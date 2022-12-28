Read full article on original website
JoAnn Drake
2d ago
She is indeed the best waitress❣️ She has been waiting on me & my grandson who is 23 now ever since he was small. Love you Nancy you sure deserve it❣️
MissyDawn
2d ago
Nice to read an uplifting story on here! It's also nice to know there are still some good people left in this world. I'm sure she was deserving of every dollar, and then some.
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups asks for donations
The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups organization is asking for donations to their pantry. The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is a group that is focused on the care and rescue different kinds of dogs.
Cleveland resident creates incredible gingerbread Terminal Tower
CLEVELAND — Christmas may be over. But that didn't stop one Cleveland resident from putting some leftover gingerbread to good use. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, 27-year-old Sarah Wagner shared an incredible rendition of Cleveland's 52-story Terminal Tower. The Wadsworth native's display not only includes full lighting -- but the ability to change the color of the lighting, as the Terminal Tower often does.
3News Investigates: Ringing in the New Year might look different in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND — The New Year’s Eve skies will shine differently than years past. Ohioans hold the key to how bright the skies will illuminate after a new state law allowing fireworks took effect this year. At American Fireworks in Hudson, fireworks season is year-round. “This is definitely our...
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
'Look what I'm doing for you!': Parma woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery
PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
Garden Kettle is located on Market Street in Boardman.
Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit
PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
'I just love to see them smile': Teacher, friend organize annual toy drive for Cleveland students
CLEVELAND — For the past few years, two friends from childhood work together to ensure a class of first graders in Cleveland have a holiday season to remember. Shelby Colón and Megan Coleman have been friends since art class in high school. The two now live just a quick drive away from one another in Eastlake and Mentor, respectively. Colón went on to become a first grade teacher at Metro Catholic School in Cleveland, while Coleman has her own business as a hairstylist.
WKYC
Some bunny to love: Rescue finds rabbits their forever homes
CLEVELAND — In November Avon Lake Police got a call about a rabbit on the run. Not a wild "cottontail," instead this floppy-eared fellow was apparently the victim of a bunny "dump and run." "We rescue rabbits, domestic rabbits that have been tossed to the side," explained Stephanie Lodge...
Missing Uniontown man found, home safe
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.
cleveland19.com
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Akron?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
Local schools face extensive water damage
Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Ohio during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
WFMJ.com
Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure
Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
'They just don't seem to care': Tenants angry after being left without heat for days at Akron apartment complex
AKRON, Ohio — Ashley Brown has been without heat in her apartment for days. "They just don't seem to care about their tenants," she said of her landlords. She told 3News the heat went out on Christmas Eve, and it's been even more stressful for her and her 8-month-old daughter.
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
