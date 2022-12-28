Read full article on original website
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Fall To St. John Neumann
The Wellsboro Varsity Girls Basketball team's struggles continued as they fell 51-32 to St. John Neumann on Thursday, December 29. The Lady Hornets have dropped six of their last seven games since opening the season with a win over rival North Penn-Mansfield. Wellsboro started off by scoring the game's first...
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Suffer 1st Loss At Shamokin Tournament
Shamokin ended Wellsboro's four-game win streak to start the year, giving them their first loss of the season, in the opening round of the Bob Probert Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, December 27. The Hornets trailed 12-5 after the opening quarter then the Indians poured it on in the second, outscoring...
Local coach with European roots brings Williamsport its first professional soccer club
This article originally published Apr. 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — When Kenny Fern moved to Williamsport from Glasgow, Scotland, in 2016 he was able to carve out a little slice of paradise for himself. Fern, who had coached soccer all over Europe and the Philippines, settled in with his wife and started a family. He took the head coaching position at Lycoming College with the women’s soccer team. ...
The Kirkwood Miracle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball is the ultimate team sport and so is family. Horseheads Ernie Kirkwood is one of the most successful Blue Raider players in recent memory. Kirkwood was All-State in high school and was enshrined into Coker College’s Hall of Fame for his play on the diamond. This past year, Ernie and […]
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
therecord-online.com
Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy recruiting 2023 Class
LOCK HAVEN, PA -The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy is actively recruiting for its upcoming full-time Act 120 Academy class, which begins May 22, 2023. The Mansfield Act 120 Municipal Police Academy is a 26-week course required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Established in 1977, Mansfield’s Academy is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).
wellsvillesun.com
Family home destroyed by fire on Niles Hill Road in Wellsville; family escapes, pets may have died (video and photos)
A family home at 4372 Niles Hill Road was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday night in Wellsville. There did not appear to be any injuries to the family or the firefighters at the scene, but fire officials said they believe animals did not get out in time. Firefighters were...
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
wesb.com
New Troopers Stationed at Lewis Run
The State Police barracks in Lewis Run is getting just a little bit more crowded. Newly graduated Troopers Rex E. Martin Jr., Kyle J. Morton, and Joshua M. Perkins have been assigned to Troop C and will be based out of Lewis Run starting January 3. They are among 102 graduates from the most recent class at the State Police Academy.
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
NewsChannel 36
Two-car accident outside the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Big Flats Fire Department, alongside New York State Police, responded to a two-car accident around 11:40 A.M. on Monday. One car was T-boned at 31 Arnot Road in Horseheads, just outside the Guthrie Big Flats and directly across the road from the Arnot Mall. The...
Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues
BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
Lycoming County man facing rape charges
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls. According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls in Williamsport over the past several years. Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Salamanca man arrested by NYSP for rape
New York State police announced that a Salamanca man was arrested on December 26 for first-degree rape.
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
wpsu.org
How Spotlight PA uncovered the chaos in a tiny Pa. borough after the hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Tioga borough made national headlines in early July and became known as the small town...
wesb.com
Warrant Issued for Skaggs
A failure to appear warrant has been issued for a Bradford woman. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs failed to appear for her last day to plead on a stalking charge in McKean County Court and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant had been previously issued for Skaggs arrest...
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District
This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. ...
