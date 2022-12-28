ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Kronenwetter kicks off third annual snowman contest

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter’s Snowman-Making Contest begins Jan. 1. All kids aged 18 years and younger are invited to build their best snowy creations and submit a photo to the Village. “This is a great way to get out and enjoy our Wisconsin winters,” said...
KRONENWETTER, WI
WSAW

Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Venturing from Edgar to Boulder, Austin Dahlke felt Colorado was a good fit for him in both academics and athletics. The former Wildcat star jumped at the chance to continue his football career as a member of the Buffaloes. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make...
BOULDER, CO
WSAW

Marshfield zoo changing to winter hours on New Years Day

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year. The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31. Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m. The large animal drive is open all year...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

MCPL hosts free event to create charcuterie boards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us grew up using the food pyramid, but for kids and parents not familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide that is now used, the Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County 4-H are offering a unique way to learn. This program is free to...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February. Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WSAW

Former Rothschild administrator to serve at new NCHC leader

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board have appointed Gary Olsen to serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. Olsen was unanimously appointed by the Executive Committee of the NCCSP Board and will replace Mort McBain, who served as NCHC...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WSAW

Marathon County closes all snowmobile trails Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East. The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
sneakernews.com

Eastbay Closing For Good At End Of 2022

Eastbay, an institution in the sneaker retail business, is closing for good at the end of 2022. Founded in Wausau, WI in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering, Eastbay began as a mobile “shoe clinic” around central Wisconsin, with a brick and mortar store. It later grew its business as a mail-order retailer, and was later acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 1997.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 23, 2022

Sandra (Sandy) Nelson 80 passed away on December 12, 2022 in Wausau with her husband and daughters by her side. Sandy was born in Wausau to the late Burton and Luella Weik. On August 11, 1962 she married Darrell Nelson in Wausau. He survives. She graduated from Wausau High and attended UW-Marathon Center. Throughout her working career she enjoyed doing accounting at Graphic Packaging for over 25 years taking a slight break when she stayed at home and raised her children until they started attending school.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week. The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Henry, Ella were top baby names in 2022 at Aspirus Hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 3,000 babies were born at Aspirus Hospitals from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22. A total of 1,556 different names were given to those newborns and Aspirus has released the most popular baby names given throughout the system. Here are the top baby names of 2022:
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau business damaged in overnight fire

A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy