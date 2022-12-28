Norman Powell Reacts to Returning Against Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell had nothing but love for Toronto Raptors fans.

During media day, Norman Powell said he only had one team circled on his calendar - the Toronto Raptors. Powell arrived in Toronto, and very much delivered on his words.

In 23 minutes, Norman Powell put up 22 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists, on 57% shooting. It was a great moment for Powell, who also appreciated the love that the fans gave him.

"It was amazing," Powell said. "To be able to come back here and play in front of these fans that supported me was amazing."

Powell mentioned that his teammates joked that he'll probably cry during the video tribute as well. Attached is the actual video tribute Powell received in the arena.

Powell received a standing ovation from Raptors fans, but it didn't stop him from pouring it on his former team in the third quarter.

"It felt kind of weird, just walking down the hallway and walking past the locker room," Powell said. "Entering the visiting locker room, I've never been in it during my time here."

It's very clear now that Norman Powell will be one of the biggest x-factors for the Clippers if they want to win an NBA Championship. For the past three seasons, the LA Clippers have often gone on scoring droughts due to a plethora of jump shots, and it looks like Norman Powell is the perfect solution to that problem.

