One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lawsuit Could be Dismissed Because Plaintiffs Want to Remain Anonymous
The lawsuit against Walt Disney World filed by two Annual Passholders over the Park Pass reservation system could be dismissed because the plaintiffs wish to remain anonymous. The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days when availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
disneyfoodblog.com
Don’t Wait! Book Your 2023 Fantasmic! Dining Packages Now for Disney World
After a long hiatus, fan-favorite nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is back!. The show was closed for a while as it underwent some renovations but now it’s back with some changes and NEW scenes. There will even be 2 Fantasmic! shows per night for a limited time. With the return of Fantasmic! came the return of dining packages associated with the spectacular. What if you won’t be heading to Disney World in 2022, but instead will be visiting in 2023? Well, we have GOOD news.
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season
Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
ComicBook
Tron Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster at Disney World Sneak Peek Released
Good Morning America, the long-running ABC news and entertainment show, headed to Walt Disney World to give audiences a first look at the upcoming roller coaster based on the Tron lightcycle. Opening in Spring 2023 in the Magic Kingdom, Tron Lightcycle Run is one of a number of big projects coming in the months and years to come, with a number of construction projects having gone into motion between 2019 and 2021. Tomorrowland is poised to look a lot different by next year when the big celebration gets underway.
Disneyland reiterates commitment to safety after recent brawls
As excited families come in and out throughout the entire day during Disneyland's busiest holiday nights of the year, two things are top of mind for visitors: the crowds and common courtesy. "Wait times are like 40 minutes to an hour," said Vancouver resident Alizon Carter. "There's a lot of people who get mad at cast members because they have to back inside and they're standing at the end of the line and they lose their wigs."Disneyland doubled down on its company courtesy policy by sending emails to visitors before their trip."Please show common courtesy to fellow guests and our cast...
WDW News Today
Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights, Carousel Coffee Opening Date Set, Nighttime Shows Added to Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (12/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
disneybymark.com
Disneyland Adds ‘Courtesy’ Advisory to Address Guest Behavior
In the midst of brawls and aggressive behavior, Disneyland has followed Walt Disney World’s lead and added a “courtesy” section to its “Know Before You Go” page on the official website. The page displays advisories for the park reservation requirements, health & safety, and courtesy...
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
