Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending
(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts.
House Speaker, Attorney General call for action to improve reproductive health, access to care
SALEM — Although abortion bans have taken place across the country, a report released Dec. 21 outlined a path forward to strengthen reproductive rights in Oregon and expand access to care across the entire state. House Speaker Dan Rayfield, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Rep. Andrea Valderrama and Sen. Kate...
Opinion: Year after year
As I wrote this I hadn’t yet seen the list of top 10 news stories from around the state, which is just as well, since although this is a top 10 list that’s not its purpose. The top news stories inevitably will include, for example — and may...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students was WSU student, police say
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to support 3 programs in Kent
CHESTERTOWN — The State of Maryland awarded the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In Kent County, $2,900,000 will be allocated to infrastructure and business development projects.
New Hampshire to receive $33 million from latest opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is receiving $33 million from a new multistate settlement with two opioid manufacturers to resolve claims they helped fuel a wave of addiction. The deal will require drug makers Teva and Allergan to pay more than $6.6 billion over the next seven to...
Rural Maryland Council begins new year with new Board leadership
ANNAPOLIS – As Marylanders focus on the coming year one Maryland organization, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC), ruminates on its many successes in the past year and rings in the new year with new leadership to create real lasting change in rural Maryland. Taking the helm of RMC’s Executive...
Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2
(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has...
Ring in 2023 safely
Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
