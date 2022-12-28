The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th, 60-53. The Crusaders led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They increased their lead to 46-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

HERMON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO