MLB Hot Stove: 2023 Offseason Free Agent Tracker
Free agents Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander have all agreed to record-setting contracts. Here is a live tracker of the 2023 MLB offseason free agent signings and contracts, for all 30 Major League teams:
1) Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360 million with New York Yankees
2) Carlos Correa: 12 years, $315 million with New York Mets
3) Trea Turner: 11 years, $300 million with Philadelphia Phillies
4) Xander Bogaerts: 11 years, $280 million with San Diego Padres
5) Jacob deGrom: 5 years, $185 million with Texas Rangers
6) Dansby Swanson: 7 years, $177 million with Chicago Cubs
7) Carlos Rodon: 6 years, $162 million with New York Yankees
8) Brandon Nimmo: 8 years, $162 million with New York Mets
9) Edwin Diaz: 5 years, $102 million with New York Mets
10) Willson Contreras: 5 years, $87.5 million with St. Louis Cardinals
11) Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.66 million with New York Mets
12) Andrew Benintendi: 5 years, $75 million with Chicago White Sox
13) Taijuan Walker: 4 years, $72 million with New York Mets
14) Jameson Taillon: 4 years, $68 million with Chicago Cubs
15) Chris Bassitt: 3 years, $63 million with Toronto Blue Jays
16) Jose Abreu: 3 years, $58.5 million with Houston Astros
17) Robert Suarez: 5 years, $46 million with San Diego Padres
18) Mitch Haniger: 3 years, $43.5 million with Seattle Mariners
19) Zach Eflin: 3 years, $40 million with Tampa Bay Rays
20) Anthony Rizzo: 2 years, $40 million with New York Yankees
21) Tyler Anderson: 3 years, $39 million with Los Angeles Angels
22) Michael Conforto: 2 years, $36 million with San Francisco Giants
23) Rafael Montero: 3 years, $34.5 million with Houston Astros
24) Nathan Eovaldi: 2 years, $34 million with Los Angeles Dodgers
25) Taylor Rogers: 3 years, $33 million with San Francisco Giants
26) Josh Bell: 2 years, $33 million with Cleveland Guardians
27) Kenley Jansen: 2 years, $32 million with Boston Red Sox
28) Christian Vazquez: 3 years, $30 million with Boston Red Sox
29) Jose Quintana: 2 years, $26 million with New York Mets
30) Ross Stripling: 2 years, $25 million with San Francisco Giants
31) Sean Manaea: 2 years, $25 million with Oakland Athletics
32) Andrew Heaney: 2 years, $25 million with Texas Rangers
33) Justin Turner: 2 years, $21.7 million with Boston Red Sox
34) Clayton Kershaw: 1 year, $20 million with Los Angeles Dodgers
35) Martin Perez: 1 year, $19.65 million with Texas Rangers
36) Drew Smyly: 2 years, $19 million with Chicago Cubs
37) Cody Bellinger: 1 year, $17.5 million with Chicago Cubs
38) Chris Martin: 2 years, $17.5 million with Boston Red Sox
39) Jordan Lyles: 2 years, $17 million with Kansas City Royals
40) Brandon Drury: 2 years, $17 million with Los Angeles Angels
41) Seth Lugo: 2 years, $15 million with San Diego Padres
42) Matthew Strahm: 2 years, $15 million with Philadelphia Phillies
43) Adam Ottavino: 2 years, $14.5 million with New York Mets
44) Aledmys Diaz: 2 years, $14.5 million with Oakland Athletics
45) Carlos Estevez: 2 years, $13.5 million with Los Angeles Angels
46) Noah Syndergaard: 1 year, $13 million with Los Angeles Dodgers
47) Trevor Williams: 2 years, $13 million with Washington Nationals
48) Matt Carpenter: 2 years, $12 million with San Diego Padres
49) Michael Brantley: 1 year, $12 million with Houston Astros
50) Mike Clevinger: 1 year, $12 million with Chicago White Sox
51) Tommy Kahnle: 2 years, $11.5 million with New York Yankees
52) Joey Gallo: 1 year, $11 million with Minnesota Twins
53) Craig Kimbrel: 1 year, $10 million with Philadelphia Phillies
54) J.D. Martinez: 1 year, $10 million with Los Angeles Dodgers
55) David Robertson: 1 year, $10 million with New York Mets
56) Kyle Gibson: 1 year, $10 million with Baltimore Orioles
57) Matt Boyd: 1 year, $10 million with Detroit Tigers
58) Jace Peterson: 2 years, $9.5 million with Oakland Athletics
59) Kevin Kiermaier: 1 year, $9 million with Toronto Blue Jays
60) Michael Lorenzen: 1 year, $8.5 million with Detroit Tigers
61) Rich Hill: 1 year, $8 million with Pittsburgh Pirates
62) Adam Frazier: 1 year, $8 million with Baltimore Orioles
63) Wil Myers: 1 year, $7.5 million with Cincinnati Reds
64) Trevor May: 1 year, $7 million with Oakland Athletics
65) Carlos Santana: 1 year, $6.725 million with Pittsburgh Pirates
66) Tucker Barnhart: 2 years, $6.5 million with Chicago Cubs
67) Mike Zunino: 1 year, $6 million with Cleveland Guardians
68) Austin Hedges: 1 year, $5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates
69) Mychal Givens: 1 year, $5 million with Baltimore Orioles
70) Pierce Johnson: 1 year, $5 million with Colorado Rockies
71) Jeimer Candelario: 1 year, $5 million with Washington Nationals
72) Miguel Castro: 1 year, $3.5 million with Arizona Diamondbacks
73) Jose Urena: 1 year, $3.5 million with Colorado Rockies
74) Curt Casali: 1 year, $3.25 million with Cincinnati Reds
75) Vincent Velasquez: 1 year, $3.15 million with Pittsburgh Pirates
76) Ryan Yarbrough: 1 year, $3 million with Kansas City Royals
77) Brad Boxberger: 1 year, $2.8 million with Chicago Cubs
78) Jarlin Garcia: 1 year, $2.5 million with Pittsburgh Pirates
79) Anthony Gose (minor): 2 year, $2 million with Cleveland Guardians
80) Joely Rodriguez: 1 year, $2 million with Boston Red Sox
81) Pedro Severino (minor): 1 year, $1.95 million with San Diego Padres
82) Shelby Miller: 1 year, $1.5 million with Los Angeles Dodgers
83) Trevor Gott: 1 year, $1.2 million with Seattle Mariners
84) Jesse Chavez: 1 year, $1.2 million with Atlanta Braves
85) Luke Maile: 1 year, $1.175 million with Cincinnati Reds
86) Danny Mendick: 1 year, $1 million with New York Mets
87) Erasmo Ramirez: 1 year, $1 million with Washington Nationals
88) Ehire Adrianza (minor): 1 year, $1 million with Atlanta Braves
89) Nick Anderson: 1 year, $875,000 with Atlanta Braves
90) Jackson Stephens: 1 year, $740,000 with Atlanta Braves
91) Jason Heyward: 1 year, $720,000 with Los Angeles Dodgers
