Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
Centre Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7...
Centre Daily
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3
NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Things Rarely Get too Complicated for James Bradberry
PHILADELPHIA - Third-and-30 conversions don't happen very often in the NFL and when those types of plays do occur it's usually a desperation, Hail Mary-like environment. During the Christmas Eve 40-34 loss to Dallas, the Eagles inexplicably got beat in such a circumstance when Jonathan Gannon got a little cute, calling for a Tampa-2 sink defense with a backup slot cornerback in Josiah Scott responsible for one-half of the field over the top.
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Bears Bring in Former Iowa Cornerback
The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick. Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack. They...
Centre Daily
‘Do Your Job’ vs. Jets: Seahawks Coach Cares Little for Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner
As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.
