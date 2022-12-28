The stock market surged on Tuesday after a new report shows the pace of inflation continues to slow. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that consumer prices rose 0.1% between October and November, down from a rate of 0.4% the previous month. On a yearly basis, prices are up 7.1%, compared to an annual rate of 7.7% in October. Both the monthly and the annual rate of inflation were less than experts predicted.

17 DAYS AGO