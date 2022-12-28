ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
dallasexpress.com

Disney Raises Park Prices Again

Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lawsuit Could be Dismissed Because Plaintiffs Want to Remain Anonymous

The lawsuit against Walt Disney World filed by two Annual Passholders over the Park Pass reservation system could be dismissed because the plaintiffs wish to remain anonymous. The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days when availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
disneyfoodblog.com

Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World

After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
disneytips.com

Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season

Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
ComicBook

Tron Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster at Disney World Sneak Peek Released

Good Morning America, the long-running ABC news and entertainment show, headed to Walt Disney World to give audiences a first look at the upcoming roller coaster based on the Tron lightcycle. Opening in Spring 2023 in the Magic Kingdom, Tron Lightcycle Run is one of a number of big projects coming in the months and years to come, with a number of construction projects having gone into motion between 2019 and 2021. Tomorrowland is poised to look a lot different by next year when the big celebration gets underway.
CBS LA

Disneyland reiterates commitment to safety after recent brawls

As excited families come in and out throughout the entire day during Disneyland's busiest holiday nights of the year, two things are top of mind for visitors: the crowds and common courtesy. "Wait times are like 40 minutes to an hour," said Vancouver resident Alizon Carter. "There's a lot of people who get mad at cast members because they have to back inside and they're standing at the end of the line and they lose their wigs."Disneyland doubled down on its company courtesy policy by sending emails to visitors before their trip."Please show common courtesy to fellow guests and our cast...
disneybymark.com

Disneyland Adds ‘Courtesy’ Advisory to Address Guest Behavior

In the midst of brawls and aggressive behavior, Disneyland has followed Walt Disney World’s lead and added a “courtesy” section to its “Know Before You Go” page on the official website. The page displays advisories for the park reservation requirements, health & safety, and courtesy...
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy