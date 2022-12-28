ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen
2d ago

this pansy doesn't even look like he could murder a fly I bet he's innocent and bakes cookies every weekend to take to nursing homes 💓🐇

Vernon Wallace
2d ago

As I respect the right of the citizens free speech, this young man's innocence or guilt isn't the question. The question lies in our Society's social schemes and the disparities they create which invariably leads to the " predicted Outcomes" in relation to the many dysfunctional family systems our young black males face. With this in mind, the balance is tilted, and the pitiful systems of economic and social injustices prevail which prevades our communities and our Nation. America, you are on trial, in a land I so love and have served with honor. Give us the inclusions we as a people rightly deserve and the dignity to pursue them and I can guarantee you that these among many othe social ills amongst us will vanish. Prayers for both victims in this horrible dilemma.

KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA

Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

