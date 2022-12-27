Read full article on original website
Deal | Intel Core i7-12700F now 24% off on Amazon, but only 8% down from the launch price
Although it launched with a US$314 price tag, the 12-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-12700F (without an integrated graphics solution and bundled with a cooler) is now listed on Amazon for US$380. However, the ongoing 24% discount brings it down to US$289.99. Sadly, this is less than 8% off the aforementioned launch price.
OnePlus Ace 2 is painted as a less premium version of the flagship 11 ahead of its launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. The first-gen OnePlus Ace (or 10R) launched as a smartphone with 150W ultra-fast-charging variants as a unique selling point. However, its successor is thought to take somewhat of a step back with a 100W spec in 2023. Now, more potential details as to its display and rear camera layout have emerged.
iPad Mini series likely to co-exist alongside a foldable version as a premium alternative in 2025
Apple iPad Foldable Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen. The iPad Mini is projected to be back in late 2023 or early 2024 with a new generation powered by an up-to-date processor for a change. However, according to TF International Securities' well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, its series has a future even beyond that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series rumored "dead"
Recent reports claim Samsung may be gearing up to launch the Galaxy S22 FE after all. Those same sources, however, seem to indicate that the S22 FE will be the last Fan Edition phone, with the South Korean company reportedly having no plans to launch a Galaxy S23 FE in the future.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics card trades blows with the GeForce RTX 3090 on Geekbench
As the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs' release date approaches, more and more SKUs are beginning to leak online. The GeForce RTX 4080 was spotted on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, it is the GeForce RTX 4090's turn. The listing also sheds light on the AD103-powered graphics card's specifications.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch in 2023 unlikely while Switch Pro plans were seemingly canned to make way for OLED Model
Members of Digital Foundry have been talking about the future – and the past – of the Nintendo Switch console in their latest DF Direct Weekly video. The journalists were asked if there might be a Nintendo Switch 2 console launched in 2023 and what kind of specs they would expect for such a device. While much of the discussion was based on opinion, John Linneman offered up some information about Nintendo’s Switch plans that was less subjective:
CES 2023 | LG Innotek's new smartphone zoom module can do true 9x optical magnification sans protruding camera bumps
LG Innotek has announced a new smartphone camera micro-component that can enable 4x-9x optical zoom without loss of quality and one that will alleviate the need for massive camera bumps. The company is partnering with Qualcomm to develop software for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to take advantage of the module's zoom actuator that can move in 1 µm increments.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
Realme next-gen Fast Charging technology debut date set for early 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Smartphone charging speeds have hit new heights in 2022, initially led by brands such as Realme with releases such as the GT Neo 3. It were capable of re-filling their batteries at up to 150 watts (W), although it was eventually supplanted by devices such as the 210W Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition.
Huawei P60-series case leak hints at upcoming launch for triple rear camera flagship smartphones
Huawei is said to launch next-gen additions to the P series of premium smartphone in early 2023. These devices will, according to a new leak, launch with a wild re-design for their rear cameras compared to their P50 predecessors. It may come in different finishes for standard and special edition versions of the upcoming devices.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card's 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score leaks online
Yet another benchmark showcasing an Ada Lovelace laptop graphics card has shown up online. So far, the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have been spotted on Geekbench. While Geekbench is decent for comparing CPUs, one can't say the same for GPUs. This time, the GeForce RTX 4060 smiles for the camera, but in a different (and more pertinent) benchmark.
No iPhone 15 mini launch on the horizon despite Plus-size sales woes with the Apple iPhone 14 range
A well-known tipster has been blunt in a recent post concerning the potential future existence of an Apple iPhone 15 mini. LeaksApplePro simply stated, “As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year”. It’s a slightly ambiguous comment as it blurs the lines between opinion (“as far as I’m concerned”) and actual leak, but either way it ties in with other recent rumors concerning the Apple iPhone 15 series. For instance, there has already been plenty of discussion about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra appearing, which would help create further differentiation between the iPhone Pro models.
Apple's 2024 OLED iPad Pro tablets to get slight but significant display size bump
We have already reported on a claim made by display supply chain expert Ross Young in regard to Apple launching OLED iPad Pro devices (along with an OLED MacBook Air) at some point in 2024. The same source has now offered up some new information about the refreshed Apple iPad Pro tablets, and it is about their respective sizes. Apparently, the 2024 Apple iPad Pro will come in 11.1-inch and 13-inch display forms.
Intel Core i5-1350P spotted on Geekbench with minimal performance uplift over the Core i5-1250P
Benchmarks of several high-end Intel Raptor Lake laptop processors, such as the Core i9-13900HX and flagship Core i9-13980HX showed up online in the past few weeks. On the other hand, only one 25W chip, the Core i7-1370P, has been spotted so far. Now, it is joined by its younger, less powerful sibling, the Intel Core i5-1350P, which finds itself in an unannounced Acer Travelmate laptop.
Boiling hot RX 7900 XTX denied RMA as AMD calls 110 °C junction temperature "normal"
AMD launched the RX 7900 XTX on December 13 with the promise of up to 70% better performance vs the RX 6950 XT. Third-party reviews proved that, although the card performs quite well, the final numbers of the RX 7900 XTX fall short of the 70% target. Some have suggested that the lower-than-expected performance may be the result of faulty drivers and hardware problems. Adding to these controversies, users on Reddit are now reporting that the RX 7900 XTX’s junction temperature can hit 110 °C, resulting in thermal throttling and performance reduction.
Samsung to lower memory prices and expand production capacity to regain market share
Samsung is preparing to weather the upcoming 2023 recessionary period in its own typical way by expanding memory production capacity and slashing DRAM chip prices significantly. This way it will be able to preserve and increase its pole position in terms of memory market share and, contrary to its competitors like Micron or SK Hynix, Samsung will be investing in new manufacturing lines, rather than slashing its capital expenditure program and laying off workers.
Leaker foresees Galaxy S23 Ultra doom and tips Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra zoom camera changes
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has not even been released yet and one well-known leaker has already predicted hard times ahead for both the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra. With the Vivo X90 Pro+ seemingly being a major threat to the success of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the same tipster has offered up early expectations for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F
Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
