Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Jan. 6 transcript reveals more about Sen. Mike Lee’s effort to keep Trump in office
The Jan. 6 committee released a transcript of its interview with Cleta Mitchell, in which Mitchell said the proposal to send alternate slates of electors to Congress “was actually Mike Lee’s idea.”
Kobach agrees to $30K penalty from FEC over 2020 Senate race
The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had approved an agreement with Kobach, his U.S. Senate campaign committee, its treasurer and We Build the Wall — a group that raises money for a privately built wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers after Tuesday night's drawing. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have...
Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps told Jan. 6 committee 'crazy' conspiracy theories tore apart his life
WASHINGTON — An Arizona man who became the target of online conspiracy theories after he joined protesters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, told a House committee that he wasn't secretly working for the government during the attack and that the campaign against him has torn his life apart.
