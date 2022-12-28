ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Trojan Wars Day 1 recap: Chambersburg, West Perry duke it out for top spot in team race

Host Chambersburg and defending tournament champion West Perry are neck-and-neck after the first day of competition at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament. The Trojans hold a narrow lead over the Mustangs with seven wrestlers still alive overall and four quarterfinalists in Zach Sherman (114 pounds), Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127) and Zach Evans (215).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chris Meakin leads Littlestown past East Pennsboro in tournament title game

ENOLA - Chris Meakin is one of the premier YAIAA players, so it was no surprise the college prospect wasn’t rattled across county lines Thursday. And, following a 17-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim in the opening round, the 6-foot-8 junior forward powered Littlestown (7-2) to a 62-46 win against East Pennsboro Thursday in the East Penn Holiday Tournament championship game.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1

CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

CV dominates Gov. Mifflin girls wrestling tournament

Eleven Cumberland Valley wrestlers won their weight class at the 2022 Gov. Mifflin Girls Wrestling Invitational in Shillington, Pa., on Dec. 28, 2022. Some 270 girls wrestled in the tournament. There are over 1700 girls wrestling in Pennsylvania this season on 90 sanctioned teams and tournament organizers predict Pennsylvania will...
SHILLINGTON, PA
