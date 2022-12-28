Read full article on original website
Northern boys hoops drops 50-32 decision to Red Lion in West York Holiday Tournament
Northern fell to Red Lion 50-32 Friday in the consolation contest of the West York Holiday Tournament. The Polar Bears trailed 27-20 by halftime and were unable to overcome the deficit. Nate Anderson led the Polar Bears with 8 points. Teammate Gavin Moyer chipped in 7 points, respectively. Red Lion’s...
Red Land girls basketball drops close decision to William Penn in Donegal Tournament final
The Red Land girls basketball team rallied from a 6-point fourth quarter deficit took take a late lead in the championship game of the Donegal Holiday Tournament, but eventually dropped a 36-32 decision to William Penn. Game-high scorer Karli DaCosta (17 points) gave the Patriots a 31-30 lead in late...
Trinity boys basketball falls short against Berks Catholic in first game of Holiday Showcase despite 23 from Owen Schlager
Owen Schlager poured in 23 points and Mike Bednostin added 17 more, but it wasn’t enough as the Trinity High School boys basketball team dropped a 67-63 decision to Berks Catholic Thursday in the Trinity Boys Basketball Holiday Showcase. The Shamrocks trailed by 5 points at halftime and 8...
Greencastle captures York Suburban Holiday Tournament title with 41-39 win against Manheim Central
Greencastle trailed late in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils used a feverish rally in the waning minutes of the contest to secure a 41-39 victory over Manheim Central to capture the York Suburban Holiday tournament crown. The Blue Devils trailed 35-28 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter....
Big performances by Addison Huber, Syncere Matthews give Middletown title at Hershey Holiday showcase
Middletown was going to have issues stopping Fleetwood’s Alexis Hess. The Kansas State recruit stands 6-foot-1 and owns the skill set of combination guard. Inside or out, Hess is just difficult to defend. Defense, however, seems to be the hallmark of the Middletown Blue Raiders, and it was that...
Marcus Quaker, Duce Middletown propel West Perry boys past Susquenita 46-30 in Perry County Tournament
Marcus Quaker and Duce Middleton netted 33 combined points to power West Perry to a 46-30 victory over Susquenita in the consolation tilt of the Perry County Tournament Friday. Quaker led all players with 18 points, while Middletown netted 15 points. Teammate Josiah Twigg chipped in 8 points. Derek Gibney...
Olivia Green’s double-double paces Central Dauphin girls hoops to Manheim Township tourney title
Olivia Green registered a double-double and tournament MVP Kennedy Cooper added 10 points as the Central Dauphin girls basketball team defeated West York, 41-34, in the championship game of the Manheim Township Holiday Tournament Thursday night. Green scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams. Lauren Cavoli added...
Trojan Wars Day 1 recap: Chambersburg, West Perry duke it out for top spot in team race
Host Chambersburg and defending tournament champion West Perry are neck-and-neck after the first day of competition at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament. The Trojans hold a narrow lead over the Mustangs with seven wrestlers still alive overall and four quarterfinalists in Zach Sherman (114 pounds), Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127) and Zach Evans (215).
Eli Becker powers Palmyra boys hoops to 42-35 victory against Lebanon
Palmyra bounced back from last night’s defeat to capture a 42-35 win over Lebanon Thursday in the Cedar Crest Booster Tournament. Eli Becker paced the Cougars with 19 points. Teammate Alex Dorta chipped in 9 points in the win.
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Parkland in consolation game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Parkland, 63-43, Wednesday in the consolation game of the Reading Holiday Tournament. The Rams trailed, 21-3, after one quarter of play and weren’t able to make a run at the Trojans, who were led by Nick Coval’s 16 points.
Chris Meakin leads Littlestown past East Pennsboro in tournament title game
ENOLA - Chris Meakin is one of the premier YAIAA players, so it was no surprise the college prospect wasn’t rattled across county lines Thursday. And, following a 17-point performance against Greencastle-Antrim in the opening round, the 6-foot-8 junior forward powered Littlestown (7-2) to a 62-46 win against East Pennsboro Thursday in the East Penn Holiday Tournament championship game.
Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball
Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
Donegal rallies past Greencastle-Antrim in East Penn Holiday Tournament
ENOLA - Donegal bounced back in its second game in the East Penn Holiday Tournament with a 54-47 consolation game win over Greencastle-Antrim Thursday. Two Indians - James Turbedsky and Noah Rhorer - finished with double-figures. Turbedsky led with 16 points, while Rhorer added 11. “I think our team played...
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Waynesboro in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
Owen Schlager’s career-high 31 points power Trinity past Baltimore’s Archbishop Curley
CAMP HILL - Owen Schlager’s stock might have risen more than any other player in the Mid-Penn this season, and not even out of town competition could shake him heading into the new year. The standout guard followed a 23-point performance against Berks Catholic Thursday, with another brilliant showing...
Mid-Penn Conference holiday sports schedule for Dec. 30, 2022
Trojan Wars Tournament at Chambersburg High School. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Chambersburg leads Trojan Wars after Day 1
CHAMBERSBURG — The 8th MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament, which opened Thursday at the CASHS Field House, had a high percentage of pins. No team personified that trait more than the host Chambersburg Trojans, who stand atop the team standings thanks to 15 pins and five other bonus victories during the first day of competition.
Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school girls soccer all-star team
It was a banner year in the Mid-Penn for soccer, as both boys and girls dominated the pitch. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the girls’ end, Central Dauphin broke through with a state title victory, while tons of other squads and individuals had seasons to be more than proud of.
CV dominates Gov. Mifflin girls wrestling tournament
Eleven Cumberland Valley wrestlers won their weight class at the 2022 Gov. Mifflin Girls Wrestling Invitational in Shillington, Pa., on Dec. 28, 2022. Some 270 girls wrestled in the tournament. There are over 1700 girls wrestling in Pennsylvania this season on 90 sanctioned teams and tournament organizers predict Pennsylvania will...
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
