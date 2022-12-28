Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa
Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
News Channel Nebraska
Unbeaten Pierce boys basketball pulls away, moves into Great Northeast NE Shootout semis
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the first day of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College. On the boys side of things, the Pierce Bluejays were squaring off against the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears. Going into halftime, both the Bluejays and Bears were in a tight, competitive game with Pierce...
Starting Five: Husker hoops v. Iowa
Border rivalry. Sellout crowd. A B1G grind that begins in full. Nebraska (7-6, 0-2) could give itself a major jump heading into 18 straight games of regular-season Big Ten ball after a brief Christmas break. "It's that point in the season now when things are real," said senior point guard Sam Griesel.
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz's ankle injury 'better than anticipated'
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz will miss next week's regular-season finale, a source said, but could be ready to go for the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Comments / 0