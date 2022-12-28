ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams […] The post Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade

After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision

JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it […] The post Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
