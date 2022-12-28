ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wellsboroathletics.com

Lady Hornets Fall To St. John Neumann

The Wellsboro Varsity Girls Basketball team's struggles continued as they fell 51-32 to St. John Neumann on Thursday, December 29. The Lady Hornets have dropped six of their last seven games since opening the season with a win over rival North Penn-Mansfield. Wellsboro started off by scoring the game's first...
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornets Suffer 1st Loss At Shamokin Tournament

Shamokin ended Wellsboro's four-game win streak to start the year, giving them their first loss of the season, in the opening round of the Bob Probert Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, December 27. The Hornets trailed 12-5 after the opening quarter then the Indians poured it on in the second, outscoring...
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local coach with European roots brings Williamsport its first professional soccer club

This article originally published Apr. 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — When Kenny Fern moved to Williamsport from Glasgow, Scotland, in 2016 he was able to carve out a little slice of paradise for himself. Fern, who had coached soccer all over Europe and the Philippines, settled in with his wife and started a family. He took the head coaching position at Lycoming College with the women’s soccer team. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

The Kirkwood Miracle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball is the ultimate team sport and so is family. Horseheads Ernie Kirkwood is one of the most successful Blue Raider players in recent memory. Kirkwood was All-State in high school and was enshrined into Coker College’s Hall of Fame for his play on the diamond. This past year, Ernie and […]
KIRKWOOD, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy recruiting 2023 Class

LOCK HAVEN, PA -The Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy is actively recruiting for its upcoming full-time Act 120 Academy class, which begins May 22, 2023. The Mansfield Act 120 Municipal Police Academy is a 26-week course required to become a municipal police officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Established in 1977, Mansfield’s Academy is certified by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).
MANSFIELD, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser

LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
LEWISBURG, PA
wesb.com

New Troopers Stationed at Lewis Run

The State Police barracks in Lewis Run is getting just a little bit more crowded. Newly graduated Troopers Rex E. Martin Jr., Kyle J. Morton, and Joshua M. Perkins have been assigned to Troop C and will be based out of Lewis Run starting January 3. They are among 102 graduates from the most recent class at the State Police Academy.
LEWIS RUN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023

Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsChannel 36

Two-car accident outside the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Big Flats Fire Department, alongside New York State Police, responded to a two-car accident around 11:40 A.M. on Monday. One car was T-boned at 31 Arnot Road in Horseheads, just outside the Guthrie Big Flats and directly across the road from the Arnot Mall. The...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WBRE

Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues

BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lycoming County man facing rape charges

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls. According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls in Williamsport over the past several years. Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Warrant Issued for Skaggs

A failure to appear warrant has been issued for a Bradford woman. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs failed to appear for her last day to plead on a stalking charge in McKean County Court and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant had been previously issued for Skaggs arrest...
BRADFORD, PA
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Montour County mobile home park water woes

COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy