MLB Hot Stove: 2023 Offseason Free Agent Tracker

Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams.

Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams:

1) Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360 million with New York Yankees

2) Carlos Correa: 12 years, $315 million with New York Mets

3) Trea Turner: 11 years, $300 million with Philadelphia Phillies

4) Xander Bogaerts: 11 years, $280 million with San Diego Padres

5) Jacob deGrom: 5 years, $185 million with Texas Rangers

6) Dansby Swanson: 7 years, $177 million with Chicago Cubs

7) Carlos Rodon: 6 years, $162 million with New York Yankees

8) Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million with New York Mets

9) Edwin Diaz: 5 years, $102 million with New York Mets

10) Willson Contreras: 5 years, $87.5 million with St. Louis Cardinals

11) Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.66 million with New York Mets

12) Andrew Benintendi: 5 years, $75 million with Chicago White Sox

13) Taijuan Walker: 4 years, $72 million with New York Mets

14) Jameson Taillon: 4 years, $68 million with Chicago Cubs

15) Chris Bassitt: 3 years, $63 million with Toronto Blue Jays

16) Jose Abreu: 3 years, $58.5 million with Houston Astros

17) Robert Suarez: 5 years, $46 million with San Diego Padres

18) Mitch Haniger: 3 years, $43.5 million with Seattle Mariners

19) Zach Eflin: 3 years, $40 million with Tampa Bay Rays

20) Anthony Rizzo: 2 years, $40 million with New York Yankees

21) Tyler Anderson: 3 years, $39 million with Los Angeles Angels

22) Michael Conforto: 2 years, $36 million with San Francisco Giants

23) Rafael Montero: 3 years, $34.5 million with Houston Astros

24) Nathan Eovaldi: 2 years, $34 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

25) Taylor Rogers: 3 years, $33 million with San Francisco Giants

26) Josh Bell: 2 years, $33 million with Cleveland Guardians

27) Kenley Jansen: 2 years, $32 million with Boston Red Sox

28) Christian Vazquez: 3 years, $30 million with Boston Red Sox

29) Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million with New York Mets

30) Ross Stripling: 2 years, $25 million with San Francisco Giants

31) Sean Manaea: 2 years, $25 million with Oakland Athletics

32) Andrew Heaney: 2 years, $25 million with Texas Rangers

33) Justin Turner: 2 years, $21.7 million with Boston Red Sox

34) Clayton Kershaw: 1 year, $20 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

35) Martin Perez: 1 year, $19.65 million with Texas Rangers

36) Drew Smyly: 2 years, $19 million with Chicago Cubs

37) Cody Bellinger: 1 year, $17.5 million with Chicago Cubs

38) Chris Martin: 2 years, $17.5 million with Boston Red Sox

39) Jordan Lyles: 2 years, $17 million with Kansas City Royals

40) Brandon Drury: 2 years, $17 million with Los Angeles Angels

41) Seth Lugo: 2 years, $15 million with San Diego Padres

42) Matthew Strahm: 2 years, $15 million with Philadelphia Phillies

43) Adam Ottavino: 2 years, $14.5 million with New York Mets

44) Aledmys Diaz: 2 years, $14.5 million with Oakland Athletics

45) Carlos Estevez: 2 years, $13.5 million with Los Angeles Angels

46) Noah Syndergaard: 1 year, $13 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

47) Trevor Williams: 2 years, $13 million with Washington Nationals

48) Matt Carpenter: 2 years, $12 million with San Diego Padres

49) Michael Brantley: 1 year, $12 million with Houston Astros

50) Mike Clevinger: 1 year, $12 million with Chicago White Sox

51) Tommy Kahnle: 2 years, $11.5 million with New York Yankees

52) Joey Gallo: 1 year, $11 million with Minnesota Twins

53) Craig Kimbrel: 1 year, $10 million with Philadelphia Phillies

54) J.D. Martinez: 1 year, $10 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

55) David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million with New York Mets

56) Kyle Gibson: 1 year, $10 million with Baltimore Orioles

57) Matt Boyd: 1 year, $10 million with Detroit Tigers

58) Jace Peterson: 2 years, $9.5 million with Oakland Athletics

59) Kevin Kiermaier: 1 year, $9 million with Toronto Blue Jays

60) Michael Lorenzen: 1 year, $8.5 million with Detroit Tigers

61) Rich Hill: 1 year, $8 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

62) Adam Frazier: 1 year, $8 million with Baltimore Orioles

63) Wil Myers: 1 year, $7.5 million with Cincinnati Reds

64) Trevor May: 1 year, $7 million with Oakland Athletics

65) Carlos Santana: 1 year, $6.725 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

66) Tucker Barnhart: 2 years, $6.5 million with Chicago Cubs

67) Mike Zunino: 1 year, $6 million with Cleveland Guardians

68) Austin Hedges: 1 year, $5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

69) Mychal Givens: 1 year, $5 million with Baltimore Orioles

70) Pierce Johnson: 1 year, $5 million with Colorado Rockies

71) Jeimer Candelario: 1 year, $5 million with Washington Nationals

72) Miguel Castro: 1 year, $3.5 million with Arizona Diamondbacks

73) Jose Urena: 1 year, $3.5 million with Colorado Rockies

74) Curt Casali: 1 year, $3.25 million with Cincinnati Reds

75) Vincent Velasquez: 1 year, $3.15 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

76) Ryan Yarbrough: 1 year, $3 million with Kansas City Royals

77) Brad Boxberger: 1 year, $2.8 million with Chicago Cubs

78) Jarlin Garcia: 1 year, $2.5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates

79) Anthony Gose (minor): 2 year, $2 million with Cleveland Guardians

80) Joely Rodriguez: 1 year, $2 million with Boston Red Sox

81) Pedro Severino (minor): 1 year, $1.95 million with San Diego Padres

82) Shelby Miller: 1 year, $1.5 million with Los Angeles Dodgers

83) Trevor Gott: 1 year, $1.2 million with Seattle Mariners

84) Jesse Chavez: 1 year, $1.2 million with Atlanta Braves

85) Luke Maile: 1 year, $1.175 million with Cincinnati Reds

86) Danny Mendick: 1 year, $1 million with New York Mets

87) Erasmo Ramirez: 1 year, $1 million with Washington Nationals

88) Ehire Adrianza (minor): 1 year, $1 million with Atlanta Braves

89) Nick Anderson: 1 year, $875,000 with Atlanta Braves

90) Jackson Stephens: 1 year, $740,000 with Atlanta Braves

91) Jason Heyward: 1 year, $720,000 with Los Angeles Dodgers

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.