Bar Harbor, ME

Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
John Bapst Girls Top Waterville 55-33 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Waterville, 55-33 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor. John Bapst jumped out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased the lead to 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 46-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Brewer Girls Double Up Mt. Blue 46-23 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team doubled up Mt. Blue 46-23 at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, December 27th. The Witches took an early lead and led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Cougars 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter, brewer led 32-6. It was 42-14 at the end of 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 64-53 in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th. The Hawks took a 16-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders chipped into the lead, in the 2nd Quarter, by outscoring Hermon 14-12 to make the score 28-26 at the Half. But Hermon outscored John Bapst 19-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-41 lead.
HERMON, ME
Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
SUMNER, ME
Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

