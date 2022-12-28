Read full article on original website
Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
John Bapst Girls Top Waterville 55-33 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Waterville, 55-33 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor. John Bapst jumped out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased the lead to 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 46-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
John Bapst Boys Pick Up 1st Win of the Season – Beat Hermon 60-53 [STATS]
The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th, 60-53. The Crusaders led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They increased their lead to 46-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Boys Double Up Mt. Blue in Augusta 64-32 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team got a little taste of the Augusta Civic Center floor on Tuesday, December 27th, and evidently liked it, beating Mt. Blue 64-32. The Class A Tournament will be played at the Augusta Civic Center in February. Brewer jumped out to a 22-5 lead at the...
Brewer Girls Double Up Mt. Blue 46-23 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team doubled up Mt. Blue 46-23 at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, December 27th. The Witches took an early lead and led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Cougars 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter, brewer led 32-6. It was 42-14 at the end of 3rd Quarter.
Caribou Vikings Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Caribou Vikings visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 2:30 p.m. from Ellsworth High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 64-53 in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th. The Hawks took a 16-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders chipped into the lead, in the 2nd Quarter, by outscoring Hermon 14-12 to make the score 28-26 at the Half. But Hermon outscored John Bapst 19-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-41 lead.
Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
Jaffray and Ervin Chosen Big East Players of the Week for Week 2
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray, and Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who were chosen Big East Basketball Players of the Week, for Week 2, by the Big East Basketball Coaches. Jaffray, a sophomore helped lead Ellsworth to a 2-0 week. She finished with 50 points in the 2...
