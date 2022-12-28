Read full article on original website
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide
If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Are California residents happier than other Americans?
Healthy lifestyles, higher than average incomes and overall quality of life appear to be key factors for why Californians tend to be happier than their counterparts in other states.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
abc10.com
California's 2023 employment laws, explained: Minimum wage increases, workers rights
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
localocnews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Would you like some cheese with that whine?. Although...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California laws let builders get around zoning to put housing in strip malls. Will it work?
New laws intended to help developers locate housing in old strip malls and parking lots will go on the books later next year as part of an effort to provide builders new tools to deal with the California’s lack of land for new residential construction. Bills from Assemblywoman Buffy...
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas
Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
rosevilletoday.com
California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement
Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect
SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
mynspr.org
10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023
In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
