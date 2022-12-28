Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?
My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Darkseid Actor Reacts To The DCEU Changes, And The Snyder-Verse Seemingly Not Being Restored
Ray Porter made his DCEU debut as Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Star Daniel Craig Laughs Off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rumors
Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.
ComicBook
Free Nintendo Switch Game Available for Limited Time
With the holidays quickly drawing to a close, it's a safe bet that many people received a Nintendo Switch over the last few days. There are few things better than getting a free video game, and a free title for the system is currently available for a very limited window from Prime Gaming. The company is giving out codes for the Switch version of Mom Hid My Game!, but code availability is limited, so those interested in snagging it will want to jump on this one while they can. Prime Gaming is a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and readers can snag the game right here.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year
Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Scores Best Wednesday Box Office of the Entire Year
Avatar: The Way of Water now owns the best Wednesday at the box office in 2022. Interestingly, the record gets set on the last week of the calendar year. It's been a wild rocket up the earnings ladder for James Cameron's blockbuster sequel. $20.4 million manages to maneuver it ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's staggering $14.8 million total back in June. In the animated movie department, Minions: Rise of Gru also found itself matching up with $13.5 million over the summer. But, Avatar has managed to pass them both off the strength of that late holiday window and the lack of other big fish in the sea. Just a few days ago, Avatar managed to become just the third movie to reach $1 billion this year, and it could continue to climb as we enter 2023.
