ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls transforms into partially frozen winter wonderland

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFLyG_0jw9xNsU00

Niagara Falls has been transformed into a partially frozen winter wonderland thanks to the recent wave of sub-zero temperatures gripping the region.

The magical scene was captured in a series of breathtaking photographs that show frozen mist and sheets of ice blanketing parts of the iconic tourist destination at the border of New York state and Ontario, Canada.

The icy spectacle formed as winter weather blasted the Northeast over the weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and a deadly blizzard to Buffalo, New York — roughly 25 miles south of Niagara Falls.

But while parts of the falls were frozen, they almost never freeze completely due to the sheer volume of the water that gushes over — combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid.

A whopping 3,160 tons of water flows over Niagara Falls every second, according to the Niagara Falls New York State Park. It falls at a speed of 32 feet per second.

In fact, a total freeze is nearly impossible, according to the Niagara Falls USA tourism website.

The US side of the falls reached the point of freezing five times in history when ice blocked the flow of water further up the river — effectively creating a dam and reducing the volume of water, according to the site.

In 1964, steel ice booms were installed to prevent large ice pile-ups.

The falls’ magical frozen appearance is instead caused by the surface water and mist that turns to ice, coating observation decks and creating collections of ice that gather at the base of the falls.

In particularly cold winters, ice and snow commonly form over the portion of the Niagara River at the base of the falls creating an “ice bridge.”

Up until 1912, tourists and locals would cross over the river via the ice bridge to get the unique view of the falls from below, right at the base of the falling water.

People would open small pop-up shacks on the ice bridge, where they’d sell everything from Niagara Falls souvenirs to bootleg whiskey, the Niagara Falls Canada tourism site states.

Authorities banned walking onto the ice bridge after three people died when ice broke loose on Feb. 4, 1912, and tossed them into the Niagara River.

The ice bridge returns most winters due to the colder climate up north.

Comments / 7

flashgordon n co
2d ago

better at night when they shine the color lights on the ice

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

How a tragic story from her past led the ‘true angel in Buffalo’ to save a frostbitten man from blizzard

A “true angel in Buffalo’’ helped save a mentally disabled man trapped in a snowbank outside her home — spurred by the tragic memory of her brother who died there in 2019, her sister told The Post on Tuesday. Angela Aughtry said hero sister Sha’Kyra Aughtry, 35, heard someone faintly knocking on her door Friday — a scenario eerily reminiscent of when their brother, Darryal Aughtry, 30, crawled to Sha’Kyra’s doorstep after being shot nearby almost four years ago. Sha’Kyra heard feeble cries for help outside during last week’s blizzard and told her boyfriend to open their door. There, the couple found 64-year-old,...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.  Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Three parents dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

The parents of two young girls and another father died of hypothermia after they plunged through the ice on an Arizona lake the day after Christmas, officials said. The two families were visiting Woods Canyon Lake with another family Monday when three of the parents fell into the freezing 30-degree water. The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, his wife, Haritha, and Gokul Mediset, 47, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The families were all originally from India but lived in Chandler, a city southeast of Phoenix. “They were up here, recreational, enjoying it, wanted to get some pictures...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Seacoast Current

Quick Trick to Defrost Your Icy Car Windows in Seconds During New England Winters

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We've all been there. Even with the best laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
70K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy