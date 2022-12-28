ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Organizers keeping eye on weather forecast for New Year’s Eve fireworks show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year will come with all sorts of celebrations, including the big fireworks show in Savannah. The Savannah Waterfront Association’s fireworks show will be Saturday night on River Street. Fireworks will launch off a barge in the Savannah River in front of the Savannah Convention Center.
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clock is running out on 2022. There’s a ton of options to celebrate the start of 2023 in the Hostess City, including at Plant Riverside, Savannah’s entertainment district. Organizers are expecting anywhere from five to eight thousand people throughout the evening. There’s lots...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve

A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Dealing with Addiction and Domestic Abuse on New...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making a holiday cocktail with Rocks on the Roof

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a good chance this drink will be added to your check list for the New Year or New Year’s Eve. And it likely involves a drink or two. So, WTOC stopped by Rocks on the Roof to learn how to make a fun drink for your party this New Year’s Eve.
SAVANNAH, GA
intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Some of Our Best Eats of 2022

There is so much great food out there, that I have taken to writing lists like these a couple of times a year. Off the top of my head, I can recall a similar list I made for strictly Summer bites I enjoyed here and there. But the end of...
SAVANNAH, GA

