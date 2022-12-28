Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams […] The post Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade
After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it […] The post Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0