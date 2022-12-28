ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

What is the air quality like one year after the Marshall Fire?

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One year ago, The Marshall Fire tore through Louisville, Superior and parts of unincorporated Boulder County, burning more than one thousand homes as it went. Many things that should never be burned did the night of the fire. Housing material and cars burned toxins that...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Loveland nonprofit sees increase of people in need

LOVELAND, Colo. — In just one year at the House of Neighborly Service, which provides basic needs including food and clothing, the demand for services has doubled. Many families still feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. They struggle to find stable, good paying jobs. Plus, everything costs more now, making it difficult to put food on the table and pay rent.
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, multiple roads on eastern plains closed, delayed openings

Delayed openings across Denver metro Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk

On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's four seasons through the lens of a wildlife photographer

One year through the lens of wildlife photographer Molly McCormick shows that each season in Colorado is spectacular. Colorado is lucky enough to have all four seasons. And I was lucky enough to follow wildlife photographer Molly McCormick through those distinct seasons, capturing so many of Colorado's creatures along the way. We did it a spitting distance from Denver.
COLORADO STATE
