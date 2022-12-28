No injuries reported after jet crashes into fence at Hawthorne Airport

A private jet with seven people on board crashed through a perimeter fence after it apparently slid off the runway when it landed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene after a report of an aircraft crash near Prairie Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The small jet landed safely, but it failed to turn at the end of the runway and ended up hitting the perimeter fence, according to fire department spokesperson Henry Narvaez.

Narvaez said all seven people on board, including the pilot, were safely out of the jet by the time firefighters arrived.

In the aftermath of the crash, the aircraft's tail and wing stretched out onto Prairie Avenue and the northbound side of the street was shut down.