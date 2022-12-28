ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

No injuries reported after jet crashes into fence at Hawthorne Airport

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAZ6u_0jw9vQdX00

A private jet with seven people on board crashed through a perimeter fence after it apparently slid off the runway when it landed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene after a report of an aircraft crash near Prairie Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The small jet landed safely, but it failed to turn at the end of the runway and ended up hitting the perimeter fence, according to fire department spokesperson Henry Narvaez.

Narvaez said all seven people on board, including the pilot, were safely out of the jet by the time firefighters arrived.

In the aftermath of the crash, the aircraft's tail and wing stretched out onto Prairie Avenue and the northbound side of the street was shut down.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

At least 1 injured when vehicle comes off freeway in Boyle Heights

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle apparently came off the freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near State Street and City View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary information indicated a vehicle possibly came off the freeway and crashed. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy