Related
WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year
Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE Washington will start off the new year with the highest minimum wage among U.S. states. ...
nwnewsradio.com
Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1
The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
KOMO News
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
myedmondsnews.com
New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1
Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down
(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep....
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Proposed Bill Would Greatly Enhance Robocall Penalties in WA
If legislators approve this proposed bill, it will get a lot harder to utilize robocalls and spoofing of phone numbers in WA state. WA seeks to pass legislation already done in Florida and Oklahoma. House bill 1051, the Robocall Scam Protection Act, is being proposed by WA State Attorney General...
KUOW
Despite rise in emissions, Gov. Inslee says Washington can still meet carbon pollution goals
Washington state is not meeting its own greenhouse gas reduction goals. But in an interview, Gov. Jay Inslee said he thinks the state can still meet its reduction goals by 2050. Still, in recent years, emissions have increased in Washington. "I think it is very likely Washington state will meet...
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Only Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Washington or Oregon
Both Washington and Oregon have made commitments to follow California and only allow electric vehicles to be sold after 2035, but there is no way it will work in either state. There is one big weakness that all electric vehicles have that is just now starting to come to light. Reports have been mounting about EVs not being able to charge in cold temperatures. This week a Tesla owner went viral after his Tesla would not charge leaving him stranded on Christmas Eve in temperatures of -7°C or 19°F. He tries to charge for over 3 hours and his Tesla just tells him the battery is warming. Those temperatures happen regularly every year in both Washington & Oregon, sometimes for months at a time.
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
seattlemedium.com
Flu Claims 26 Lives In WA
Local families are experiencing tragedy as loved ones succumb to the flu. In the 2022-23 flu season, the DOH said there have been 11 adult flu deaths and two pediatric flu deaths. Flu deaths statewide jumped from seven on Nov. 19 to 13 by Nov. 26, according to the DOH’s weekly flu report. There was an average of 193 flu deaths between 2014-2020, with a peak of 296 deaths in the 2017-18 flu season, according to DOH data. An elementary-school-aged child died on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu.
Chronicle
Washington’s Carbon Tax Could Cost Less Than Projected at the Pump
Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers says it’s possible gas prices may not go up as much as had been projected when the state’s cap-and-trade program goes into effect next year. Still, he thinks the state's claim that the new carbon tax will only increase gas prices...
