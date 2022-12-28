ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t. Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage. “I feel violated and taken...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Living Meets Functional Perfection at This $6.88M Spectacular Contemporary English Estate in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a blend between traditional fittings and contemporary finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 914 Buckingham Cir NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,300 square feet of living spaces. Call William Mueller – Sage Real Estate Advisors, LLC – (Phone: (404) 419-6255) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southwest flight cancellations create chaos at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Lost bags, delayed flights, and missed moments shared with loved ones are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights were canceled due to wintry weather across the U.S. The federal government is now getting involved. A Department of Transportation...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage

The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Police encourage rideshare, MARTA use ahead of New Year’s Eve events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100,000 people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
ATLANTA, GA
supplychainquarterly.com

Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.

Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out and About in the ATL | Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the last weekend of the year and it is going to be fabulous. If you are looking for things to do, this is the list you need. The alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is performing in an all-ages show at The Eastern.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop opens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not many liquor stores are excited about dry January but one business will probably be thriving. Atlanta’s first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop is open and business has been popping since opening its doors. “This no-alcohol community is such a tight-knit but engaged community,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: Most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for the year of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump. 1. Fulton County grand jury probe into Donald Trump and allies. A special grand jury was called in Fulton...
ATLANTA, GA

