‘It elevates our game.’ Girls basketball in historic spotlight at Chick-fil-A Classic

The Chick-fil-A Classic in its 20 years has featured some of the top high school boys basketball talent from across the country, with such future NBA stars as Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards among those to play in the event.

On Tuesday, the annual Midlands holiday tournament featured two of the best girls basketball teams in South Carolina and two of the country’s top college prospects with Camden and Keenan high schools facing off at River Bluff High School.

Camden dominated with a 62-42 win over the Raiders, but the first girls game in Chick-fil-A Classic history was a special moment for the teams and the almost 3,000 fans in attendance.

“It was pretty cool,” South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley told The State. “To have them here playing in prime time, it elevates our game and was great to see.”

Staley and USC were among the big-time college programs in attendance Tuesday. Assistants from Baylor and Notre Dame were also there. Several South Carolina women’s basketball players also watched the game.

The idea for a girls showcase game played alongside the full boys tournament started shortly after last year’s event ended, tournament director Gary Fulmer said. And with the recent success of both local teams and the notoriety of five-star recruits MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards, it was a perfect time to feature Keenan vs. Camden.

The tournament’s only stipulation: The two teams couldn’t face each other outside of the event this season. Staley tried to get the teams to play at Gamecocks camp but couldn’t.

Both Fulwiley and Edwards are nationally ranked in their respective classes. Fulwiley, a Keenan senior, is No. 13 in Class of 2023, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings, and is signed to play for Staley and the Gamecocks. Edwards is No. 2 in Class of 2024 and has not made a college decision.

“I didn’t know how it would draw, but this was the time to do it,” Fulmer said.

The attendance was strong, with fans packing in about 80% of River Bluff’s 3,400-seat capacity to see the rematch of last year’s Class 3A title game.

A big crowd looks on Tuesday as the Keenan and Camden high school girls basketball teams face off in their showcase game at the 2022 Chick-fil-A Classic, held at River Bluff High School. Dwayne McLemore/The State

Coaches and players were on board with the idea. Camden coach Natalie Norris didn’t hesitate when approached about it.

“We were like, where do we sign up?” Norris said. “Just to be part of this ... this tournament reputation extends nationwide.”

The teams played a thrilling overtime game in the state championship won by Keenan 60-58 in March. But this matchup was dominated by Camden from the start.

Edwards picked up where she left off at last week’s Myrtle Beach Holiday Invitational, where she won MVP honors in helping Camden to the championship. Edwards scored 25 points and had 22 rebounds for the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

“I feel honored. It is the first time girls could play in this type of showcase,” Edwards said. “We are making history and I am amazed at myself and the team to have this opportunity.

“We lost to them in state, so we wanted that revenge and that pushed us.”

Braylin Mungo added 13 points and Zyasia Carter added 11. Tateyoina Harris had 21 rebounds.

Fulwiley led Keenan with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 7-of-29 shooting. Still, she was happy to be part of the matchup.

“It was very exciting to show the world what girls can do and take the next step further in girls and women’s basketball,” Fulwiley said.

C: Joyce Edwards 25, Harris 8, Zyasia Carter 11, Champion 5, Braylin Mungo 13. K: Hicks 6, Griffin 8, Kennedy 9, MiLaysia Fulwiley 18, J. Fulwiley 1

South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley looks on Tuesday as the Keenan and Camden high school girls basketball teams face off in their showcase game at the 2022 Chick-fil-A Classic, held at River Bluff High School. Dwayne McLemore/The State

CFA Classic American Bracket

Wheeler (Ga.) 66, Rver Bluff 38

W: Page 15, Mitchell 4, Collier 14, Mckenzie 5, Hamilton 6, Stallworth 4, Ormond 2, Earl 3, Brown 3, Hill 9, Lewis 2. RB: Wright 2, Caldwell 7, Cromer 9, Cordero 2, Robbins 5, Elhahdi 2, Bearden 2, Powell 2, Chapman 5, Green 2.

Keenan 53, AC Flora 47

K: Chrisean Oree 19, Jaylen Golston 11, Sumpter 9, King 8, Elam 2, Robinson 2, McCullough 1, Anderson 1. ACF: Cooper Wiley 22, Christopher Parker 18, Maxwell-Timms 3, Jackson 2, Higgins 2.

Camden’s Joyce Edwards drives for a layup against Keenan on Tuesday in their showcase game at the 2022 Chick-fil-A Classic, held at River Bluff High School. Dwayne McLemore/The State

CFA Classic Carolinas Challenge

Richland Northeast 63, Seaforth (NC) 34

S: Jarin Stevenson 17, Haddix 1, Tyshawn Davenport 13, Sturdivant 3. RNE: Justice Johnson 20,Islam 2, Watkins 4, Jones 3, Smith 8, Grant 5, Ard 6, Wine 3, Haliburton 4, Smith 2, Tillman 7.

Augusta Christian 71, Charlotte Chrstian 63

CC: King 2, John Lash 50, Jamison 3, Whipper-Daniel 6, Rosen 2. AC: DJ Shine 31, Khaleel Pratt 17, Wilson 8, Braylen Smith 13, Beasley 2.

Concord Academy (NC) 57, Cardinal Newman 52

CA: Avion Pinner 14, Peter Asceric 11, JJ Moore 17, Tate 6, Potter 9. CN: Carter 6, Smith 5, Joshua Peeples 11, Russ White 14, Jordan Frazier 13, Hart 3.

Charlotte Country Day (NC) 74, Hartsville 47

CC: Bigham 2, Hewett 4, Amari Bethel 19, Carter Alessi 10, Sam Carter 10, Lowery 8, Dallas Gardner 13, O’neil 2, Schulze 6. H: Pendergrass 2, Fisher 2, Kameron Forman 21, Xavion Robinson 12, Brown 1, Pettus 2, Huggins 7.