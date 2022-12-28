ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllClippers

Norman Powell Reacts to Returning Against Toronto Raptors

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sk3B4_0jw9xQHR00

Norman Powell had nothing but love for Toronto Raptors fans.

During media day, Norman Powell said he only had one team circled on his calendar - the Toronto Raptors. Powell arrived in Toronto, and very much delivered on his words.

In 23 minutes, Norman Powell put up 22 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists, on 57% shooting. It was a great moment for Powell, who also appreciated the love that the fans gave him.

"It was amazing," Powell said. "To be able to come back here and play in front of these fans that supported me was amazing."

Powell mentioned that his teammates joked that he'll probably cry during the video tribute as well. Attached is the actual video tribute Powell received in the arena.

Powell received a standing ovation from Raptors fans, but it didn't stop him from pouring it on his former team in the third quarter.

"It felt kind of weird, just walking down the hallway and walking past the locker room," Powell said. "Entering the visiting locker room, I've never been in it during my time here."

It's very clear now that Norman Powell will be one of the biggest x-factors for the Clippers if they want to win an NBA Championship. For the past three seasons, the LA Clippers have often gone on scoring droughts due to a plethora of jump shots, and it looks like Norman Powell is the perfect solution to that problem.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Drake Throws Petty Shot at LA Clippers

The LA Clippers took down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night behind solid performances up and down their roster. This was just the second time that Kawhi Leonard had played in Toronto since leaving the Raptors to join the Clippers in 2019, and this game went very similarly to the others Leonard has played against his former team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: Bojan Bogdanovic to the LA Clippers

It has been an up and down season for the LA Clippers, who currently sit at 21-16. That record is good for 4th-place in the Western Conference, but with the standings so congested, seeding shifts daily. Having been fully-healthy for just four games all season, the Clippers can feel decent about where they sit as the calendar turns to 2023, but they are certainly looking to improve as the season grows older.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Christian Koloko on Thursday for inactive Fred VanVleet (back)

Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Koloko will make his 18th career start after Fred VanVleet was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Memphis team allowing 49.8 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Koloko's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy