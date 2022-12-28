Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
9 clever picks that will bring the vibe of a garden into your home
Green thumb or not, creating a small indoor garden is super easy to do and sure to brighten up your space
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
KVIA
15 major interior design trends for 2023
Luxurious country house with marble fireplace. Design trends during the 2010s tended to veer toward minimalism, so that spaces often showcased clean lines and pared-down decor that was often impersonal. Now, the pendulum is swinging in the other direction. People today are embracing personality, eccentricity, and maximalist joy from their...
ComicBook
Pokemon Proves Poke Balls Really Hurt With New Viral Toys
When it comes to Pokemon, there are more toys out there than fans can count. The franchise has put out tons of goodies in the past few decades, after all. From high-end figures to plushes, Pokemon has done it all, and gacha games have welcomed even more merchandise. And now, one fan artist has taken Pokemon a step further with a viral set of toys.
ComicBook
Steam Reveals Biggest New Releases of 2022
Valve's Steam platform on PC has today revealed what the biggest new video games of 2022 were. At any given point, Steam uses data from the service to inform users about what its "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games happen to be on the platform. And while this information is widely used by many, Valve has now shared what the most notable new titles on Steam happened to be over the past 12 months.
ComicBook
Free Nintendo Switch Game Available for Limited Time
With the holidays quickly drawing to a close, it's a safe bet that many people received a Nintendo Switch over the last few days. There are few things better than getting a free video game, and a free title for the system is currently available for a very limited window from Prime Gaming. The company is giving out codes for the Switch version of Mom Hid My Game!, but code availability is limited, so those interested in snagging it will want to jump on this one while they can. Prime Gaming is a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and readers can snag the game right here.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Free
One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.
yankodesign.com
This minimal + visually light seating collection is inspired by the gentle curves of the hillsides
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And one such design I recently came across is the Terra seating collection.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content
The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
ComicBook
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
Comments / 0