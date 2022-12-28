ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Fastball

MLB Hot Stove: 2023 Offseason Free Agent Tracker

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyQw4_0jw9zC6500

Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams.

Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams:

1) Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360 million with New York Yankees

2) Carlos Correa: 12 years, $315 million with New York Mets

3) Trea Turner: 11 years, $300 million with Philadelphia Phillies

4) Xander Bogaerts: 11 years, $280 million with San Diego Padres

5) Jacob deGrom: 5 years, $185 million with Texas Rangers

6) Dansby Swanson: 7 years, $177 million with Chicago Cubs

7) Carlos Rodon: 6 years, $162 million with New York Yankees

8) Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million with New York Mets

9) Edwin Diaz: 5 years, $102 million with New York Mets

10) Willson Contreras: 5 years, $87.5 million with St. Louis Cardinals

11) Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.66 million with New York Mets

12) Andrew Benintendi: 5 years, $75 million with Chicago White Sox

13) Taijuan Walker: 4 years, $72 million with New York Mets

14) Jameson Taillon: 4 years, $68 million with Chicago Cubs

15) Chris Bassitt: 3 years, $63 million with Toronto Blue Jays

16) Jose Abreu: 3 years, $58.5 million with Houston Astros

17) Robert Suarez: 5 years, $46 million with San Diego Padres

18) Mitch Haniger: 3 years, $43.5 million with Seattle Mariners

19) Zach Eflin: 3 years, $40 million with Tampa Bay Rays

20) Anthony Rizzo: 2 years, $40 million with New York Yankees

21) Tyler Anderson: 3 years, $39 million with Los Angeles Angels

22) Michael Conforto: 2 years, $36 million with San Francisco Giants

23) Rafael Montero: 3 years, $34.5 million with Houston Astros

24) Nathan Eovaldi: 2 years, $34 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

25) Taylor Rogers: 3 years, $33 million with San Francisco Giants

26) Josh Bell: 2 years, $33 million with Cleveland Guardians

27) Kenley Jansen: 2 years, $32 million with Boston Red Sox

28) Christian Vazquez: 3 years, $30 million with Boston Red Sox

29) Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million with New York Mets

30) Ross Stripling: 2 years, $25 million with San Francisco Giants

31) Sean Manaea: 2 years, $25 million with Oakland Athletics

32) Andrew Heaney: 2 years, $25 million with Texas Rangers

33) Justin Turner: 2 years, $21.7 million with Boston Red Sox

34) Clayton Kershaw: 1 year, $20 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

35) Martin Perez: 1 year, $19.65 million with Texas Rangers

36) Drew Smyly: 2 years, $19 million with Chicago Cubs

37) Cody Bellinger: 1 year, $17.5 million with Chicago Cubs

38) Chris Martin: 2 years, $17.5 million with Boston Red Sox

39) Jordan Lyles: 2 years, $17 million with Kansas City Royals

40) Brandon Drury: 2 years, $17 million with Los Angeles Angels

41) Seth Lugo: 2 years, $15 million with San Diego Padres

42) Matthew Strahm: 2 years, $15 million with Philadelphia Phillies

43) Adam Ottavino: 2 years, $14.5 million with New York Mets

44) Aledmys Diaz: 2 years, $14.5 million with Oakland Athletics

45) Carlos Estevez: 2 years, $13.5 million with Los Angeles Angels

46) Noah Syndergaard: 1 year, $13 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

47) Trevor Williams: 2 years, $13 million with Washington Nationals

48) Matt Carpenter: 2 years, $12 million with San Diego Padres

49) Michael Brantley: 1 year, $12 million with Houston Astros

50) Mike Clevinger: 1 year, $12 million with Chicago White Sox

51) Tommy Kahnle: 2 years, $11.5 million with New York Yankees

52) Joey Gallo: 1 year, $11 million with Minnesota Twins

53) Craig Kimbrel: 1 year, $10 million with Philadelphia Phillies

54) J.D. Martinez: 1 year, $10 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

55) David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million with New York Mets

56) Kyle Gibson: 1 year, $10 million with Baltimore Orioles

57) Matt Boyd: 1 year, $10 million with Detroit Tigers

58) Jace Peterson: 2 years, $9.5 million with Oakland Athletics

59) Kevin Kiermaier: 1 year, $9 million with Toronto Blue Jays

60) Michael Lorenzen: 1 year, $8.5 million with Detroit Tigers

61) Rich Hill: 1 year, $8 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

62) Adam Frazier: 1 year, $8 million with Baltimore Orioles

63) Wil Myers: 1 year, $7.5 million with Cincinnati Reds

64) Trevor May: 1 year, $7 million with Oakland Athletics

65) Carlos Santana: 1 year, $6.725 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

66) Tucker Barnhart: 2 years, $6.5 million with Chicago Cubs

67) Mike Zunino: 1 year, $6 million with Cleveland Guardians

68) Austin Hedges: 1 year, $5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

69) Mychal Givens: 1 year, $5 million with Baltimore Orioles

70) Pierce Johnson: 1 year, $5 million with Colorado Rockies

71) Jeimer Candelario: 1 year, $5 million with Washington Nationals

72) Miguel Castro: 1 year, $3.5 million with Arizona Diamondbacks

73) Jose Urena: 1 year, $3.5 million with Colorado Rockies

74) Curt Casali: 1 year, $3.25 million with Cincinnati Reds

75) Vincent Velasquez: 1 year, $3.15 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

76) Ryan Yarbrough: 1 year, $3 million with Kansas City Royals

77) Brad Boxberger: 1 year, $2.8 million with Chicago Cubs

78) Jarlin Garcia: 1 year, $2.5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

79) Anthony Gose (minor): 2 year, $2 million with Cleveland Guardians

80) Joely Rodriguez: 1 year, $2 million with Boston Red Sox

81) Pedro Severino (minor): 1 year, $1.95 million with San Diego Padres

82) Shelby Miller: 1 year, $1.5 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

83) Trevor Gott: 1 year, $1.2 million with Seattle Mariners

84) Jesse Chavez: 1 year, $1.2 million with Atlanta Braves

85) Luke Maile: 1 year, $1.175 million with Cincinnati Reds

86) Danny Mendick: 1 year, $1 million with New York Mets

87) Erasmo Ramirez: 1 year, $1 million with Washington Nationals

88) Ehire Adrianza (minor): 1 year, $1 million with Atlanta Braves

89) Nick Anderson: 1 year, $875,000 with Atlanta Braves

90) Jackson Stephens: 1 year, $740,000 with Atlanta Braves

91) Jason Heyward: 1 year, $720,000 with Los Angeles Dodgers

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Reds sign former Yankees catcher

Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation

The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers

Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa

Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million. Segura, 32, has made... The post Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Umpires Announcement

10 veteran MLB umpires are retiring ahead of the 2023 season. This double-digit figure marks the most umps retiring at the same time since the 1999 season, per MLB insider Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Crew chiefs Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Bill...
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy