this pansy doesn't even look like he could murder a fly I bet he's innocent and bakes cookies every weekend to take to nursing homes 💓🐇
As I respect the right of the citizens free speech, this young man's innocence or guilt isn't the question. The question lies in our Society's social schemes and the disparities they create which invariably leads to the " predicted Outcomes" in relation to the many dysfunctional family systems our young black males face. With this in mind, the balance is tilted, and the pitiful systems of economic and social injustices prevail which prevades our communities and our Nation. America, you are on trial, in a land I so love and have served with honor. Give us the inclusions we as a people rightly deserve and the dignity to pursue them and I can guarantee you that these among many othe social ills amongst us will vanish. Prayers for both victims in this horrible dilemma.
