Stadium, is his favorite place to...
No. 2 UConn earns hard-fought win over Villanova
Jordan Hawkins had 22 points and seven rebounds, Alex Karaban added 15 points and No. 2 Connecticut held off visiting
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
nepm.org
Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area
The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
Man allegedly smashes window at MGM Springfield with golf club
A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a window at MGM Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police: Female injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash Wednesday night
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A woman remains in the hospital after a hit and run pedestrian crash from Wednesday night. That woman remains in the intensive care unit at the hospital. This marks the fifth pedestrian crash in the city, just since October. Flashing blue lights and crime scene tape blocked off an area of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Police said yet another pedestrian was hit.
MassLive.com
Springfield police recognize Good Samaritan Pedro Perez for assisting officers
Springfield good samaritan assists police officers with armed robbery suspect. Springfield police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood hugs good samaritan Pedro Perez following a press conference at police headquarters. Perez provided physical assistance to a Springfield officer who was struggling with a suspect after an armed robbery. Police credit Perez with saving the lives of officers. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 12/28/2022 Get Photo.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0